North Fort Myers, FL

Man arrested for recklessly crashing company car into garages

By NBC2 News
 2 days ago
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man has been arrested after recklessly driving a company car through garages in a North Fort Myers neighborhood and hitting a resident on Friday.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), deputies arrived at the scene at Seaside Harbour Drive, where four garages had been driven into by a vehicle. Witnesses reported seeing a company car drive into the garages and leave the neighborhood at a high rate of speed.

Deputies found one victim with non-life threatening injuries who had been hit by the car. Another victim claimed the driver swerved in an attempt to hit her, LCSO said.

According to LCSO, the driver, identified as 50-year-old Riquelmis Calzadilla, drove his damaged vehicle to an LCSO substation, where he told deputies he went on the rampage because a co-worker owed him $10,000.

The neighborhood Calzadilla targeted was where his co-worker lives. He had made multiple threats against the worker and his family, LCSO said.

Moises Rodriguez is the owner of Paradise Car Rentals and the company car. His home was the first one hit during Calzadilla’s rampage.

Rodriguez said Calzadilla was doing contract work for him for about six months. Rodriguez tried to fire Calzadilla but was too afraid because of threats Calzadilla made about his family.

“He starts sending me messages, my wife messages, my wife was at the gym. I didn’t know what was going on through his head. I start listening to the messages, and he says I am going to start damaging property,” said Rodriguez.

Investigators said Calzadilla started his rampage by ramming into the gate at Seaside Harbor Drive. His first stop was Rodriguez’s home.

Then he hit three other homes and even ran into someone with his car.

“He threatened my family and my children. He said I am going to chop off your kid’s head, sever it,” said Rodriguez.

The Rodriguez Family said they reached out to the homeowners association with their concerns but were fined for the disturbance.

“I hate that this happened in my neighborhood and to my neighbors. I feel really guilty about what happened,” Rodriguez.

Calzadilla faces charges of extortion, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and two counts of culpable negligence.

Deputies estimate the damage done to the homes and vehicles cost $8,300.

