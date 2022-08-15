Read full article on original website
Anderson police officer credited with saving woman's life after crash
ANDERSON, Ind. — An officer with the Anderson Police Department is being credited with saving a woman's life Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to a report of a crash with injuries near West 1st Street and Madison Avenue intersection around 1 p.m. Police arrived and saw a woman severely bleeding...
Police looking for help identifying man spotted near burglary
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police need your help identifying a man spotted near a business that was burglarized recently. The Indiana State Police said the burglary happened at Quality Plumbing and Heating in Kokomo. An employee reported that around 7:30 p.m. on August 11, power and plumbing tools were stolen from a fenced-in area of the business.
Carmel police officer resigns following Indiana State Police investigation
CARMEL, Ind. — Thursday, August 18, a police officer resigned from the Carmel Police Department after being contacted by the Indiana State Police in regards to an investigation. Officer Andrew Longyear was contacted by Indiana State Police and notified that charges were being filed against him as result of...
Docs: Fishers firefighter punched police, reached for weapon after welfare check
A firefighter faces multiple charges after police say he punched officers after they woke him up during a welfare check in Indianapolis. https://cbs4indy.com/news/docs-fishers-firefighter-punched-police-reached-for-weapon-after-welfare-check/
Monroe County Sheriff’s Department investigating death of Indiana University student
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of a female Indiana University student. Wednesday morning, deputies responded to a residence off-campus on report of a person unconscious and unresponsive. Police say a female IU student, who was involved with a campus sorority,...
IMPD: 3 hurt in series of shootings, including suspected home invasion
INDIANAPOLIS — At least three people were hurt overnight in Indianapolis in relation to three separate shooting investigations. It began around 11:06 p.m. Tuesday when a man told police he was shot while he walking in the area of Kentucky Avenue and W. Hanna Avenue on the southwest side. Police say the suspected shooter was last seen in a white or silver sedan going westbound on Kentucky.
Vehicle Break-In Suspects Facing Charges in Two SEI Counties
The Columbus, Indiana pair are currently lodged in Dearborn County Jail. Dustin Hurley and Amanda Zeigler. (Brookville, Ind.) – A Columbus, Indiana pair has been charged for their alleged involvement in series of vehicle break-ins in Franklin County. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, Dustin A. Hurley and...
Case dismissed against IMPD officer accused of marijuana grow operation
INDIANAPOLIS — The case has been dismissed against a former Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer who was accused of taking part in a marijuana grow operation. According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the case against the officer was dismissed due to the court determining that the defendant’s constitutional rights were violated by law enforcement during the search of her home. Evidence from the search therefore could not be used in the case, leading to the decision by the prosecutor’s office to dismiss the case.
Marion woman arrested, charged with murder of Anderson man
MARION, Ind. — A 31-year-old woman from Marion has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a shooting on Saturday that claimed the life of Todd Gosha. Laddieann Denise Drake-Jones is charged with one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. She is being held on a $500,000 cash […]
Man arrested after Vigo County school bus driver alerts police to a suspicious person with knife near kids
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Man with knife arrested after Vigo County school bus driver alerts police. An Anderson, Indiana, man will face charges after a Vigo County School Corporation bus driver alerted police to a suspicious person. It happened on Monday morning near 23rd Street and 7th Avenue. A...
IMPD investigates deadly shooting on west side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are looking for answers after a shooting on the city’s west side. Around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the report of a person shot in the 6100 block of Cheshire Road, not far from the intersection of Jackson Street and South High School Road.
Ex Carmel officer accused of using fake profile to post derogatory comments
A former Carmel Police Department officer is facing charges in Clay County after state police said he made a fake Facebook profile to post derogatory comments in a Facebook chatter group.
Indianapolis police searching for murder suspect from Monroe County
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a murder suspect from Monroe County. IMPD posted to social media Wednesday that they are searching for 26-year-old Malik Bennett, who is wanted for murder and robbery out of Monroe County. According to court records, the charges were filed against Bennett in January 2021.
Teenager shot on east side after neighbors report at least 10 shots fired overnight at apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS — Police say neighbors reported at least ten shots being heard before a teenager was found shot at apartments on the east side. Numerous calls started coming in around 12:10 a.m. to report a succession of shots in the area of E. Terrace Avenue and Riley Place near the intersection of Emerson and Southeastern avenues.
Man dies in Madison Ave. crash while trying to avoid driver who ‘suddenly’ switched lanes
UPDATE: The coroner on Tuesday identified the man killed at 47-year-old Thomas Howard Hix. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was killed in a crash on the near south side after swerving to avoid a driver that had switched lanes in front of him. According to IMPD, a man was found unresponsive in […]
Man arrested after brandishing knife at school bus stop
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man has been arrested following an incident in which police say he was brandishing a knife and speaking incoherently near a bus stop. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, a Vigo County School bus driver told police they had seen a man displaying a knife and acting strange […]
Westfield police seek help identifying Menards theft suspects
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Westfield police are asking for the public’s help identifying a pair of suspects accused of stealing from a Menards store. Police said the theft happened at about 3:30 p.m. on Friday, August 12, at the Menards located at 2150 E. Greyhound Pass in Carmel. The...
Sheriff: Suspects are breaking into cars for credit cards, spending thousands at Sam's Club, Costco
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — Investigators are warning of a theft and fraud scheme taking place across the country, with reports of it happening right here in central Indiana. The Brown County Sheriff's Office flagged its Facebook followers on Wednesday to warn of the scheme. The sheriff's office said suspects...
Man critically injured in massive Bargersville house fire; investigators unable to determine cause
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — A man was critically injured in a massive house fire in Bargersville on Wednesday. The Bargersville Fire Department posted that firefighters were working on a house fire around 6 p.m. in the 6600 block of Travis Road, near State Road 37 and County Road 700 North.
Child, 7, shot while inside car near preschool, IMPD says
A 7-year-old child was shot Friday while sitting in a car near a preschool on the city's northeast side, police say.
