Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards will battle it out in the main event of UFC 278. While Usman is a big favorite, is the fight closer on paper than the odds suggest. On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel will discuss the UFC welterweight title fight this Saturday in Salt Lake City and what is at stake for both fighters outside of the championship belt. In addition, topics include the middleweight co-main event between Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold, José Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili, Marlon Vera’s big win over Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego and where both fighters go from here, Shane Burgos signing with the PFL, the BKFC headliner between Mike Perry and Michael Page, and more.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 3 HOURS AGO