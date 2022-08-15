ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WTHR

'It's gotten bad' | Residents of troubled Indianapolis apartment complex ready to go to court

INDIANAPOLIS — There are new details on the fight to fix issues at a troubled apartment complex on the south side of Indianapolis. Residents of Berkley Commons are preparing to go to court over alleged mismanagement of the apartment complex. The owners of the complex owe Citizens Energy millions of dollars in missed payments, despite residents paying their monthly utility bills.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Indiana printing taxpayer refund checks

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — If you’re wondering when your Automatic Taxpayer Refund check will arrive, State Auditor Tera Klutz has good news: “the wait is over!“. Klutz’s office announced Wednesday that the 1.7 million automatic taxpayer refund checks were being printed and the first group of checks should reach mailboxes later this week.
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

CANDLES condemns Indiana Rep. Jim Lucas’ social media posts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute has condemned social media posts by Indiana Republican Representative Jim Lucas after it came to light he had posted a quote attributed to a Nazi online. In a statement, CANDLES said the group was “shocked and horrified that an Indiana lawmaker […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
ValueWalk

Officials Warn Hoosiers About These Indiana Stimulus Checks Scams

Indiana is now starting to send stimulus money to millions of taxpayers in the form of tax rebates and inflation relief payments starting this week. Eligible taxpayers can get as much as $650. As payments start to go out, state officials have issued a warning for taxpayers to look out for potential Indiana stimulus checks scams. Specifically, officials are warning taxpayers to stay away from suspicious messages related to direct payment programs.
INDIANA STATE
wgvunews.org

Out-of-state abortions expected to grow when Indiana abortion ban takes effect

Officials with Planned Parenthood of Michigan say the number of out-of-state abortion seekers has nearly quadrupled in Michigan since the overturning of Roe v. Wade - and the numbers, they expect, will be increasing even further. Dr. Sarah Wallett – the Chief Medical Officer at Planned Parenthood of Michigan-says the expected increase in September when Indiana’s ban goes into effect, has them working on expanding abortion availability, state-wide.
MICHIGAN STATE
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb names Brownsburg Fire Territory Fire Marshal Stephen Jones as the Indiana state fire marshal

INDIANA – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb today announced he has selected Brownsburg Fire Territory Fire Marshal Stephen Jones to serve as the Indiana state fire marshal. “Fire Marshal Jones brings 38 years of experience to the State of Indiana, and his expertise makes him the right person to lead our work in improving public safety for Hoosiers,” Gov. Holcomb said. “He will continue to promote fire prevention efforts and brings incredible investigation experience to the state.”
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Secretary Sullivan announces K-12 ‘I Voted’ Sticker Competition

INDIANA – Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan is encouraging K-12 Hoosier students to use their creativity to help design ‘I Voted’ stickers for Indiana’s 2022 General Election. “Indiana is home to some very talented young artists,” Secretary Sullivan said. “I am excited to see the...
INDIANA STATE
ValueWalk

Indiana Stimulus Checks Of Up To $650 Coming This Week

Millions of Indiana taxpayers are set to get stimulus money this week. These Indiana stimulus checks are actually tax rebates, and eligible households could get as much as $650. The shortage of paper initially delayed sending these stimulus checks to eligible residents. Indiana Stimulus Checks: Sending Two Payments In One...
WOWO News

Former Indiana Attorney General Officially Announces Run For Congress

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Attorney General has announced his bid for Congress. After the rumors circulated for much of the day Monday, it was made official earlier Tuesday morning that Former Attorney General, Curtis Hill will seek the seat left vacated by the late Rep. Jackie Walorski in the 2nd Congressional District for both the general election and special election. Hill’s bid will not come without controversy as he was accused of groping several women in 2018 while serving as Indiana Attorney General. He was not prosecuted, but his law license was eventually suspended for a month. Outgoing state representative Curt Nisly and former state representative Christy Stutzman have also filed to run.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Invasive bug spotted in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — While this bug may have beautiful coloring and patterns, conservation leaders are asking people to be on the lookout for it before it causes major issues in the state. On Thursday, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the invasive spotted lanternfly has officially migrated to northern...
WISH-TV

‘UnPHILtered’: Purdue University garnering national attention

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Purdue University is getting nationwide recognition. According to business intelligence company Morning Consult, Purdue is the fourth-most trusted public university in the nation. U.S. News and World Report ranks the university in West Lafayette among the top 10 most innovative schools nationwide. Ethan Braden, executive vice...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated

Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
NASHVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Second taxpayer refund begins hitting bank accounts

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s turning out to be a big week for Indiana’s Automatic Taxpayer Refund. The second round of refunds is already hitting bank accounts for some Hoosiers after the Indiana Department of Revenue said the payments would begin in “late August.” Lawmakers approved the $200 refunds during the special session.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Former gaming exec sentenced to federal prison

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — John Keeler, a man once involved in plans to bring a casino to Terre Haute, was sentenced to two months in federal prison Wednesday. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Indiana, Keeler, of Indianapolis, along with former State Senator Darryl Brent Waltz of […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHR

20-year-old IU student found dead at Bloomington home

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 20-year-old Indiana University student. Sheriff Brad Swain said an autopsy is scheduled Thursday afternoon for Avery R. McMillan, who was found unresponsive Wednesday at a home in the 4100 block of Arlington Road, near State Road 46 and North Maple Grove Road, around 9:45 a.m.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

