Bowling Green, KY

wnky.com

BG FOP ‘Shop with A Cop’ at Meijer; 40 students spend $100 each

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Wednesday night, a handful of Warren County elementary school and middle school students went home with all new school supplies – thanks to Shop with a Cop. Bowling Green’s Fraternal Order of Police spent their evening at Meijer shopping alongside hand-picked children from Warren...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Teranga Academy’s first day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Teranga Academy started their first day if school today in Bowling Green. The Teranga Academy here in Kentucky was made possible by a partnership by between Bowling Green Independent School District and the non-profit organization known as Fugees Family, Inc. Luma Mufleh, the founder...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Kentucky State Police to offer education on public safety at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police is offering their new and improved Safety Town at the Kentucky State Fair starting today through Aug. 28 in Louisville. KSP stated it has provided security at the Kentucky State Fair and managed the Safety Town booth for over 60 years. This year, Safety Town was given donations through the Kentucky State Police Foundation, allowing the agency to improve the exhibit. In addition, a private donor allowed KSP to upgrade its safety vehicles from tricycles to the Berg Reppy Roadster four-wheel pedal car that offers a seat that fits children two to six years of age. Pemberton’s Greenhouses in Lexington also donated plants, trees and shrubs for the exhibit’s landscape.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wnky.com

WKU President Caboni gives annual convocation address

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- This morning, Western Kentucky University President Timothy Caboni delivered his annual faculty and staff convocation address. Caboni recapped the previous school year and what to look forward to this year, which is WKU’s 116th year of operation. Caboni announced that since 2017, the university has raised...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Heavy equipment training in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Southcentral Workforce Development Board, Warren County Public Schools and SKYCTC have come together to provide a heavy equipment training program for adults and high schoolers. The partnership comes from a need for more heavy equipment workers to run things such as bulldozers and cranes....
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Barren County Schools add zero tolerance vape policy

GLASGOW, Ky. – Barren County Schools are taking steps to stop the vaping problem they say is hurting many of their students. Barren County High School says they caught over 200 students with vape products just last year. With only 186 school days, this averages over one incident per...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Southern Lanes holding car seat drive for foster kids

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Southern Lanes says they are hosting a car seat and booster seat drive for children in need!. The seats will go to incoming foster youth that enter Step Stone Family & Youth Services. “These kiddos come into care with little to nothing, and this is...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

BGFD practicing fire training at old Pizza Hut building

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-If you see firefighters at the old Pizza Hut on Scottsville Road this week, have no fear…it’s just a drill!. The Bowling Green Fire Department is using the structure for training before it’s torn down. Today until Friday, all units will practice responding to a...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Performing Arts Center at BGHS to open in November

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Yesterday, Bowling Green City Schools opened up for the new school year. Now, with school in session at Bowling Green High School, students get to enjoy many of the new improvements and additions, such as the Performing Arts Center. Once they have added the wooden...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

New DAS distribution center to create 100 full-time jobs in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ky. – DAS Cos. Inc. announced Thursday they will be investing $15 million into a new distribution center in Simpson County, creating 100 full-time jobs. Leaders at DAS recently acquired a 105,000-square-foot facility in the Henderson Interstate Industrial Park that will be expanded to 200,000 square feet to distribute products to convenient stores, travel centers and electronics and specialty retailers. Gov. Andy Beshear addressed the news during his Team Kentucky update and congratulated the company, a distributor of truck and automotive supplies, travel gear and mobile electronics.
FRANKLIN, KY
wnky.com

Abound holds ribbon cutting for financial learning center at South Warren High School

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Abound Credit Union hosted a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday to celebrate its first ever high school financial learning center. The financial learning center at South Warren High School opened last June and will be open during lunchtime for the 2022-23 school year. Warren County Public Schools stated the center is led by students with continuous guidance from members of the professional Abound team.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

WKU Soccer’s Regular Season is set to begin on Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Tops are set to kick off the new year at Xavier University in Cincinnati tomorrow night. WKU is picked to finish second in the Conference USA and is returning all but three starters this season. One of the biggest storylines going into the new...
CINCINNATI, OH
wnky.com

Glasgow Police Department welcomes new K-9

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department is introducing their newest K-9, Titan. GPD says officer Zachary Barber, who has five years of law enforcement experience, will be his handler. Welcome to Glasgow, Titan!
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

WCSO looking for man in connection with theft

ALVATON, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is in search of a man they say is involved in property damage and theft. According to WCSO, the man pictured above damaged the door and stole from the Boyce Community Center on Woodburn Allen Springs Road early on Saturday morning.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Man arrested after car stolen from Russellville located in Tennessee

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department stated in a release Monday that a man was arrested after a stolen car was located. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Russellville Police Department responded to Connor Street in reference to a complaint about a vehicle theft. According to authorities, the victim stated he hired a man on Connor Street to do some work on the vehicle, but when the victim went to check on the vehicle, it was no longer at the residence.
RUSSELLVILLE, KY

