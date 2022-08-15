ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Andrea Brault Announced as Chair-Elect of the Emergency Department Practice Management Association (EDPMA)

 2 days ago
SAN DIMAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022--

Dr. Andrea Brault was elected to a second term as EDPMA Chairperson, where she will help lead the organization’s Board of Directors. EDPMA is one of the nation’s largest trade associations for professional service providers in emergency medicine. Its members deliver (or directly support) health care for nearly half the 146 million patients visiting U.S. emergency departments each year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005704/en/

Andrea Brault, MD, MMM, FACEP (Photo: Business Wire)

EDPMA focuses on issues that impact the business of emergency medicine. The association works with lawmakers to help shape federal and state policy. They provide cutting-edge education and toolkits. And they create opportunities to collaborate and discuss emerging trends with some of the industry’s brightest minds.

“The landscape of emergency medicine continues to evolve,” explains Dr. Andrea Brault, “And many physician groups look toward EDPMA to stay informed on key issues such as shrinking reimbursement rates, increasing costs, and heightened regulation.”

Dr. Brault is a prominent voice in emergency medicine, known for her work on several state and national committees – including the EDPMA Federal Health Policy Committee, the ACEP Reimbursement Committee, and the NSA Task Force (a collaboration between ACEP and EDPMA).

Dr. Brault is a recognized expert in emergency medicine reimbursement and practice improvement, with more than 20 years of clinical experience and a master’s degree in Medical Management. She is also President and CEO of Brault Practice Solutions, where she serves as a strategic advisor to clients in emergency medicine and other acute care specialties.

“I’m excited to continue serving alongside the diverse leadership group at EDPMA,” says Dr. Brault. “The organization has done so much great work in its 25-year history, and I look forward to continuing its mission to advocate for ED physicians and provide education on the business of emergency medicine.”

ABOUT BRAULT PRACTICE SOLUTIONS

For over 30 years, Brault has helped physician practices manage their revenue cycle and business operations – with practice solutions designed for coding and billing, MIPS optimization, provider education, and practice improvement.

ABOUT EDPMA

The Emergency Department Practice Management Association (EDPMA) is the nation’s largest professional physician trade association. Its membership includes emergency medicine physician groups of all sizes, as well as billing, coding, and other professional organizations that assist emergency medicine providers throughout the country.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005704/en/

CONTACT: Hansel Ramirez, Senior Marketing Manager

HanselR@Brault.us

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE PRACTICE MANAGEMENT INTERNET HEALTH DATA MANAGEMENT HOSPITALS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY TECHNOLOGY

SOURCE: Brault Practice Solutions

PUB: 08/15/2022 06:37 PM/DISC: 08/15/2022 06:37 PM

Comments / 1

