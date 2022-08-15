ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turner County, GA

Portion of Mayo Street in Americus to close on August 23

According to the Sumter County Emergency Management, on August 23 the City of Americus Public Works Department will be closing a portion of Mayo Street. Mayo Street will be closed from Forsyth St to Jefferson St. SCEM asks the public to please be mindful of work going on in the...
Extensive damage to Perry dental office after overnight fire

PERRY, Ga. — Fire extensively damaged a Perry dental practice overnight. Perry Fire Chief Lee Parker says they got called to 1021 Keith Drive around 8:40 p.m. Sunday night. When they arrived they found fire shooting through the roof of the original building of R Thomas Pierce Dental Office as well as the addition that was completed late last year.
SAM train car wins award

CORDELE, GA – SAM Shortline’s manager Chris Lockwood was among several Georgia State Park and Historic Site employees honored during their annual Managers Conference held last weekend in north Georgia. The staff received the Cultural Resource Enhancement Award for a renovation project that provides another veterans artifact to Georgia Veterans State Park.
4 new speed zone cameras now active in Dougherty Co. school zones

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County schools are back in session, which also means the RedSpeed cameras are active once again. This year, four new cameras have been added. Those cameras are near Monroe High School, Morningside Elementary, Dougherty County High School and Northside Elementary. The cameras in the new...
Several Georgia State Park and Historic Site Managers Receive Accolades During Recent Conference

Desmond Timmons, Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park, Pine Mountain. Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park’s popularity has skyrocketed under Desmond Timmon’s leadership. Desmond worked to reintroduce prescribed burning on Pine Mountain, which had not been done in more than 12 years. He has been directly involved in the park’s campground renovations, Lake Franklin Dam renovations and the addition of 10 acres of interpretive trails, plus he sits on Harris County’s tourism committee. Having served more than 10 years at Georgia’s largest state park, Desmond is a well-respected senior manager within Georgia’s State Park System.
Death investigation underway in Vienna

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Vienna, according to the Vienna Police Department. Early Monday morning, a 30-year-old man was found unresponsive in a room at Vienna Travel Inn. He was later identified as Daniel Athon. The body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of...
Authorities in Colquitt County searching for stolen Polaris

The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office issued a bolo to its Facebook page for a stolen Polaris Ranger. According to the CCSO, the Polaris was stolen from the Bass Road area near Hartsfield Ga. The Polaris was last seen Tuesday afternoon. Anyone with any information should contact the Colquitt County Sheriff's...
Berrien County man facing over 50 charges in connection to forest fires

A Berrien County man is in police custody after setting over a dozen fires and endangering human life. According to the Georgia Forestry Commission, 37-year-old Christopher Michael Brown, is facing 55 charges in connection with 13 intentionally set fires that burned 13.7 acres and threatened the lives of local and state officers.
Albany police seeking man involved in Superior Creek Lodge shooting

The Albany Police Department needs the public's help in locating a man who allegedly shot another person. APD says Joseph Grice Jr., is wanted for aggravated assault- firearm, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to authorities, the 41-year-old is...
Breaking: Warner Robins Code Yellow lifted

The Code Yellow is lifted for Warner Robins High, C. B. Watson Primary, Pearl Stephens Elementary and the Houston County Transition Academy after an incident in the neighborhood according to school officials. All schools are back to normal operations and parents were notified according to officials. WGXA is working to...
Third suspect in fatal Lanier County shooting arrested

The third suspect in the fatal shooting death of Savion McCrae has been arrested. According to the GBI, Rodarious "Rod" Swanson was arrested in Lowndes County on Monday and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. On June 18, Three men traveling in a car on Hwy 221 in Lanier...
Several teens charged in Lee Co. football game altercations

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Several teens are facing charges following altercations that happened at a Friday football event at Lee County High School, according to officials. Six teens are facing charges. Officials said those charged are Lee County Schools students. Three altercations happened at the football game. Officials said there...
Albany police investigating Monday night shooting

An investigation is underway in Albany after a Monday night shooting. Police responded to the 500 Block of S Harding Street shortly after 12:30 a.m., the following morning. According to the police report, dispatch says the call originated at 9:09 p.m. on Monday. The victim told police she was sitting...
GBI investigating Albany officer involved use of force case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is currently investigating the use of force used by an officer in a Wednesday domestic disturbance incident, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Around 1:26 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the block of 1300 Montego Court about a...
Lanier County shooting arrest update

LAKELAND -A man wanted on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault in a Lanier County shooting has been arrested. Rodarious “Rod” Swanson was arrested in Lowndes County on August 15, 2022 and charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault. ORIGINAL RELEASE:. The GBI arrested Travion Snell, age...
