San Diego, CA

Yardbarker

Dana White: ‘Big Mistakes Were Made’ By UFC Not Re-Signing Shane Burgos

Earlier this week, Shane Burgos made a somewhat surprising announcement. that he was leaving the UFC to sign with Professional Fighters League. The move comes on the heels of back-to-back triumphs for the Team Tiger Schulmann representative in UFC competition. However, Burgos said the PFL’s offer far surpassed that of his former promotion.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Dominick Reyes books ‘Superman’ for his return to the Octagon at UFC 281

Dominick Reyes is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 281 for a clash with fellow light heavyweight Ryan Spann. For the longest time during his initial rise to prominence, it felt like just a matter of time before Dominick Reyes ascended to the title picture at 205 pounds. Then, when he got there, he put on one hell of a performance against Jon Jones – only to come up short on the judges’ scorecards.
UFC
Yardbarker

Dana White: ‘Fair to Say’ Khamzat Chimaev Gets Title Shot with Win Over Nate Diaz

If Khamzat Chimaev defeats Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 main event next month, a welterweight championship fight could very well be in his future. UFC president Dana White indicated as much when asked about what could be next for Chimaev with a win on Sept. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Chimaev has taken the promotion by storm with wins in his first five appearances, including a decision triumph over Gilbert Burns in his last outing at UFC 273.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Francis Ngannou Claims He Lost $1 Million Due to UFC Sponsorship Restrictions

Luke Rockhold’s rant regarding fighter pay at the UFC 278 media day certainly seemed to catch. Francis Ngannou’s attention. The reigning UFC heavyweight champion took to Twitter to reveal that he lost $1 million in potential sponsorship money due to the promotion’s existing deal with a cryptocurrency platform. The UFC’s outfitting policy and and sponsorship restrictions prevented Ngannou from cashing in on a lucrative offer.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Between the Links: Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards, UFC 278, Marlon Vera’s ceiling, Shane Burgos to PFL, more

Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards will battle it out in the main event of UFC 278. While Usman is a big favorite, is the fight closer on paper than the odds suggest. On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel will discuss the UFC welterweight title fight this Saturday in Salt Lake City and what is at stake for both fighters outside of the championship belt. In addition, topics include the middleweight co-main event between Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold, José Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili, Marlon Vera’s big win over Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego and where both fighters go from here, Shane Burgos signing with the PFL, the BKFC headliner between Mike Perry and Michael Page, and more.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Wichita Eagle

Brother of Hospitalized Little League Player Added to Team Roster

Easton Oliverson, the 12-year-old on the Snow Canyon Little League baseball team who was hospitalized after falling off a top bunk bed in Williamsport, Pa., will not be participating in the Little League World Series. So his brother will take his place. The Little League World Series announced that Brogan...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Juan Archuleta expected to face Enrique Barzola – but in Bellator grand prix final: 'This is a main event in itself'

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Juan Archuleta thought he’d cross paths with Enrique Barzola but under different circumstances. Both Archuleta (25-4 MMA, 7-3 BMMA) and Barzola (18-6-2 MMA, 2-1 BMMA) were recently eliminated in the quarterfinals of the bantamweight grand prix and have been matched up for Bellator 286 on Oct. 1 in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH, CA
thesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: PFL CEO Peter Murray Talks New Expansions, Playoffs, Betting, UFC & More

The Professional Fighters League (PFL), a professional mixed martial arts league who’s investors includes rapper Wiz Khalifa, comedic actor Kevin Hart, former MLB star Alex Rodriguez and NFL Hall-of-Famer Ray Lewis, kicked off their fourth annual one million dollar playoff-style competition this month with big announcements, shocking upsets, amazing action, and new updates on the league’s biggest stars.
NFL

