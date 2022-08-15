ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe County, NM

Wisconsin law enforcement focusing on impaired driving, extra patrols through Labor Day

(WFRV) – Drivers across Wisconsin may notice an uptick in police vehicles as a campaign focused on impaired drivers kicks off on Wednesday. Starting on Wednesday, law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin will work extra patrols during the #DriveSoberOrGetPulledOver campaign. Officers will work to take impaired drivers off the roads. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) wants drivers to stay sober behind the wheel.
WISCONSIN STATE
CDC announces plan to reform the agency

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The head of the Centers for Disease Control and prevention lays out a plan to make the agency more practical and accountable. CDC Director Doctor Rochelle Walensky laid out the plan today after an external review found shortcomings to its COVID-19 response. Walensky appointed Mary Wakefield...
WISCONSIN STATE
Mandela Barnes continues statewide Working for Wisconsin tour

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes is continuing a statewide tour to learn about the challenges Wisconsinites are facing. Senator Tammy Baldwin joined Barnes during a visit to the Hamburg Hills Dairy Farm in Stoddard yesterday afternoon. The lieutenant governor then met with supporters in downtown La...
WISCONSIN STATE
What La Niña means for fall in Wisconsin:

(WFRV) – The National Weather Service’s latest forecast says that La Niña will continue into the fall. How will this impact fall weather in Wisconsin?. The National Weather Service describes La Niña as the periodic cooling of ocean surface temperatures in the central and east-central equatorial Pacific. La Niña events happened every three to five years or so.
WISCONSIN STATE
Crime & Safety
Deer hunting goes digital in Michigan this year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re hunting deer in Michigan this year, you now have to report your harvest online. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) put the system into place after volunteer testing it with nearly 7,000 deer hunters last year. According to the DNR’s deer, elk...
MICHIGAN STATE

