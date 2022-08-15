Kansas City police ask for help identifying suspect in fatal hit-and-run downtown

Kansas City police were asking the public for help finding a man suspected of being involved in a downtown fatal hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

Police on Monday afternoon released photographs of the suspect and the vehicle, described as a black Chevy Tahoe. The crash, which unfolded Saturday near Truman Road and Main Street, sent three people to the hospital, including a woman who later died of her injuries.

The vehicle was seen without a front license plate and is believed to have front-end damage, according to police.

According to police, the crash at Truman and Main stemmed from an earlier one at 19th Street and Baltimore Avenue. Police have said officers were dispatched just before midnight to a report of an injury crash and found that the Tahoe sought by police had struck a Subaru Outback there before fleeing at high speed.

As the driver of the Subaru followed the Tahoe and called 911, the Tahoe was going east on Truman when the driver then struck a PT Cruiser that was headed south. That crash caused the PT Cruiser to strike a Jeep Wrangler, police said, and the Tahoe fled from the second crash site.

Passengers from the Cruiser and Jeep were hospitalized in stable condition after the crash, police said.

The fatal crash marked the 55th in Kansas City so far in 2022, according to KCPD data. There were 43 fatal crashes within the city limits at the same time last year, according to police.

KCPD was asking anyone with information about the hit-and-run investigation to contact the Traffic Investigation Section at 816-949-1525 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.