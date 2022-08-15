ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

shefinds

Former Donald Trump Official Just Revealed That The President's Office Mishandled Confidential Documents: It Was 'A Known Thing'

Olivia Troye— a national security official who worked as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence— is opening up about the Trump White House being frivolous with important documents. In a new interview with MSNBC, Troye, 45, revealed that while working with the Trump administration, it was a “known thing” that her colleagues were careless with sensitive papers and information.
POTUS
The Independent

New poll finds 53% of GOP voters would back Trump in 2024 and 72% of Democrats would back Biden

As Donald Trump weighs whether and when to announce his official campaign for a bid at reelection in 2024, a recent poll suggests that he’s the favoured Republican nominee if the GOP primary were to be held today.In a new poll conducted by Politico and Morning Consult, 53 per cent of respondents who identified as being Republican voters or leaning that way politically said they would vote for the former US president to represent the GOP ticket in 2024.Few of the other 16 Republican candidates suggested as possible frontrunners gained more than one per cent of the respondents’ support....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
Fox News

Fox News Poll: Race for Congress tightens

Republicans are more enthusiastic than Democrats about voting in the November election, but the spread has narrowed, according to a new Fox News national survey. If voting today, the survey shows the race tied, as 41% would back the Democratic candidate in their House district and 41% the Republican. The GOP had a 3-point edge in July and June, and a 7-point advantage in May.
ELECTIONS
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Republicans leading midterm race for House control: Poll

A new battleground election tracker shows Republicans controlling the House come this fall’s midterm elections . The poll unveiled by CBS News on Sunday showed that if November’s midterm elections were held today, Republicans would regain control of the House with 230 seats compared to 205 for Democrats. A total of 218 seats are needed to control the congressional chamber.
CONGRESS & COURTS
960 The Ref

WA GOP House member who voted to impeach Trump concedes

OLYMPIA, Wash. — (AP) — Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, one of two Republican members of Washington’s congressional delegation who voted to impeach Donald Trump, has conceded her reelection bid after being overtaken in late vote tallies by a GOP challenger endorsed by the former president. Trump had...
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Liz Cheney to battle Trump, may run for U.S. presidency

JACKSON, Wyo., Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Representative Liz Cheney vowed to do all she could to keep Donald Trump out of the White House and said she would decide in the coming months whether to run for president herself, after she lost to a Trump-backed primary challenger in Wyoming on Tuesday.
WYOMING STATE

