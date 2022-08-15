Read full article on original website
Missing Yuba City couple found dead inside a crashed car in Nevada County
NEVADA COUNTY — A Yuba City couple that disappeared after a trip to Reno has been found dead.The Nevada County Sheriff's Office says that a man found a car that crashed near Highway 20 near Poker Flat Road in Penn Valley around 5 p.m.Grass Valley-CHP and Nevada County Sheriff's deputies found the car down an embankment that isn't visible from the highway.Thirty-six-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja were found dead inside the car. CHP is conducting an investigation into the crash, and it is unknown who the driver was at the time of the crash.
Oak Fire in Weimar, California forces evacuations with structures threatened and big smoke plume seen in Placer County
A MASSIVE vegetation fire has broken out in California, threatening multiple structures. Cal Fire crews are working to put out the blaze that's tearing through five to seven acres of land in Weimar. Officials issued an evacuation order for the 1300-block of Live Oak Road. The Placer County Sheriff's Office...
Family rescued after 3 days stranded in Sierra County canyon
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — A family of four was rescued after being stranded in western Sierra County for three days. According to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, two adults, a child and an infant were found 2,500 feet down a canyon in the remote area of Fiddle Creek near Indian Valley. Authorities were led to the stranded family after the husband hiked up to safety and requested help on the third day.
CAL OES shifts fire resources to prepare for extreme fire weather
CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services has shifted fire resources across Northern California as a red flag warning will be in effect until midnight on Wednesday. CAL OES said that Lake County, Colusa County, Sierra County and Nevada County will see additional fire engines, water tenders, dozers and dispatchers. The preparation […]
actionnewsnow.com
Multiple people rescued from Sierra County wilderness
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team assisted in rescuing a group of people from Sierra County on Monday that were stranded due to vehicle issues, according to the sheriff’s office. According to sheriff’s office, two adults, a 10-year-old, a nine-month-old and a dog were in need of rescuing […]
Body found sitting in a chair in Sierra home, likely for years, officials say
A sheriff's office spokesperson said it may have been at least three years.
Elk Grove man killed in I-5 collision
SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal collision is being reported along Interstate 5 al Lambert Road by CHP South Sacramento, according to Caltrans. CHP South Sacramento has confirmed that a Elk Grove man died after being ejected from the vehicle. Reports state that the man last control of the wheel, rolled the vehicle and […]
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Over 1,500 people without power near Oroville after garage, shed and RV fire
-- UPDATE, AUG. 15, 9:30 PM:. The CAL FIRE Butte Unit says their crews will remain on scene for the next two to three hours working mop up of the fire. Additionally, CAL FIRE says PG&E crews are working to clear the powerlines from the roadway. Mount Ida Rd. remains blocked by emergency equipment, according to CAL FIRE.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Man Killed in Carmichael House Fire
A man was killed after a fire broke out at a house in Carmichael on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The fire was reported at about 2:45 pm near the intersection of Walnut and El Camino Avenues. Officials said the man’s body was recovered in a section of the house that...
KTVU FOX 2
Concrete debris on Highway 65 near I-80 ramp
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP is urging drivers along southbound Highway 65 to slow down as there is debris in the road. Reports say that there are chunks of concrete across all lanes of traffic near the Interstate 80 eastbound transition ramp. There is no estimated time of when the lanes will be cleared.
goldcountrymedia.com
What? The removal of a dam during drought conditions?
What? The removal of a dam during drought conditions?. On Thursday morning, July 28, 2022, I went to observe the Hemphill Dam on the Auburn Ravine, just before the construction crews came in to start removing it. What? Remove a dam when we have drought conditions?. Yes, absolutely. This is...
actionnewsnow.com
Stolen 51 foot yacht found damaged and rummaged through in Sacramento River
SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) -- A yacht owner is trying to figure out how much it will cost to repair his stolen and damaged 51-foot yacht. It happened on Aug. 14, right before the sun came up. That is when a neighbor spotted Tom Hopkins' yacht backing out but didn't see Tom operating.
actionnewsnow.com
Body found in Upper Bidwell Park identified
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in Upper Bidwell Park on Thursday. The coroner’s office identified the man as 62-year-old Bruce Bohneman. The Butte County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Action News Now that Bohneman the was reported missing to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 9.
Truckee man arrested for felony campfire
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Truckee man was arrested on Wednesday morning for an illegal campfire, according to the Truckee Police Department. Police said that at 1:40 a.m., officers and members of the Truckee Fire Protection District responded to reports of a brushfire near the US Bank at 10995 Donner Pass Road. ‘ Frank Battaglia, […]
Suspect arrested in July fire at Sacramento U-Haul location
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials with the Sacramento Fire Department say a 38-year-old man is now in custody and accused of causing a fire that destroyed seven U-Haul trucks in July. Around 2:40 a.m. on July 31, the Sacramento Fire Department responded to a fire at a U-Haul facility near...
Plumas County News
Unplanned power outage hits Plumas County updated
UPDATE 10 a.m.: A PG&E spokesman said that the cause of the outage was a circuit breaker at the Caribou substation. UPDATE: 9:40 a.m.: And it’s back. PG&E said power had been restored at 9:33 a.m. UPDATE 8:40 a.m.: Power has been restored to Plumas Sierra Rural Electric customers...
L.A. Weekly
2 Hospitalized after Logging Truck Accident on Highway 70 [Butte, CA]
BUTTE, CA (August 17, 2022) – At least two victims were hospitalized Monday morning, after a logging truck accident on Highway 70. Authorities responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m., near 4 Trees Road about three miles from the Butte-Plumas County line. According to officials, a logging truck with...
ABC10
Sacramento local news
