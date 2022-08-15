CATS leaders begin running buses less frequently to increase reliability

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – As of Monday, 11 of the busiest Charlotte Area Transit System routes now run less often.

Some late night and early morning routes will be eliminated.

The driving force behind CATS leaders running buses less often is more reliability as leaders continue to deal with driver shortages and callouts.

At the Uptown Transit Center, you’ll see signs in English and Spanish showing which routes are impacted. Most of the busiest routes now run every 30 minutes.

James Smith spoke to Queen City News while waiting for the 34.

“Good thing I don’t have to work today, that means I gotta wait another 30 minutes to catch another bus, and they used to run 15 minutes during the week and 20 on weekends,” Smith said. “When I do ride the bus, I’m late once or twice a week. They work with me, but I know they’re getting tired of it.”

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Riders complain of shoddy service that leaders say is fueled by driver shortages and sickouts. The changes are designed to cut out some of the guesswork.

Katie Williams takes the bus to Pineville for work. What should be a 20-minute drive is at least two hours by bus and more at night.

“A lot of times, the buses don’t show up at night,” Williams said. “They are already on a 30-minute schedule because they change the schedule at night.”

Riders we spoke to on Monday were not optimistic about reducing frequency to increase reliability but did appreciate the idea of Uber and Lyft discounts to make up for it.

“It’s $40 one way for me to get there on an Uber,” Williams said. “I would definitely use that instead.”

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

While leaders continue to hire more drivers and iron out plans for alternatives, ridership has been down 75% over the last decade.

“I hope it gets better, but in the meanwhile, me and my wife working on getting a car,” Smith said.

CATS leaders plan to add routes back as they hire more drivers. Transit Management of Charlotte is hosting a job fair Tuesday and Wednesday to help attract candidates to Sugar Creek Transit Center.

CATS leaders did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Queen City News about the details of their plan to partner with Uber and Lyft and offer discounts for passengers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.