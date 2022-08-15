65-year-old man drowns in Lake Washington

Seattle Fire Department truck

SEATTLE — A 65-year-old man believed to be swimming in Lake Washington, south of Madison Park Beach, died Monday.

Firefighters were called to the 1500 block of 42nd Avenue East for a man who was found in the water.

Seattle Fire public information officer Kristin Tinsley said the man was found by a group of paddleboarders.

The paddleboarders pulled the man to shore and began performing lifesaving measures on him until medics arrived. However, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Tinsley said.

Fire officials advised that it is always key to swim with a buddy for safety.

The medical examiner will determine the man’s cause and manner of death.

