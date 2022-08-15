ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Missing Yuba City couple found dead inside a crashed car in Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY — A Yuba City couple that disappeared after a trip to Reno has been found dead.The Nevada County Sheriff's Office says that a man found a car that crashed near Highway 20 near Poker Flat Road in Penn Valley around 5 p.m.Grass Valley-CHP and Nevada County Sheriff's deputies found the car down an embankment that isn't visible from the highway.Thirty-six-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja were found dead inside the car. CHP is conducting an investigation into the crash, and it is unknown who the driver was at the time of the crash.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Family rescued after 3 days stranded in Sierra County canyon

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — A family of four was rescued after being stranded in western Sierra County for three days. According to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, two adults, a child and an infant were found 2,500 feet down a canyon in the remote area of Fiddle Creek near Indian Valley. Authorities were led to the stranded family after the husband hiked up to safety and requested help on the third day.
SIERRA COUNTY, CA
CAL OES shifts fire resources to prepare for extreme fire weather

CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services has shifted fire resources across Northern California as a red flag warning will be in effect until midnight on Wednesday. CAL OES said that Lake County, Colusa County, Sierra County and Nevada County will see additional fire engines, water tenders, dozers and dispatchers. The preparation […]
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Missing couple from Yuba City found dead

YUBA CITY, Calif. - A missing couple who never returned home from visiting a classic car and rock-n-roll festival has been found dead, says Yuba City Police Department. Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, and Janette Pantoja, 29, told their families they were leaving for the Hot Nights in Reno festival on Aug. 7 with plans to return later that night, said Yuba City Police.
YUBA CITY, CA
Multiple people rescued from Sierra County wilderness

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team assisted in rescuing a group of people from Sierra County on Monday that were stranded due to vehicle issues, according to the sheriff’s office. According to sheriff’s office, two adults, a 10-year-old, a nine-month-old and a dog were in need of rescuing […]
SIERRA COUNTY, CA
Elk Grove man killed in I-5 collision

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal collision is being reported along Interstate 5 al Lambert Road by CHP South Sacramento, according to Caltrans. CHP South Sacramento has confirmed that a Elk Grove man died after being ejected from the vehicle. Reports state that the man last control of the wheel, rolled the vehicle and […]
ELK GROVE, CA
Man Killed in Carmichael House Fire

A man was killed after a fire broke out at a house in Carmichael on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The fire was reported at about 2:45 pm near the intersection of Walnut and El Camino Avenues. Officials said the man’s body was recovered in a section of the house that...
CARMICHAEL, CA
Kiely Rodni missing: Couple who disappeared nearby on same day found dead

TRUCKEE, Calif - Two people who went missing in Northern California on the same day as Kiely Rodni have been found dead, according to police. The bodies of Janette 'JJ' Pantoja, 29, and her ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were found Wednesday outside of a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment in Nevada County, California, the Nevada County Sheriff's Department confirmed.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Concrete debris on Highway 65 near I-80 ramp

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP is urging drivers along southbound Highway 65 to slow down as there is debris in the road. Reports say that there are chunks of concrete across all lanes of traffic near the Interstate 80 eastbound transition ramp. There is no estimated time of when the lanes will be cleared.
ROSEVILLE, CA
What? The removal of a dam during drought conditions?

What? The removal of a dam during drought conditions?. On Thursday morning, July 28, 2022, I went to observe the Hemphill Dam on the Auburn Ravine, just before the construction crews came in to start removing it. What? Remove a dam when we have drought conditions?. Yes, absolutely. This is...
AUBURN, CA
Body found in Upper Bidwell Park identified

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in Upper Bidwell Park on Thursday. The coroner’s office identified the man as 62-year-old Bruce Bohneman. The Butte County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Action News Now that Bohneman the was reported missing to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 9.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Truckee man arrested for felony campfire

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Truckee man was arrested on Wednesday morning for an illegal campfire, according to the Truckee Police Department. Police said that at 1:40 a.m., officers and members of the Truckee Fire Protection District responded to reports of a brushfire near the US Bank at 10995 Donner Pass Road. ‘ Frank Battaglia, […]
TRUCKEE, CA
Suspect arrested in July fire at Sacramento U-Haul location

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials with the Sacramento Fire Department say a 38-year-old man is now in custody and accused of causing a fire that destroyed seven U-Haul trucks in July. Around 2:40 a.m. on July 31, the Sacramento Fire Department responded to a fire at a U-Haul facility near...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Unplanned power outage hits Plumas County updated

UPDATE 10 a.m.: A PG&E spokesman said that the cause of the outage was a circuit breaker at the Caribou substation. UPDATE: 9:40 a.m.: And it’s back. PG&E said power had been restored at 9:33 a.m. UPDATE 8:40 a.m.: Power has been restored to Plumas Sierra Rural Electric customers...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
