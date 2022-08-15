LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police is offering their new and improved Safety Town at the Kentucky State Fair starting today through Aug. 28 in Louisville. KSP stated it has provided security at the Kentucky State Fair and managed the Safety Town booth for over 60 years. This year, Safety Town was given donations through the Kentucky State Police Foundation, allowing the agency to improve the exhibit. In addition, a private donor allowed KSP to upgrade its safety vehicles from tricycles to the Berg Reppy Roadster four-wheel pedal car that offers a seat that fits children two to six years of age. Pemberton’s Greenhouses in Lexington also donated plants, trees and shrubs for the exhibit’s landscape.

