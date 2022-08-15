ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials share why early voting is so important

By Kandace Blake
 3 days ago
“Early voting gives you opportunity to have multiple chances to vote just in case something happens,” says Christopher Daniels.

Christopher Daniels is a political science professor at Florida A&M University.

When it comes to early voting he says the earlier you go the better chances you have to make your vote count.

Across the state of Florida, polls have been open since Saturday and will remain open for early voting until August 21st.

Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley says that voter turn out has been off to a slower start with 16,000 votes cast so far.

“Voting has been a bit slow but the good news there is if you want to get out and vote early there’s no lines so come on out and vote,” says Earley.

While it might not be top of mind for this primary, Daniels encourages college students to get out and vote.

“Like a lot of people are like, oh I’m not from here. I’m from Miami, I’m from this— Look you live here. I know you don’t want to claim it, but you live here. So because you live in Tallahassee you want to make sure, if you’re eligible, that you vote,” says Christopher Daniels.

