New Jersey man tried to hire

A 57-year-old New Jersey man has been federally charged, accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill a 13-year-old girl in Texas, authorities announced Tuesday. Amando Conceicao of Newark is charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit murder for hire and causing another to travel interstate or using interstate facilities with intent that a murder for hire be committed, the U.S. attorney’s office said.
NEWARK, NJ
Nebraska child dies of suspected brain-eating amoeba

A child has died after seemingly contracting a brain-eating amoeba while swimming in a Nebraska river, according to health officials. Tests are still being done to confirm the cause of death, the state Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement Wednesday, but this would mark the first such fatality in Nebraska history.
NEBRASKA STATE
After Windsor Hills crash, California’s controversial fetal homicide law is back in the spotlight

Guttered votives, wilted sunflowers and a menagerie of pristine plush creatures marked the blackened corner where Armani Lester’s life ended before he took his first breath. Six bodies were found by the coroner at the Aug. 4 crash site in Windsor Hills. Six murder charges were filed against the driver of the Mercedes-Benz that barreled through the intersection of La Brea Boulevard and Slauson Avenue. The fiery collision was so violent, L.A. County Coroner spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani said, that it tore Armani from his mother’s womb.
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
Arizona firefighters rescue 25 people during intense canyon flooding

Arizona firefighters executed a daring rescue during raging floods last week — using their truck’s ladder to help 25 people, including an infant, to safety. Two Tucson Fire Department trucks responded to the Friday night flooding as the large group was trapped at the low water crossing in Bear Canyon, part of the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, as water levels rapidly rose, making the trek treacherous.
TUCSON, AZ

