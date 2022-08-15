Read full article on original website
wnky.com
Teranga Academy’s first day
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Teranga Academy started their first day if school today in Bowling Green. The Teranga Academy here in Kentucky was made possible by a partnership by between Bowling Green Independent School District and the non-profit organization known as Fugees Family, Inc. Luma Mufleh, the founder...
wnky.com
Performing Arts Center at BGHS to open in November
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Yesterday, Bowling Green City Schools opened up for the new school year. Now, with school in session at Bowling Green High School, students get to enjoy many of the new improvements and additions, such as the Performing Arts Center. Once they have added the wooden...
wnky.com
Heavy equipment training in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Southcentral Workforce Development Board, Warren County Public Schools and SKYCTC have come together to provide a heavy equipment training program for adults and high schoolers. The partnership comes from a need for more heavy equipment workers to run things such as bulldozers and cranes....
wnky.com
BG FOP ‘Shop with A Cop’ at Meijer; 40 students spend $100 each
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Wednesday night, a handful of Warren County elementary school and middle school students went home with all new school supplies – thanks to Shop with a Cop. Bowling Green’s Fraternal Order of Police spent their evening at Meijer shopping alongside hand-picked children from Warren...
wnky.com
Barren County Schools add zero tolerance vape policy
GLASGOW, Ky. – Barren County Schools are taking steps to stop the vaping problem they say is hurting many of their students. Barren County High School says they caught over 200 students with vape products just last year. With only 186 school days, this averages over one incident per...
wnky.com
New DAS distribution center to create 100 full-time jobs in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ky. – DAS Cos. Inc. announced Thursday they will be investing $15 million into a new distribution center in Simpson County, creating 100 full-time jobs. Leaders at DAS recently acquired a 105,000-square-foot facility in the Henderson Interstate Industrial Park that will be expanded to 200,000 square feet to distribute products to convenient stores, travel centers and electronics and specialty retailers. Gov. Andy Beshear addressed the news during his Team Kentucky update and congratulated the company, a distributor of truck and automotive supplies, travel gear and mobile electronics.
wnky.com
Southern Lanes holding car seat drive for foster kids
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Southern Lanes says they are hosting a car seat and booster seat drive for children in need!. The seats will go to incoming foster youth that enter Step Stone Family & Youth Services. “These kiddos come into care with little to nothing, and this is...
wnky.com
WKU Soccer’s Regular Season is set to begin on Thursday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Tops are set to kick off the new year at Xavier University in Cincinnati tomorrow night. WKU is picked to finish second in the Conference USA and is returning all but three starters this season. One of the biggest storylines going into the new...
wnky.com
Rardin Listed on Top 20 Most Impactful Coaching Hired of 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU Baseball Head Coach Marc Rardin was named to the Top 20 Most Impactful Coaching Hires of this offseason by D1Baseball.com. Rardin comes in at No. 11 on the list. “Rardin has been very selective in what Division I Baseball job he would be willing...
wnky.com
BGFD practicing fire training at old Pizza Hut building
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-If you see firefighters at the old Pizza Hut on Scottsville Road this week, have no fear…it’s just a drill!. The Bowling Green Fire Department is using the structure for training before it’s torn down. Today until Friday, all units will practice responding to a...
wcluradio.com
Kentucky governor says flood relief session ‘will happen’
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he hopes to call a special session of the state legislature in the next few weeks to work on flood relief. He says lawmakers are committed to it. He expects it to happen in the next four weeks. Beshear also announced that federal emergency officials at recovery centers in eastern Kentucky now have the authority to approve claims on site.
wdrb.com
2 cases of 'potentially dangerous' disease found in Kentucky cattle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two cases of a "potentially dangerous" disease were detected in Kentucky cattle, according to the state's veterinarian. Theileria, which is typically carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, was diagnosed in beef herds in Fleming and Hart counties. In both cases, a beef breed bull became ill and then died.
WBKO
Glasgow Police Department introduce new K-9 “Titan”
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department welcomes its newest K-9 “Titan” to the agency. Officer Zachary Barber is the K-9 handler with five years of law enforcement experience. Titan will specialize in narcotics and tracking criminals. Titan and Officer Barber are currently going through a six-week...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Startup Announces $1 Billion EV Battery Materials Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A startup company that hopes to supply...
wcluradio.com
Dept. of ABC expected to issue fines in local vaping sting
GLASGOW — Citations issued to employees of local vaping retailers last month were redirected last week from Barren District Court to the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Glasgow Police conducted an undercover investigation July 11 to determine if certain stores sold to underage customers. An underage operative was...
14news.com
Bridge inspections set for US 62 Bridge
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Bridge inspections are set for the US 62 Bridge near Rockport in Ohio and Muhlenberg counties. That’s expected to take all week. Crews will be out every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drivers should expect lane restrictions and flaggers to direct traffic.
wnky.com
100-year-old BG WWII vet recalls Japan’s surrender 77 years later
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Monday marks the 77th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II – the beginning of the Allied Powers’ victory over the world’s deadliest war. One Bowling Green veteran remembers the year all too well. 100-year-old Hayward Minton served his country...
clayconews.com
KSP MURDER INVESTIGATION AFTER DECEASED MALE LOCATED BY DEPUTIES IN LOGAN COUNTY, KENTUCKY
LEWISBURG, KY (August 15, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Thursday, August 12th just before 11:00 PM, KSP Post 3 was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in the Lewisburg community. Logan County deputies had responded to 3904 Deer Lick Road and located a deceased male near his residence.
wnky.com
WCSO looking for man in connection with theft
ALVATON, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is in search of a man they say is involved in property damage and theft. According to WCSO, the man pictured above damaged the door and stole from the Boyce Community Center on Woodburn Allen Springs Road early on Saturday morning.
wnky.com
Kid hopes grandpa is watching him on the news: their heartfelt story
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-You might remember this charismatic boy from Rich Pond Elementary’s first day of school. “I will say my grandpa always watches the news on the TV, so I’m just gonna say hi grandpa,” said 2nd grader Hunter Jones. Hunter was so happy to be on...
