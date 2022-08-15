ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CATS leaders begin running buses less frequently to increase reliability

By Kaci Jones
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – As of Monday, 11 of the busiest Charlotte Area Transit System routes now run less often.

Some late night and early morning routes will be eliminated.

The driving force behind CATS leaders running buses less often is more reliability as leaders continue to deal with driver shortages and callouts.

At the Uptown Transit Center, you’ll see signs in English and Spanish showing which routes are impacted. Most of the busiest routes now run every 30 minutes.

James Smith spoke to Queen City News while waiting for the 34.

“Good thing I don’t have to work today, that means I gotta wait another 30 minutes to catch another bus, and they used to run 15 minutes during the week and 20 on weekends,” Smith said. “When I do ride the bus, I’m late once or twice a week. They work with me, but I know they’re getting tired of it.”

Riders complain of shoddy service that leaders say is fueled by driver shortages and sickouts. The changes are designed to cut out some of the guesswork.

Katie Williams takes the bus to Pineville for work. What should be a 20-minute drive is at least two hours by bus and more at night.

“A lot of times, the buses don’t show up at night,” Williams said. “They are already on a 30-minute schedule because they change the schedule at night.”

Riders we spoke to on Monday were not optimistic about reducing frequency to increase reliability but did appreciate the idea of Uber and Lyft discounts to make up for it.

“It’s $40 one way for me to get there on an Uber,” Williams said. “I would definitely use that instead.”

While leaders continue to hire more drivers and iron out plans for alternatives, ridership has been down 75% over the last decade.

“I hope it gets better, but in the meanwhile, me and my wife working on getting a car,” Smith said.

CATS leaders plan to add routes back as they hire more drivers. Transit Management of Charlotte is hosting a job fair Tuesday and Wednesday to help attract candidates to Sugar Creek Transit Center.

CATS leaders did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Queen City News about the details of their plan to partner with Uber and Lyft and offer discounts for passengers.

Fox 46 Charlotte

Understanding Polio: CLT schools require vaccinations

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Novant Health doctor is calming parents’ fears and says families in the Queen City do not need to panic, even after the polio virus was found in wastewater in New York City. “In general, this isn’t something parents need to be panicking about, polio is very rare in […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
