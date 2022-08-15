Read full article on original website
Sara Thompson
2d ago
what is wrong with people. way to young to be making a life decision like this that will alter his whole life and rob him of any kind life. just shameful. prayers for the family who lost their loved one.
fox44news.com
Missing Brazos Valley girl found, suspect in custody
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The missing girl from the Brazos Valley has been found. The Bryan Police Department confirmed on Wednesday night that seven-year-old Ana Cristina Torres Medina was safely found in Jim Hogg County, and the suspect is in custody. This comes after a regional...
wtaw.com
College Station Man Jailed On A Drug Charge Now Accused Of Two Vehicle Burglaries
A College Station man who has been in jail for more than three months on a drug charge now faces misdemeanor charges in Brazos County district court of committing two vehicle burglaries. Arrest reports released by College Station police on Tuesday say 27 year old Antonio Wilson and an unidentified...
KBTX.com
Amber Alert Update: Police say Ana Medina has been found safe, suspect in custody.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police tell KBTX that a missing child has been found safe in Jim Hogg County near Laredo in south Texas. Her stepfather, Pedro Aranda Jimenez, 36, is now in custody. The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley says Medina and Jimenez were in a 2005 Dodge...
UPDATE: 7-year-old girl abducted from College Station hospital found safe
A 7-year-old girl was abducted from a College Station hospital and is in serious danger of death or bodily injury, according to an AMBER Alert. She was later found okay.
wtaw.com
Motorcyclist Sustains Serious Injuries In A College Station Crash
A Tuesday night crash in College Station at Texas and Southwest Parkway sent a motorcyclist to the hospital with serious injuries. Social media from College Station police states the southbound motorcyclist was struck by a northbound pickup that was making a left turn on a flashing yellow signal. The driver...
KBTX.com
Update: Intersection of Texas Avenue, Southwest Pkwy cleared after collision
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 11:30 p.m. update: College Station Police have cleared the intersection of the accident at Texas Avenue and Southwest Parkway. 10 p.m.: A pickup truck and motorcycle collided Tuesday night on Texas Avenue at Southwest Parkway in College Station. Witnesses tell KBTX that the motorcyclist appeared...
kwhi.com
HOUSTON WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
A Houston Woman was arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Tuesday evening at 6:55, Officer Tina Bruno conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of Highway 290 West for a vehicle violation. The passenger, Jazmine Danila Malicoat, 24 of Houston, was placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz. Malicoat was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
KWTX
Central Texas father uses mobile app to find son who crashed off a bridge in Falls County
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Volunteer firefighters in Falls County rescued a young man from his vehicle after he drove off a bridge Tuesday evening thanks, in part, to his father using the Life360 app. The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department, Fall’s County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and others,...
kwhi.com
7-YEAR-OLD GIRL FROM BRYAN FOUND SAFE AFTER AMBER ALERT; SUSPECT IN CUSTODY
Update @ 6:20 a.m. Thursday: The Bryan Police Department reports 7-year-old Ana Cristina Torres Medina has been found safe in Jim Hogg County, near the U.S./Mexico border. The suspect, 36-year-old Pedro Aranda Jimenez, is now in custody for a warrant in relation to the case. Original Story @ 4 p.m....
KBTX.com
Central Texas fire department mourning loss of fire chief
ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - The Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. “We are saddened by the loss of Robert Earl Whitmore. Robert Earl was a dedicated emergency responder who worked professionally as a Lieutenant In the Taylor Fire Department,” said the department on their Facebook page.
wtaw.com
Madisonville Woman Arrested For Helping Remove An ATM From A Northgate Business
Five months ago, an A-T-M machine containing almost $6,000 dollars was taken from outside a bar in the Northgate district. Last Friday, one of two suspects identified by College Station police was arrested. According to the CSPD arrest report, 25 year old Wendy Arjon of Madisonville denies driving the vehicle...
wtaw.com
Bryan Man On Parole Arrested On Drug Charges For The Second Time Since May And A Jail Inmate Awaiting Transfer To State Custody Arrested For Assaulting Another Inmate
Ten days before parole was scheduled to end, a Bryan man returns to jail for the second time in the last three months on drug charges. A Bryan police arrest report details the execution of a search warrant last Thursday where officers found almost ten pounds of marijuana, 125 ecstasy pills, and three guns…one of which was reported stolen to College Station police. 30 year old Demarcus Ross told officers he buys one hundred ecstasy pills at a time for personal use and is not a dealer. Ross, who is awaiting trial on a misdemeanor marijuana charge from May, is out of jail after posting bonds on the new charges totaling $28,000 dollars.
KBTX.com
Motorcyclist hospitalized following College Station crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A motorcyclist was injured Sunday afternoon following a crash on Harvey Mitchell Parkway at George Bush Drive in College Station. Police say the motorcyclist was northbound on Harvey Mitchell when they ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle. The motorcyclist was wearing a...
navasotanews.com
Convicted child rapist who took Grimes County deputies on chase in 2020 sentenced to 40 years
A paroled convict who took Grimes County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a chase in December 2020, and was the subject of a Trinity County man hunt in July 2021, was sentenced to almost half a century behind bars on Wednesday. The Grimes County District Attorney’s Office says they sentenced...
kwhi.com
FOUR ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOPS SATURDAY
Four people were arrested Saturday after traffic stops in Brenham. Brenham Police report that early Saturday morning at 1:35, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for speeding, failure to signal lane change, and defective equipment. A probable cause search was conducted and marijuana as well as a fictitious temporary license plate were located. Mahmoud Qerba, 26 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2oz and Tampering with a Government Record. Qerba was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
KBTX.com
Bryan police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in neighborhood
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department confirms to KBTX that officers are investigating a “suspicious death” in a neighborhood north of the downtown area. The investigation is happening in the 200 block of W Pruitt Street near N Bryan Avenue. Police are at a home and...
Navasota Examiner
FBI assisting with bank robbery
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is working with Navasota Police Investigators to identify and capture suspects wanted in connection with a bank robbery from Nov. 2, 2021. Photos of the two suspects wanted in connection with robbing PNC Bank, 603 E. Washington Avenue, were released. Investigators believe they are in their late teens to early 20’s. They allegedly escaped in a 2009 HondaAccord, black in color.
wtaw.com
Two Men Arrested After A Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy Hears Gunfire At 2:30 In The Morning
A Brazos County sheriff’s deputy hearing gunfire around 2:30 last Friday morning near the Bryan Target store led to two arrests. According to arrest reports, a pickup that was leaving the area was stopped. After the deputy saw a handgun in the passenger floorboard, that led to a search...
wtaw.com
College Station Police Deploy SWAT And Hostage Negotiation Teams To What Turned Out To Be A Welfare Concern
A College Station police report of someone who barricaded themselves Monday night was explained Tuesday afternoon as a welfare concern where the public was not in danger. According to CSPD social media, members of their SWAT and hostage negotiation teams were involved in an operation that closed Welsh Avenue for five hours between Southwest Parkway and Nevada.
kwhi.com
ONE PERSON ARRESTED AFTER DISTURBANCE
One person was arrested early Sunday morning after a disturbance call. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 4:40, Officer Connor Caskey responded to the 400 block of East Alamo Street for a disturbance. After investigation, Gisella Rios-Aguilar, 22 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member and transported to the Washington County Jail.
