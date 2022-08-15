Never Down for the Count Youth Services Gets Ready for Annual Bowl-a-Thon

A local group that helps kids is raising money for their troubled youth boxing program.

Never Down for the Count Youth Services annual bowl-a-thon is coming up.

Never Down for the Count Youth Services is a program stated in 2013 through the Cadillac Boxing Club. The program offers free boxing lessons for kids in the area. They say their program has helped make a difference for kids and fundraisers like the bowl-a-thon help them continue to make that difference.

“This is a great way for the community to help us and show the young people that won’t even know who they are that hey you matter to us and we’re going to invest in you this way,” Coach Danna Wilson said.

Bowl-a-thon is coming up October 8.

