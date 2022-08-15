Smith & Wesson CEO responds to Congressional subpoena, criticism of fear-based marketing at Springfield gunmaker

According to insider information, Snapchat parent company Snap plans to lay off a number of its employees due to a less than promising business outlook as The Verge reports. But, as Statista's Florian Zandt notes, while the scope of layoffs is not yet clear, this announcement makes the corporation another one in a long line of tech firms and startups countering rising inflation and a domestic development bordering on a recession by reducing their workforce.

