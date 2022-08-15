Ten days before parole was scheduled to end, a Bryan man returns to jail for the second time in the last three months on drug charges. A Bryan police arrest report details the execution of a search warrant last Thursday where officers found almost ten pounds of marijuana, 125 ecstasy pills, and three guns…one of which was reported stolen to College Station police. 30 year old Demarcus Ross told officers he buys one hundred ecstasy pills at a time for personal use and is not a dealer. Ross, who is awaiting trial on a misdemeanor marijuana charge from May, is out of jail after posting bonds on the new charges totaling $28,000 dollars.

BRYAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO