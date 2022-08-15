Read full article on original website
Related
wfxl.com
Thomas County Public Works to replace pipes in area starting next week
Thomas County Public Works crews are working to replace pipes in the area. "Monday morning, August 22nd, plans are to close Airline Road between SR 188 and Daniels Road," says Thomas County Public Works in a Facebook post. If the weather allows for work, detour routes will be State Route...
wfxl.com
Portion of Mayo Street in Americus to close on August 23
According to the Sumter County Emergency Management, on August 23 the City of Americus Public Works Department will be closing a portion of Mayo Street. Mayo Street will be closed from Forsyth St to Jefferson St. SCEM asks the public to please be mindful of work going on in the...
wfxl.com
No injuries after bullet passes through several walls and cabinets in Dougherty Co. home
No injuries were reported in a Saturday night shooting. Dougherty County police responded to the 3200 block of Sylvester Highway just before 10:45 p.m. Police say that a caller reported than an unknown person fired a bullet through their back door window that travelled through several walls and cabinets, but no one was hit.
Extensive damage to Perry dental office after overnight fire
PERRY, Ga. — Fire extensively damaged a Perry dental practice overnight. Perry Fire Chief Lee Parker says they got called to 1021 Keith Drive around 8:40 p.m. Sunday night. When they arrived they found fire shooting through the roof of the original building of R Thomas Pierce Dental Office as well as the addition that was completed late last year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southgatv.com
SAM train car wins award
CORDELE, GA – SAM Shortline’s manager Chris Lockwood was among several Georgia State Park and Historic Site employees honored during their annual Managers Conference held last weekend in north Georgia. The staff received the Cultural Resource Enhancement Award for a renovation project that provides another veterans artifact to Georgia Veterans State Park.
AOL Corp
Middle Georgia residents say F-15 flyover damaged homes. Here’s how the Air Force responded
Homeowners in Bonaire and Kathleen said their houses were damaged after an Aug. 3 F-15 flyover. The F-15 Eagle flyover was performed at approximately 11:20 am for a Southeast Region Little League Tournament game in Warner Robins. After the flyover, several Facebook users said they thought the flyover was louder...
WALB 10
4 new speed zone cameras now active in Dougherty Co. school zones
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County schools are back in session, which also means the RedSpeed cameras are active once again. This year, four new cameras have been added. Those cameras are near Monroe High School, Morningside Elementary, Dougherty County High School and Northside Elementary. The cameras in the new...
WMAZ
Perry dentist hopes to rebuild after longstanding family practice ravaged by fire
Though the building was a loss, no one was hurt in the fire. Pierce says while they work to rebuild, their Warner Robins office will remain open.
IN THIS ARTICLE
allongeorgia.com
Several Georgia State Park and Historic Site Managers Receive Accolades During Recent Conference
Desmond Timmons, Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park, Pine Mountain. Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park’s popularity has skyrocketed under Desmond Timmon’s leadership. Desmond worked to reintroduce prescribed burning on Pine Mountain, which had not been done in more than 12 years. He has been directly involved in the park’s campground renovations, Lake Franklin Dam renovations and the addition of 10 acres of interpretive trails, plus he sits on Harris County’s tourism committee. Having served more than 10 years at Georgia’s largest state park, Desmond is a well-respected senior manager within Georgia’s State Park System.
WALB 10
Death investigation underway in Vienna
VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Vienna, according to the Vienna Police Department. Early Monday morning, a 30-year-old man was found unresponsive in a room at Vienna Travel Inn. He was later identified as Daniel Athon. The body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of...
wfxl.com
Southwest Georgia boy competes for title of "best mullet in U.S.A."
In a close race, one Douglas boy is moving up the ranks in the 2022 Kids Division for the USA Mullet Championship. Brock Higgins had 659 votes as of 6 a.m. Thursday and needs help from Southwest Georgia to make it to the top of the competition. Brock's mother, Linda...
wfxl.com
Authorities in Colquitt County searching for stolen Polaris
The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office issued a bolo to its Facebook page for a stolen Polaris Ranger. According to the CCSO, the Polaris was stolen from the Bass Road area near Hartsfield Ga. The Polaris was last seen Tuesday afternoon. Anyone with any information should contact the Colquitt County Sheriff's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxl.com
Berrien County man facing over 50 charges in connection to forest fires
A Berrien County man is in police custody after setting over a dozen fires and endangering human life. According to the Georgia Forestry Commission, 37-year-old Christopher Michael Brown, is facing 55 charges in connection with 13 intentionally set fires that burned 13.7 acres and threatened the lives of local and state officers.
wfxl.com
Albany police seeking man involved in Superior Creek Lodge shooting
The Albany Police Department needs the public's help in locating a man who allegedly shot another person. APD says Joseph Grice Jr., is wanted for aggravated assault- firearm, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to authorities, the 41-year-old is...
wgxa.tv
Breaking: Warner Robins Code Yellow lifted
The Code Yellow is lifted for Warner Robins High, C. B. Watson Primary, Pearl Stephens Elementary and the Houston County Transition Academy after an incident in the neighborhood according to school officials. All schools are back to normal operations and parents were notified according to officials. WGXA is working to...
wfxl.com
Third suspect in fatal Lanier County shooting arrested
The third suspect in the fatal shooting death of Savion McCrae has been arrested. According to the GBI, Rodarious "Rod" Swanson was arrested in Lowndes County on Monday and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. On June 18, Three men traveling in a car on Hwy 221 in Lanier...
WALB 10
Several teens charged in Lee Co. football game altercations
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Several teens are facing charges following altercations that happened at a Friday football event at Lee County High School, according to officials. Six teens are facing charges. Officials said those charged are Lee County Schools students. Three altercations happened at the football game. Officials said there...
wfxl.com
Albany police investigating Monday night shooting
An investigation is underway in Albany after a Monday night shooting. Police responded to the 500 Block of S Harding Street shortly after 12:30 a.m., the following morning. According to the police report, dispatch says the call originated at 9:09 p.m. on Monday. The victim told police she was sitting...
WALB 10
GBI investigating Albany officer involved use of force case
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is currently investigating the use of force used by an officer in a Wednesday domestic disturbance incident, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Around 1:26 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the block of 1300 Montego Court about a...
valdostatoday.com
Lanier County shooting arrest update
LAKELAND -A man wanted on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault in a Lanier County shooting has been arrested. Rodarious “Rod” Swanson was arrested in Lowndes County on August 15, 2022 and charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault. ORIGINAL RELEASE:. The GBI arrested Travion Snell, age...
Comments / 0