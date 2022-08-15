In December of 2020, Dwayne Coleman was diagnosed with stage III colorectal cancer at age 55. A father and avid hiker, Coleman and his son Michael decided to take their shared love for the outdoors and use it to help others fighting the disease. Last August they both hosted their own local climbs for Climb for a Cure, a national event organized by advocacy group Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) that raises awareness and funds with group climbs across the U.S. This week, they plan to participate again the same way they did last year—2,000 miles apart.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 16 DAYS AGO