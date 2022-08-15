Nearly 50 years after she was booed off the Oscars stage for declining Marlon Brando's award on his behalf in protest at the film industry's treatment of Native Americans, Sacheen Littlefeather has received an apology from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group said Monday. In 2019, "Last of the Mohicans" star Wes Studi became the first Native American actor to receive an Oscar, with an honorary Academy Award recognizing his career.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO