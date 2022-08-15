Read full article on original website
ourmshome.com
ALDI grocery store in Ocean Springs sets soft opening for Aug. 24
ALDI is not your mama’s grocery store. The $4 million store will have a soft opening on Aug. 24 followed by a grand opening and 9 am ribbon-cutting on Aug. 25 in Ocean Springs. The 21,000-square-foot store at 3801 Bienville Blvd. is near Navigator Credit Union and just west...
bslshoofly.com
Crane Builders, LLC: The Next Generation
Ownership of the Waveland-based contractor has transferred from father to daughter without compromising quality or commitment, while keeping a sharp eye on the future. A lot has changed at Crane Builders over the past several years. Jackye, founder Jimmy Crane's daughter, has officially purchased the company from her father and has moved the office from an apartment above her father's garage to a commercial space in Magnolia Plaza on Highway 90.
WLOX
Bo’s Snow Zone & Snacks weathers pandemic, readies second location
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In the midst of the beginning of a pandemic in 2020, many businesses were filing for bankruptcy. However, Timothy Bolling was willing to take a risk and open Snow Zone and Snacks Shop. Two years later, the business is three months away from opening a second...
wxxv25.com
Orangutang’s Daiquiris and Bar hosts inaugural ‘Anything that Floats but a Boat’ event
Customers got creative at the ‘Anything that Floats but a Boat’ inaugural event at Orangutang’s Daiquiris and Bar. Tubes, floaties, jet-skis, kayaks, and rafts of all kinds floated along the Biloxi River this past weekend. With gas prices sky rocketing, the bar wanted to make sure their...
WLOX
In the Kitchen with The Sicilian II Owner Chris Drake II
The project, still in the design phase, will cost about $8.5 million and entails building a new facility located at Sunplex on Highway 57. The company is heavily involved in the community, focusing on serving the disenfranchised. Division Street work ramps up with I-110 detour. Updated: 11 hours ago. |
wxxv25.com
Gulfport holds remembrance ceremony on 53rd anniversary of Hurricane Camille
Today marks the 53rd anniversary of Hurricane Camille. The category five storm killed 143 people when it slammed into South Mississippi. Every year, those victims are honored during a small ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery in Gulfport. That’s where three unidentified women were buried. They are referred to as ‘faith, hope, and charity.’
WLOX
Some Mississippi leaders not a fan of Inflation Reduction Act
She reports that Beach Elementary had a 100% pass rate on the third-grade reading assessment, results from the kindergarten assessment grew 229 scale score points from fall to spring, and the third-grade proficiency rate grew to 65%. Fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen's legacy forever remembered. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
WLOX
Fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen’s legacy forever remembered
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Family and friends came together to remember and honor Officer Robert McKeithen, who was killed in the line of duty in May of 2019. “His death was a real tragedy, and the community reached out and supported the police department. We were very happy to see that,” said Police Chief John Miller. “It’s not something you see throughout the country and a lot of places.”
WPMI
Pollman's Bake Shop location forced to close by state Health Dept.
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Pollman’s Bake Shop on Broad Street was forced to close by The Alabama Department of Public Health after and inspection revealed: Roach infestation and gross insanitary conditions”. The inspection was listed as occurring on July 20, 2022 and on August 2, owner...
ourmshome.com
Dixie Glass of Pascagoula Expands for the First Time in 80 Years
Dixie Glass has a long and successful history of offering quality glass and customer service up and down the Gulf Coast. Starting in 1943, when Mr. Gene Wigginton started Gulf Coast Glass at 2232 Market St. in Pascagoula. Gulf Coast Glass was the only glass service business on the Gulf Coast from Mobile to New Orleans. Gulf Coast Glass would later become Dixie Glass & Trim.
WLOX
Happening August 25th: Rock 'N Roll Over Fundraiser
Mississippi's U.S. Senator Roger Wicker says he's not on board. He's also blaming skyrocketing gas prices on the President's policies. State celebrates three Pascagoula-Gautier schools for reading. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. She reports that Beach Elementary had a 100% pass rate on the third-grade reading assessment, results from the...
wxxv25.com
Pascagoula fireman retires after 31 years of service
After 31 years serving the Pascagoula community, Lt. Rocky Smith is retiring!. Over three decades Lt. Rocky has worked every shift and managed every role a fireman could undertake. During a BBQ over the weekend, fellow firemen celebrated his 30-year career with laughs, food, and comradery. Lt. Rocky was gifted...
WLOX
Moss Point Fire Chief Justin McMillian announces retirement
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - After 28 years in fire service and just over two as Moss Point Fire Chief, Justin McMillian is officially retiring. McMillian, 49, was named Moss Point Fire Chief in 2019. He originally began his career in fire service in 1995 and holds a bachelor’s degree in fire science and management as well as several certifications and knowledge of the government administration.
wxxv25.com
Firemen battle flames and heat in Long Beach attic fire
Flames and smoke fill a Long Beach home after a fire in the attic. Long Beach Fire Department received a call of a structure fire around 2 this afternoon. Arriving on scene at Railroad Street and McCaughan Avenue, behind the University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Park Campus, firefighters found flames erupting in the attic.
magnoliastatelive.com
Mississippi man misses winning share of $1.28 billion jackpot by one number
A Mississippi man missed winning a share of the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot on July 29 by one number. Mississippi Lottery officials posted a picture of the ticket bought by a Biloxi man which matched four of the five numbers plus the Megaplier. The winning numbers were 13, 36,...
WLOX
Ocean Springs among top in state on academic assessment
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - There are a lot of good teachers and a lot of good school districts in South Mississippi. But, when it comes to overall performance, Ocean Springs does it just a little better. “It’s what we’ve worked for for so long,” said Jennifer Necaise, principal of...
breezynews.com
Mississippi’s Medical Marijuana Industry Attracts Out of State Interest
Most of the 98 medical marijuana dispensaries licensed in Mississippi so far appear to be local companies. At least they list Mississippi mailing addresses. But not all of them. A California company plans to open dispensaries in Biloxi and Gulfport and another has a license for a Meridian location. A Michigan company has gotten approval for a Biloxi dispensary and a Missouri company plans a location in Pearl. Louisiana companies have been licensed for dispensaries in Olive Branch, Oxford, Bay St. Louis, Gulfport, Vicksburg, McComb and Jackson. And Alabama companies plan to open in Meridian, Tupelo, Pearl, Starkville and Greenville.
WLOX
Sea Wolves bring in Mississippi native Marvin Powell
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The Mississippi Sea Wolves are proud to announce the acquisition of forward Marvin Powell from the Elmira Mammoth. The newest addition to the Sea Wolves is one of two professional hockey players from the state of Mississippi. Powell split his time last season between the Carolina Thunderbirds and the Birmingham Bulls of the SPHL last season. Previously Powell has spent time with North Shore, Danville, and Port Huron. Earlier this year Powell was selected by Elmira in an expansion draft.
WLOX
State celebrates three Pascagoula-Gautier schools for reading
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Education awarded seven elementary schools across the state for a job-well-done teaching reading. State officials traveled to Jackson County on Tuesday to celebrate three Pascagoula-Gautier schools that made the list. Children at Beach Elementary in Pascagoula cheered as their hard work paid...
WLOX
WATCH: Chapel Hart talks about their latest unforgettable performance on America’s Got Talent
BILOXI, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - The ladies from Poplarville gave another unforgettable performance Tuesday night on America’s Got Talent. We caught up with them to hear how the ride is going so far.
