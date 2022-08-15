ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, MS

No one injured in Jones County school bus v. SUV crash

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

JONES COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Jones County deputies responded to a school bus and SUV crash that happened on Maxey Road at Lebanon Road Monday afternoon.

Investigators said seven West Jones elementary students and the driver were on the Jones County School District bus. A 15-year-old driver was in the SUV. They were medically evaluated on the scene with no injuries reported.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

The GMC Acadia SUV rolled over onto its roof. The school bus sustained minor damage and was able to be driven from the scene.

    Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff's Dept.
    Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff's Dept.
    Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff's Dept.
    Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff's Dept.

The seven school children were walked from the bus to a local resident’s yard where they were able to interact with emergency services personnel. Deputies said a friendly neighborhood dog came to visit the children and was given water from one of the children’s water bottles.

Sheriff Joe Berlin said, “We were very fortunate that there were no physical injuries reported in today’s crash. For that fact, we are very thankful and very relieved.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
WJTV 12

Man charged with attempted kidnapping in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Petal police arrested a man they said tried to kidnap a woman over the weekend. Investigators said a resident of Trailwood was attempting to enter her home during the early morning hours of Saturday, August 13 when a man in dark clothing tried to abduct her. He was unsuccessful and fled […]
PETAL, MS
WJTV 12

Person dies in house fire on Glendale Avenue

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A house fire on Glendale Avenue in Forrest County claimed the life of one person on Saturday, August 13. Officials with the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) said their crews and North Forrest VPD responded to the fire just after 7:00 a.m. in the 2100 block of Glendale Avenue. They […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg man sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison and FIVE years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, in April of 2020, DEA agents intercepted communications of Christopher Roberts, 41, and his co-defendants conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. Prosecutors said this […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Woman injured in crash on Springhill Road in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle collision that happened in Jones County. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the crash happened on Springhill Road and Alton Gavin Road after 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11. A woman had to be extricated from a Toyota Corolla due to the extensive damage […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

HPD issues notice on women’s wallets being stolen from shopping carts

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg want to make the public aware of reports of women’s wallets being stolen from shopping carts. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, over the last day, they have received reports of women having their wallets stolen from their purses left in shopping carts in several department stores, as well as in neighboring areas.
HATTIESBURG, MS
Picayune Item

Crutchfield found guilty of murder in Lamar County

Purvis, MS, 15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell announces that on August 2, 2022, after a two day trial, Jason Foy Crutchfield, age 42, was found guilty by a Lamar County Jury of the charges of first degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon Following the verdict, Crutchfield was sentenced as an habitual offender to life in prison for murder and ten (10) years to serve for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon day for day.
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Bond set at $25K for Laurel man charged with drug, firearm possession

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond was set for a Laurel man this past weekend after being arrested during a search warrant where police found crack cocaine and a firearm. According to the Laurel Police Department, on Friday, Aug. 12, the Narcotics and CID Investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Walley Street.
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

MDOT works on Marion County construction ahead of hurricane season

The Mississippi Hwy Patrol released dash cam footage and a statement on a traffic stop in McComb that went viral online. The City of Hattiesburg accepted a base bid of $1,539,552.90 for the Lincoln Road Paving Project. City of Hattiesburg agrees to help mitigate overpass project noise. Updated: Aug. 2,...
MARION COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

