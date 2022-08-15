ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendricks County, IN

Police looking for help identifying man spotted near burglary

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police need your help identifying a man spotted near a business that was burglarized recently. The Indiana State Police said the burglary happened at Quality Plumbing and Heating in Kokomo. An employee reported that around 7:30 p.m. on August 11, power and plumbing tools were stolen from a fenced-in area of the business.
KOKOMO, IN
Carmel police officer resigns following Indiana State Police investigation

CARMEL, Ind. — Thursday, August 18, a police officer resigned from the Carmel Police Department after being contacted by the Indiana State Police in regards to an investigation. Officer Andrew Longyear was contacted by Indiana State Police and notified that charges were being filed against him as result of...
CARMEL, IN
Hendricks County, IN
Hendricks County, IN
Monroe County Sheriff’s Department investigating death of Indiana University student

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of a female Indiana University student. Wednesday morning, deputies responded to a residence off-campus on report of a person unconscious and unresponsive. Police say a female IU student, who was involved with a campus sorority,...
IMPD: 3 hurt in series of shootings, including suspected home invasion

INDIANAPOLIS — At least three people were hurt overnight in Indianapolis in relation to three separate shooting investigations. It began around 11:06 p.m. Tuesday when a man told police he was shot while he walking in the area of Kentucky Avenue and W. Hanna Avenue on the southwest side. Police say the suspected shooter was last seen in a white or silver sedan going westbound on Kentucky.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Vehicle Break-In Suspects Facing Charges in Two SEI Counties

The Columbus, Indiana pair are currently lodged in Dearborn County Jail. Dustin Hurley and Amanda Zeigler. (Brookville, Ind.) – A Columbus, Indiana pair has been charged for their alleged involvement in series of vehicle break-ins in Franklin County. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, Dustin A. Hurley and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
Case dismissed against IMPD officer accused of marijuana grow operation

INDIANAPOLIS — The case has been dismissed against a former Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer who was accused of taking part in a marijuana grow operation. According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the case against the officer was dismissed due to the court determining that the defendant’s constitutional rights were violated by law enforcement during the search of her home. Evidence from the search therefore could not be used in the case, leading to the decision by the prosecutor’s office to dismiss the case.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Marion woman arrested, charged with murder of Anderson man

MARION, Ind. — A 31-year-old woman from Marion has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a shooting on Saturday that claimed the life of Todd Gosha. Laddieann Denise Drake-Jones is charged with one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. She is being held on a $500,000 cash […]
MARION, IN
IMPD investigates deadly shooting on west side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are looking for answers after a shooting on the city’s west side. Around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the report of a person shot in the 6100 block of Cheshire Road, not far from the intersection of Jackson Street and South High School Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis police searching for murder suspect from Monroe County

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a murder suspect from Monroe County. IMPD posted to social media Wednesday that they are searching for 26-year-old Malik Bennett, who is wanted for murder and robbery out of Monroe County. According to court records, the charges were filed against Bennett in January 2021.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Man arrested after brandishing knife at school bus stop

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man has been arrested following an incident in which police say he was brandishing a knife and speaking incoherently near a bus stop. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, a Vigo County School bus driver told police they had seen a man displaying a knife and acting strange […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Westfield police seek help identifying Menards theft suspects

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Westfield police are asking for the public’s help identifying a pair of suspects accused of stealing from a Menards store. Police said the theft happened at about 3:30 p.m. on Friday, August 12, at the Menards located at 2150 E. Greyhound Pass in Carmel. The...
WESTFIELD, IN

