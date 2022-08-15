Read full article on original website
Gov. Holcomb defends new abortion law following criticism from major employers
CARMEL, Ind. – Gov. Eric Holcomb is standing by his decision to sign Indiana’s near-total abortion ban into law, despite concerns raised by some of the state’s biggest employers. “The bottom line is that it’s progress towards valuing the sanctity of life and expressing it through law,” Holcomb told reporters at an event in Carmel […]
wbiw.com
Governor Holcomb and Indiana Department of Education to announce major statewide investment in reading
ANDERSON – Gov. Holcomb will join Indiana Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner to announce a major investment to support reading development for Indiana’s students statewide. This announcement follows last week’s release of IREAD-3 results, which show that one in five Hoosier third-grade students are not yet strong...
cbs4indy.com
IDOE, Lilly Endowment announce $111 million investment to improve students’ reading skills
ANDERSON, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Education and the Lilly Endowment have announced a more than $100 million investment to get more Hoosier kids up to speed in reading. This comes as the state’s standardized test scores remain below pre-pandemic levels. Earlier this month, the state released this...
'It's gotten bad' | Residents of troubled Indianapolis apartment complex ready to go to court
INDIANAPOLIS — There are new details on the fight to fix issues at a troubled apartment complex on the south side of Indianapolis. Residents of Berkley Commons are preparing to go to court over alleged mismanagement of the apartment complex. The owners of the complex owe Citizens Energy millions of dollars in missed payments, despite residents paying their monthly utility bills.
WANE-TV
Indiana printing taxpayer refund checks
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — If you’re wondering when your Automatic Taxpayer Refund check will arrive, State Auditor Tera Klutz has good news: “the wait is over!“. Klutz’s office announced Wednesday that the 1.7 million automatic taxpayer refund checks were being printed and the first group of checks should reach mailboxes later this week.
CANDLES condemns Indiana Rep. Jim Lucas’ social media posts
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute has condemned social media posts by Indiana Republican Representative Jim Lucas after it came to light he had posted a quote attributed to a Nazi online. In a statement, CANDLES said the group was “shocked and horrified that an Indiana lawmaker […]
ValueWalk
Officials Warn Hoosiers About These Indiana Stimulus Checks Scams
Indiana is now starting to send stimulus money to millions of taxpayers in the form of tax rebates and inflation relief payments starting this week. Eligible taxpayers can get as much as $650. As payments start to go out, state officials have issued a warning for taxpayers to look out for potential Indiana stimulus checks scams. Specifically, officials are warning taxpayers to stay away from suspicious messages related to direct payment programs.
wgvunews.org
Out-of-state abortions expected to grow when Indiana abortion ban takes effect
Officials with Planned Parenthood of Michigan say the number of out-of-state abortion seekers has nearly quadrupled in Michigan since the overturning of Roe v. Wade - and the numbers, they expect, will be increasing even further. Dr. Sarah Wallett – the Chief Medical Officer at Planned Parenthood of Michigan-says the expected increase in September when Indiana’s ban goes into effect, has them working on expanding abortion availability, state-wide.
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb names Brownsburg Fire Territory Fire Marshal Stephen Jones as the Indiana state fire marshal
INDIANA – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb today announced he has selected Brownsburg Fire Territory Fire Marshal Stephen Jones to serve as the Indiana state fire marshal. “Fire Marshal Jones brings 38 years of experience to the State of Indiana, and his expertise makes him the right person to lead our work in improving public safety for Hoosiers,” Gov. Holcomb said. “He will continue to promote fire prevention efforts and brings incredible investigation experience to the state.”
wbiw.com
Secretary Sullivan announces K-12 ‘I Voted’ Sticker Competition
INDIANA – Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan is encouraging K-12 Hoosier students to use their creativity to help design ‘I Voted’ stickers for Indiana’s 2022 General Election. “Indiana is home to some very talented young artists,” Secretary Sullivan said. “I am excited to see the...
ValueWalk
Indiana Stimulus Checks Of Up To $650 Coming This Week
Millions of Indiana taxpayers are set to get stimulus money this week. These Indiana stimulus checks are actually tax rebates, and eligible households could get as much as $650. The shortage of paper initially delayed sending these stimulus checks to eligible residents. Indiana Stimulus Checks: Sending Two Payments In One...
WOWO News
Former Indiana Attorney General Officially Announces Run For Congress
ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Attorney General has announced his bid for Congress. After the rumors circulated for much of the day Monday, it was made official earlier Tuesday morning that Former Attorney General, Curtis Hill will seek the seat left vacated by the late Rep. Jackie Walorski in the 2nd Congressional District for both the general election and special election. Hill’s bid will not come without controversy as he was accused of groping several women in 2018 while serving as Indiana Attorney General. He was not prosecuted, but his law license was eventually suspended for a month. Outgoing state representative Curt Nisly and former state representative Christy Stutzman have also filed to run.
cbs4indy.com
Invasive bug spotted in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — While this bug may have beautiful coloring and patterns, conservation leaders are asking people to be on the lookout for it before it causes major issues in the state. On Thursday, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the invasive spotted lanternfly has officially migrated to northern...
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Purdue University garnering national attention
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Purdue University is getting nationwide recognition. According to business intelligence company Morning Consult, Purdue is the fourth-most trusted public university in the nation. U.S. News and World Report ranks the university in West Lafayette among the top 10 most innovative schools nationwide. Ethan Braden, executive vice...
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated
Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
Dry summer causing home foundation problems in central Indiana
GREENWOOD, Ind. — We have all felt the effects of the heat this summer in one way or another, and now it's impacting the foundations of Hoosier homes. Experts said this happens when soil expands and then dries up, causing cracks in homes. Experts with Indiana Foundation Service in...
wfyi.org
A small group of landlords is responsible for a majority of Indianapolis evictions
A small group of landlords is responsible for a majority of Indianapolis evictions, according to a new report. The report, produced by the Indianapolis-based community data center SAVI, found that between January and June of 2022 roughly two-thirds of evictions came from large apartment complexes. . Matt Nowlin is with...
cbs4indy.com
Second taxpayer refund begins hitting bank accounts
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s turning out to be a big week for Indiana’s Automatic Taxpayer Refund. The second round of refunds is already hitting bank accounts for some Hoosiers after the Indiana Department of Revenue said the payments would begin in “late August.” Lawmakers approved the $200 refunds during the special session.
Former gaming exec sentenced to federal prison
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — John Keeler, a man once involved in plans to bring a casino to Terre Haute, was sentenced to two months in federal prison Wednesday. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Indiana, Keeler, of Indianapolis, along with former State Senator Darryl Brent Waltz of […]
20-year-old IU student found dead at Bloomington home
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 20-year-old Indiana University student. Sheriff Brad Swain said an autopsy is scheduled Thursday afternoon for Avery R. McMillan, who was found unresponsive Wednesday at a home in the 4100 block of Arlington Road, near State Road 46 and North Maple Grove Road, around 9:45 a.m.
