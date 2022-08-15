Read full article on original website
Related
A Forgotten Forest
There’s Actually Much to Explore in This Overlooked Stretch of the South Carolina Low Country. THE FIRST TIME I REALIZED THAT FRANCIS MARION National Forest existed, my wife and I were doing what most travelers do in South Carolina’s Low Country: Driving 70 mph down Highway 17 through a box canyon of loblolly pines on our way between cities.
Fall is On Its Way in South Carolina’s Old 96 District
Fall is one of our favorite seasons for a reason! As the weather gets cooler and the leaves start to change, we’re ready to put on our sweaters and embrace the season. South Carolina’s Old 96 District captures the fall spirit perfectly, making it a must-see on any road trip. Spanning the counties of Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens and McCormick, the district is home to many quaint bed and breakfasts, historic sites, scenic trails, unique shops, family-owned restaurants, and more. Here are just some of our (many) favorite ways to celebrate the fall in the Old 96 District.
We’re More Than Just Trail Maps
Here at Virginia Water Trails, we’re more than just trail maps. Our site is chock full of tools and tips for planning your next “paddle-cation.” From certified ecotour guides and safety tips to suggestions on where to eat and explore nearby, we’ve got you covered for your next paddling get-away to rural, coastal Virginia!
Cancer Survivor Hosts Virginia Hike to Raise Funds for Research
In December of 2020, Dwayne Coleman was diagnosed with stage III colorectal cancer at age 55. A father and avid hiker, Coleman and his son Michael decided to take their shared love for the outdoors and use it to help others fighting the disease. Last August they both hosted their own local climbs for Climb for a Cure, a national event organized by advocacy group Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) that raises awareness and funds with group climbs across the U.S. This week, they plan to participate again the same way they did last year—2,000 miles apart.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Heights
A Novice Climber Faces Fears on West Virginia’s Via Ferrata. The sun beat down on me, wind whipping past as I moved from rung to rung, tethered to the cliff face only by the clips I moved one at a time. I had never climbed higher than the 20-foot wall at my local gym—yet here I was, 300 feet above the ground in West Virginia, looking out across miles of vast mountains and jagged cliffs.
blueridgeoutdoors
Charlottesville, VA
539
Followers
796
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT
Blue Ridge Outdoors is your guide to fly fishing in the Southeast, moutain biking in the Blue Ridge and adventure travel from the Highlands to the Piedmont.https://www.blueridgeoutdoors.com
Comments / 0