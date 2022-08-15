Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
New Jersey man tried to hire
A 57-year-old New Jersey man has been federally charged, accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill a 13-year-old girl in Texas, authorities announced Tuesday. Amando Conceicao of Newark is charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit murder for hire and causing another to travel interstate or using interstate facilities with intent that a murder for hire be committed, the U.S. attorney’s office said.
nypressnews.com
Nebraska child dies of suspected brain-eating amoeba
A child has died after seemingly contracting a brain-eating amoeba while swimming in a Nebraska river, according to health officials. Tests are still being done to confirm the cause of death, the state Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement Wednesday, but this would mark the first such fatality in Nebraska history.
nypressnews.com
Man who died after eating raw oysters in Florida was a formerly from Collin County
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Two people have died – including a man reportedly from Dallas – of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters in Florida, according to the Associated Press. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. The Pensacola News Journal identified the Dallas man as Rodney Jackson,...
nypressnews.com
After Windsor Hills crash, California’s controversial fetal homicide law is back in the spotlight
Guttered votives, wilted sunflowers and a menagerie of pristine plush creatures marked the blackened corner where Armani Lester’s life ended before he took his first breath. Six bodies were found by the coroner at the Aug. 4 crash site in Windsor Hills. Six murder charges were filed against the driver of the Mercedes-Benz that barreled through the intersection of La Brea Boulevard and Slauson Avenue. The fiery collision was so violent, L.A. County Coroner spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani said, that it tore Armani from his mother’s womb.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
Here’s where California’s cliffs are collapsing into the sea the fastest
Cliffs along California’s northernmost coast have been eroding faster than the more populated bluffs of Southern California — one of many conclusions highlighted in a new map and study that analyzed, for the first time with high-resolution data, every cliff along the state’s long and varied shoreline.
nypressnews.com
Arizona firefighters rescue 25 people during intense canyon flooding
Arizona firefighters executed a daring rescue during raging floods last week — using their truck’s ladder to help 25 people, including an infant, to safety. Two Tucson Fire Department trucks responded to the Friday night flooding as the large group was trapped at the low water crossing in Bear Canyon, part of the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, as water levels rapidly rose, making the trek treacherous.
Comments / 0