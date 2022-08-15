ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

65-year-old man drowns in Lake Washington

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28RiQX_0hIKSrMJ00
Seattle Fire Department truck

SEATTLE — A 65-year-old man believed to be swimming in Lake Washington, south of Madison Park Beach, died Monday.

Firefighters were called to the 1500 block of 42nd Avenue East for a man who was found in the water.

Seattle Fire public information officer Kristin Tinsley said the man was found by a group of paddleboarders.

The paddleboarders pulled the man to shore and began performing lifesaving measures on him until medics arrived. However, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Tinsley said.

Fire officials advised that it is always key to swim with a buddy for safety.

The medical examiner will determine the man’s cause and manner of death.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Missing Kittitas hiker found dead near Lake Lillian

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- On Monday, a 24-year-old from Seattle was reported missing after he didn't return home Sunday night. His family says he was hiking in the area of Lake Lillian near Snoqualmie Pass in Kittitas County. He was found dead on Wednesday morning after three days of searching for...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

42 mobile home owners forced to move in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Forty-two mobile homeowners in Puyallup are being forced to move out, so a developer can make way for a new apartment complex. City of Puyallup spokesperson Eric Johnson says 11 families have already relocated. “This is a special situation,” said Johnson. “We have a development coming...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man found dead after fire at Arlington RV park

ARLINGTON, Wash. — A man was found dead inside a recreational vehicle that caught fire at an Arlington RV park early Wednesday. Emergency dispatchers began receiving calls about the fire at the Smokey Point RV Park, at 17532 Smokey Point Boulevard, at 1:50 a.m., Peter Barrett with Arlington police said.
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 injured in Belltown neighborhood shooting

SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a man was injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood. Officers were called at about 10:15 p.m. to 3rd Avenue and Bell Street for a report of a shooting. Police said the victim was shot twice and was...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mail truck driver killed after crashing into ditch near Elma

Washington State Patrol is investigating after a person was killed when the mail truck they were driving went into a ditch near Elma Wednesday morning. According to WSP, the driver, a 25-year-old Seattle man, was heading westbound on State Route 8, approaching milepost four just before 10 a.m. The mail...
ELMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Washington#Swimming#Accident#Seattle Fire#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Troopers end chase on I-5 amid heavy Seattle traffic

SEATTLE — A police chase and crash that ended in South Seattle jammed traffic on northbound Interstate 5. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Washington State Department of Transportation cameras showed a police chase on the freeway near Boeing Field, with the suspect driving on the shoulder and weaving in between cars amid heavy traffic.
q13fox.com

Multiple boats destroyed, building damaged in Seattle marina fire

SEATTLE - Investigators are determining what caused a fire that destroyed at least three boats and damaged a building at a Seattle marina Sunday night. Before 10 p.m., crews responded to a report of a fire at a marina in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South. The fire...
SEATTLE, WA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Crash In Everett (Everett, WA)

According to Washington State Patrol, a fatal crash was reported in Everett on Saturday night. The official stated that John Daab, 61-year-old was travelling north near 41st Street and tried to speed by another driver in Toyota RAV4 SUV. The motorcyclist hit one of its tires and was knocked off the motorcycle into a sign. He landed on the southbound left shoulder.
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

5 injured in single-car crash down Auburn embankment

AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway to determine what caused a driver to crash down an embankment Tuesday evening in Auburn. The single-car crash happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Oravetz Road Southeast. First responders with Valley Regional Fire had to use an all-terrain vehicle...
AUBURN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fire spreads to all 3 levels of West Seattle home

SEATTLE — A fire spread to all three levels of a house in West Seattle overnight. Seattle fire tweeted photos of the fire in the 4000 block of 35th Avenue Southwest, which was reported at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday. Crews quickly got the fire under control. No injuries...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
104K+
Followers
125K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy