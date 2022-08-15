Read full article on original website
wnky.com
BGFD practicing fire training at old Pizza Hut building
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-If you see firefighters at the old Pizza Hut on Scottsville Road this week, have no fear…it’s just a drill!. The Bowling Green Fire Department is using the structure for training before it’s torn down. Today until Friday, all units will practice responding to a...
wnky.com
BG FOP ‘Shop with A Cop’ at Meijer; 40 students spend $100 each
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Wednesday night, a handful of Warren County elementary school and middle school students went home with all new school supplies – thanks to Shop with a Cop. Bowling Green’s Fraternal Order of Police spent their evening at Meijer shopping alongside hand-picked children from Warren...
wnky.com
Heavy equipment training in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Southcentral Workforce Development Board, Warren County Public Schools and SKYCTC have come together to provide a heavy equipment training program for adults and high schoolers. The partnership comes from a need for more heavy equipment workers to run things such as bulldozers and cranes....
wnky.com
New DAS distribution center to create 100 full-time jobs in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ky. – DAS Cos. Inc. announced Thursday they will be investing $15 million into a new distribution center in Simpson County, creating 100 full-time jobs. Leaders at DAS recently acquired a 105,000-square-foot facility in the Henderson Interstate Industrial Park that will be expanded to 200,000 square feet to distribute products to convenient stores, travel centers and electronics and specialty retailers. Gov. Andy Beshear addressed the news during his Team Kentucky update and congratulated the company, a distributor of truck and automotive supplies, travel gear and mobile electronics.
WBKO
Entertain Glasgow prepares for second Groove and Glow event Sept. 17
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The second hot air balloon event, Groove and Glow, is set for Saturday Sept. 17 at the Glasgow Municipal Airport beginning at 4 p.m. Events will include free tethered hot air balloon rides beginning at 5:30 p.m. and a balloon glow at dusk. The event will...
WBKO
Pet of the Week: Marvin
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Meet Marvin, our Pet of the Week! He is a 8-10 year old beagle. He is a sweet boy, who is good with other dogs and kids. For more information about how you can adopt Marvin or any of the other animals at BGWC Humane Society you can visit their website BGShelterPets.com or call 270-783-9404. You can also check out their Facebook page @BGWCHS.
wnky.com
New procedure in Bowling Green to help those with COPD/Emphysema
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A new procedure at Bowling Green’s Med Center is available to help people struggling with COPD and emphysema. This minimally invasive procedure that has been successfully performed 3 times so far at the Med Center inserts a one-way valve in one to two lobes of the lungs to allow air to flow out but not back in.
WBKO
U.S. Corps of Engineers: Dam remains halted in Edmonson County until solution is found
EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A few months ago, WBKO News told you the Edmonson County Water District voiced their concerns to the U.S. Corps of Engineers over the low water levels and the impact it would have on their supply. After surveying the dam and the area, the removal...
lakercountry.com
Cattle disease in Kentucky linked to ticks
A disease affecting cattle in Kentucky is reportedly linked to ticks in the area. Two cases of a new potentially dangerous disease in cattle has been detected in Fleming and nearby Hart county, according to the state veterinarian’s office. The disease is a tickborne protozoa that infects red and...
wnky.com
Southern Lanes holding car seat drive for foster kids
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Southern Lanes says they are hosting a car seat and booster seat drive for children in need!. The seats will go to incoming foster youth that enter Step Stone Family & Youth Services. “These kiddos come into care with little to nothing, and this is...
wnky.com
Barren County Schools add zero tolerance vape policy
GLASGOW, Ky. – Barren County Schools are taking steps to stop the vaping problem they say is hurting many of their students. Barren County High School says they caught over 200 students with vape products just last year. With only 186 school days, this averages over one incident per...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Business Damaged In Fire (w/VIDEO)
A fire at a business on Walnut Street damaged the building Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says they were called to Truck Country Auto Sales after receiving a report of smoke coming from the structure around 8 pm. A fire was found in the middle of the...
WBKO
Glasgow Police Department introduce new K-9 “Titan”
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department welcomes its newest K-9 “Titan” to the agency. Officer Zachary Barber is the K-9 handler with five years of law enforcement experience. Titan will specialize in narcotics and tracking criminals. Titan and Officer Barber are currently going through a six-week...
WBKO
UPDATE: Bicyclist expected to be taken off life support
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man struck by a vehicle on Old Morgantown Road on Aug. 11 is expected to be pulled from life support Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Bowling Green Police PIO Ronnie Ward spoke more Tuesday about the crash that sent James Smith, 31,...
wnky.com
Performing Arts Center at BGHS to open in November
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Yesterday, Bowling Green City Schools opened up for the new school year. Now, with school in session at Bowling Green High School, students get to enjoy many of the new improvements and additions, such as the Performing Arts Center. Once they have added the wooden...
wnky.com
Teranga Academy’s first day
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Teranga Academy started their first day if school today in Bowling Green. The Teranga Academy here in Kentucky was made possible by a partnership by between Bowling Green Independent School District and the non-profit organization known as Fugees Family, Inc. Luma Mufleh, the founder...
WBKO
Warren County Public Schools asks residents not to remove School Bus Route signs
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In preparation for the upcoming school year, Warren County Public Schools has placed temporary signs marking new school bus stops around the county. The signs are meant to stay in place for two weeks and will be removed by WCPS Transportation Department personnel. However, some...
wnky.com
WKU President Caboni gives annual convocation address
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- This morning, Western Kentucky University President Timothy Caboni delivered his annual faculty and staff convocation address. Caboni recapped the previous school year and what to look forward to this year, which is WKU’s 116th year of operation. Caboni announced that since 2017, the university has raised...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Startup Announces $1 Billion EV Battery Materials Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A startup company that hopes to supply...
wcluradio.com
Dept. of ABC expected to issue fines in local vaping sting
GLASGOW — Citations issued to employees of local vaping retailers last month were redirected last week from Barren District Court to the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Glasgow Police conducted an undercover investigation July 11 to determine if certain stores sold to underage customers. An underage operative was...
