Reno, NV

FOX Reno

Sparks police bolstering school safety drills after Uvalde shooting

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — It is the first day of school in Washoe County. Following a Uvalde, Texas school shooting that left 19 students and teachers dead just before summer break, the Sparks Police Department are being proactive this upcoming school year. At the start...
SPARKS, NV
FOX Reno

Washoe County Sheriff's Office warning residents about scammers

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is warning citizens about increasingly clever scams targeting people in Northern Nevada. WCSO shared three examples of recent scams. The first scam is a call that begins with “The Sheriff’s Office is calling”: The...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
FOX Reno

Apartment fire closes Cannan Street in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An apartment fire closed Cannan Street on Tuesday morning. The Reno Fire Department received the report of a fire on Aug. 16 just before 7 a.m. Crews quickly knocked down a fire in a vacant apartment. There were no injuries. Officials...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Over 100 detectives working Kiely Rodni disappearance seek public's help

Six law enforcement agencies, including FBI and Truckee Police, are entering their 11th day of search efforts for missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni. In a statement Tuesday, the Placer County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) released the statistics of search efforts for the teen who disappeared on August 6. MORE: A Timeline of...
TRUCKEE, CA
FOX Reno

How Washoe school district is keeping students safe this year

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — School safety is weighing heavy on many parents' minds as students return to campus for the 2022-2023 school year in light of the recent Uvalde school massacre. How is the Washoe County School District approaching school safety this year?. WCSD emergency...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Boil order in effect in Storey County

STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A boil order is in effect in parts of Storey County. Public Works issued a boil water notice in the area of Sutton & Summit to Sutton and C Street and C Street to the gas station on Aug. 16. This order will be in place until approximately Thursday afternoon.
STOREY COUNTY, NV
FOX Reno

North Lake Tahoe to celebrate Labor Day weekend with drone light shows

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Coming to Kings Beach and Tahoe City this year are custom drone light shows over Lake Tahoe to celebrate Labor Day weekend. The shows were postponed on Independence Day due to inclement weather but will take place after the final concerts of the summer in both locations.
TAHOE CITY, CA
FOX Reno

August 2022 officially wettest in Reno history

RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Following last night's thunderstorm, August 2022 is now the wettest August in Reno history. On Wednesday, 0.11 inches of rain fell at the airport. This brought the official total for the month to 1.66 inches. The previous record was set 57...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Reno man arrested for drug trafficking fentanyl

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man was arrested for drug trafficking and weapons charges. In August, Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU) detectives had information that 26-year-old Reno resident Mason Wakefield was selling and trafficking fentanyl throughout Washoe County while in possession of firearms. Detectives...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Well-Being Wednesday: Back to School Appointments

Reno, NV - We’re halfway through August, and lots of our children are already back in school. It is a busy time of year for families, but it is important that back to school safety reminders don’t get lost in the hustle and bustle. To learn more, we are talking to Dr. Vanessa Slots, the Division Chief of Pediatrics at Renown Health.
RENO, NV

