Howard Nicodemus
2d ago
To little to late. We should do away with all of the awArds shows in movie, tv, and music!
18
Nancy Dunton
2d ago
what are they going to do about the lost compensation. she could have done a lot of good with what she would have earned for herself as well as her people. All this is coming from the Hollywood that has abused women then and it still continues. The standards have always been different for women and minorities. If the people over the film industry could get by with paying anyone less , they would.
10
Osgirl5
2d ago
Well did this woman write a book if she was smart enough she would have because she probably would’ve made a whole lot of money
4
