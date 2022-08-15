ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard Nicodemus
2d ago

To little to late. We should do away with all of the awArds shows in movie, tv, and music!

Nancy Dunton
2d ago

what are they going to do about the lost compensation. she could have done a lot of good with what she would have earned for herself as well as her people. All this is coming from the Hollywood that has abused women then and it still continues. The standards have always been different for women and minorities. If the people over the film industry could get by with paying anyone less , they would.

Osgirl5
2d ago

Well did this woman write a book if she was smart enough she would have because she probably would’ve made a whole lot of money

LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Speaks Out About Oscars Apology to Sacheen Littlefeather

A major moment for Native American actors and actresses happened today as Sacheen Littlefeather has been given an official apology. Yellowstone star Piper Perabo is very excited. Of course, Perabo plays Summer Higgins on the hit Taylor Sheridan series. A new love interest for John Dutton. But, this moment is more than just one series. This is about righting a decades-long wrong.
AFP

Academy apologizes to indigenous star for historic Oscars abuse

Nearly 50 years after she was booed off the Oscars stage for declining Marlon Brando's award on his behalf in protest at the film industry's treatment of Native Americans, Sacheen Littlefeather has received an apology from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group said Monday. In 2019, "Last of the Mohicans" star Wes Studi became the first Native American actor to receive an Oscar, with an honorary Academy Award recognizing his career.
International Business Times

Anne Heche Net Worth: How Rich Is 'Psycho' Actress?

American actress Anne Heche, who has been hospitalized for a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, is in critical condition. With more than 80 acting roles over three decades, the actress has earned most of her fortune from the entertainment industry. As of 2022, Heche reportedly has a net worth of $4 million.
Harper's Bazaar

Chris Rock Finally Addresses That Will Smith Oscars Slap

Four months after he was slapped by Will Smith in front of a star-studded Oscars audience—and the world—Chris Rock is finally speaking up. The comedian, who reacted to the now-infamous slap with humor and refused to press charges against Smith, made a joke about the incident during a stand-up show over the weekend.
