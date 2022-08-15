Free School Lunch Program Offered to All Students in 2021 Coming to an End

The program that allowed for free school lunches for all students last year is ending.

In Mount Pleasant, the district continues to participate in a universal free breakfast program.

Elementary and middle school students have breakfast served in their classrooms, and high school students can get free breakfast from the coffee cart or cafeteria.

“I’ve been fairly happy with Mount Pleasant public schools and how they’ve handled everything with COVID, how they’ve handled the free lunches in the past with COVID,” said Karnn Madison, a parent. “I think that a lot of parents found help from free lunches, and now that things are going back to normal, some parents may not be equipped yet to have all those perks that were, I guess, part of the pandemic taken away.”

Eligible families can still receive free and reduced lunch by filling out an application.