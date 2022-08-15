ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

bslshoofly.com

Crane Builders, LLC: The Next Generation

Ownership of the Waveland-based contractor has transferred from father to daughter without compromising quality or commitment, while keeping a sharp eye on the future. A lot has changed at Crane Builders over the past several years. Jackye, founder Jimmy Crane's daughter, has officially purchased the company from her father and has moved the office from an apartment above her father's garage to a commercial space in Magnolia Plaza on Highway 90.
WAVELAND, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with The Sicilian II Owner Chris Drake II

The project, still in the design phase, will cost about $8.5 million and entails building a new facility located at Sunplex on Highway 57. The company is heavily involved in the community, focusing on serving the disenfranchised.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport holds remembrance ceremony on 53rd anniversary of Hurricane Camille

Today marks the 53rd anniversary of Hurricane Camille. The category five storm killed 143 people when it slammed into South Mississippi. Every year, those victims are honored during a small ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery in Gulfport. That’s where three unidentified women were buried. They are referred to as ‘faith, hope, and charity.’
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Some Mississippi leaders not a fan of Inflation Reduction Act

She reports that Beach Elementary had a 100% pass rate on the third-grade reading assessment, results from the kindergarten assessment grew 229 scale score points from fall to spring, and the third-grade proficiency rate grew to 65%.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen’s legacy forever remembered

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Family and friends came together to remember and honor Officer Robert McKeithen, who was killed in the line of duty in May of 2019. “His death was a real tragedy, and the community reached out and supported the police department. We were very happy to see that,” said Police Chief John Miller. “It’s not something you see throughout the country and a lot of places.”
BILOXI, MS
WPMI

Pollman's Bake Shop location forced to close by state Health Dept.

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Pollman’s Bake Shop on Broad Street was forced to close by The Alabama Department of Public Health after and inspection revealed: Roach infestation and gross insanitary conditions”. The inspection was listed as occurring on July 20, 2022 and on August 2, owner...
MOBILE, AL
ourmshome.com

Dixie Glass of Pascagoula Expands for the First Time in 80 Years

Dixie Glass has a long and successful history of offering quality glass and customer service up and down the Gulf Coast. Starting in 1943, when Mr. Gene Wigginton started Gulf Coast Glass at 2232 Market St. in Pascagoula. Gulf Coast Glass was the only glass service business on the Gulf Coast from Mobile to New Orleans. Gulf Coast Glass would later become Dixie Glass & Trim.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Happening August 25th: Rock 'N Roll Over Fundraiser

Mississippi's U.S. Senator Roger Wicker says he's not on board. He's also blaming skyrocketing gas prices on the President's policies.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Pascagoula fireman retires after 31 years of service

After 31 years serving the Pascagoula community, Lt. Rocky Smith is retiring!. Over three decades Lt. Rocky has worked every shift and managed every role a fireman could undertake. During a BBQ over the weekend, fellow firemen celebrated his 30-year career with laughs, food, and comradery. Lt. Rocky was gifted...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Moss Point Fire Chief Justin McMillian announces retirement

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - After 28 years in fire service and just over two as Moss Point Fire Chief, Justin McMillian is officially retiring. McMillian, 49, was named Moss Point Fire Chief in 2019. He originally began his career in fire service in 1995 and holds a bachelor’s degree in fire science and management as well as several certifications and knowledge of the government administration.
MOSS POINT, MS
wxxv25.com

Firemen battle flames and heat in Long Beach attic fire

Flames and smoke fill a Long Beach home after a fire in the attic. Long Beach Fire Department received a call of a structure fire around 2 this afternoon. Arriving on scene at Railroad Street and McCaughan Avenue, behind the University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Park Campus, firefighters found flames erupting in the attic.
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

Ocean Springs among top in state on academic assessment

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - There are a lot of good teachers and a lot of good school districts in South Mississippi. But, when it comes to overall performance, Ocean Springs does it just a little better. “It’s what we’ve worked for for so long,” said Jennifer Necaise, principal of...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
breezynews.com

Mississippi’s Medical Marijuana Industry Attracts Out of State Interest

Most of the 98 medical marijuana dispensaries licensed in Mississippi so far appear to be local companies. At least they list Mississippi mailing addresses. But not all of them. A California company plans to open dispensaries in Biloxi and Gulfport and another has a license for a Meridian location. A Michigan company has gotten approval for a Biloxi dispensary and a Missouri company plans a location in Pearl. Louisiana companies have been licensed for dispensaries in Olive Branch, Oxford, Bay St. Louis, Gulfport, Vicksburg, McComb and Jackson. And Alabama companies plan to open in Meridian, Tupelo, Pearl, Starkville and Greenville.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Sea Wolves bring in Mississippi native Marvin Powell

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The Mississippi Sea Wolves are proud to announce the acquisition of forward Marvin Powell from the Elmira Mammoth. The newest addition to the Sea Wolves is one of two professional hockey players from the state of Mississippi. Powell split his time last season between the Carolina Thunderbirds and the Birmingham Bulls of the SPHL last season. Previously Powell has spent time with North Shore, Danville, and Port Huron. Earlier this year Powell was selected by Elmira in an expansion draft.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

State celebrates three Pascagoula-Gautier schools for reading

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Education awarded seven elementary schools across the state for a job-well-done teaching reading. State officials traveled to Jackson County on Tuesday to celebrate three Pascagoula-Gautier schools that made the list. Children at Beach Elementary in Pascagoula cheered as their hard work paid...
PASCAGOULA, MS

