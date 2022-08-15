Read full article on original website
FOX Reno
Car crash in North Valleys creates road closures, leaves three hospitalized
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A car crash between a truck towing a utility trailer and an SUV in the North Valleys has left three people hospitalized, creating road closures Wednesday. Around 3:35 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a head-on collision at East Golden Valley Road...
FOX Reno
Carson City Sheriff's Office finds stolen truck, thanks public for help
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV News 4 & Fox 11) — A detective with the Carson City Sheriff's Office (CCSO) has said the truck has been recovered and thanked the public for their help. Original story:. CCSO is asking for help finding a stolen truck taken from State Street and...
FOX Reno
Reno residents asked to fill out survey to help with Chief of Police search
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno announced the beginning of its search for Reno’s next Chief of Police on Aug. 18, and Reno residents are asked to share their public safety priorities and the qualities they’re looking for in their next Chief of Police by taking a survey.
FOX Reno
Sparks police bolstering school safety drills after Uvalde shooting
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — It is the first day of school in Washoe County. Following a Uvalde, Texas school shooting that left 19 students and teachers dead just before summer break, the Sparks Police Department are being proactive this upcoming school year. At the start...
FOX Reno
Washoe County Sheriff's Office warning residents about scammers
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is warning citizens about increasingly clever scams targeting people in Northern Nevada. WCSO shared three examples of recent scams. The first scam is a call that begins with “The Sheriff’s Office is calling”: The...
FOX Reno
Apartment fire closes Cannan Street in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An apartment fire closed Cannan Street on Tuesday morning. The Reno Fire Department received the report of a fire on Aug. 16 just before 7 a.m. Crews quickly knocked down a fire in a vacant apartment. There were no injuries. Officials...
FOX Reno
Over 100 detectives working Kiely Rodni disappearance seek public's help
Six law enforcement agencies, including FBI and Truckee Police, are entering their 11th day of search efforts for missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni. In a statement Tuesday, the Placer County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) released the statistics of search efforts for the teen who disappeared on August 6. MORE: A Timeline of...
FOX Reno
Carson City sawmill to offer missing link in forest health and resilience efforts
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — New company, Tahoe Forest Products (TFP), is bringing a new sawmill to Carson City, Nevada. It has been decades since a new mill was built in the area. TFP bought the land from the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and Califonia -- sharing a common goal of maintaining forest health and resilience.
FOX Reno
How Washoe school district is keeping students safe this year
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — School safety is weighing heavy on many parents' minds as students return to campus for the 2022-2023 school year in light of the recent Uvalde school massacre. How is the Washoe County School District approaching school safety this year?. WCSD emergency...
FOX Reno
Boil order in effect in Storey County
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A boil order is in effect in parts of Storey County. Public Works issued a boil water notice in the area of Sutton & Summit to Sutton and C Street and C Street to the gas station on Aug. 16. This order will be in place until approximately Thursday afternoon.
FOX Reno
North Lake Tahoe to celebrate Labor Day weekend with drone light shows
NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Coming to Kings Beach and Tahoe City this year are custom drone light shows over Lake Tahoe to celebrate Labor Day weekend. The shows were postponed on Independence Day due to inclement weather but will take place after the final concerts of the summer in both locations.
FOX Reno
August 2022 officially wettest in Reno history
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Following last night's thunderstorm, August 2022 is now the wettest August in Reno history. On Wednesday, 0.11 inches of rain fell at the airport. This brought the official total for the month to 1.66 inches. The previous record was set 57...
FOX Reno
Reno man arrested for drug trafficking fentanyl
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man was arrested for drug trafficking and weapons charges. In August, Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU) detectives had information that 26-year-old Reno resident Mason Wakefield was selling and trafficking fentanyl throughout Washoe County while in possession of firearms. Detectives...
FOX Reno
Reno man convicted of sending stalking and harassing tweets to NV lawmakers
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man was just found guilty of all four charges he was facing for tweeting threatening, harassing and racist tweets at lawmakers, legislative staff and the Nevada Attorney General. Matthew Carter was on trial last week for sending the tweets...
FOX Reno
Well-Being Wednesday: Back to School Appointments
Reno, NV - We’re halfway through August, and lots of our children are already back in school. It is a busy time of year for families, but it is important that back to school safety reminders don’t get lost in the hustle and bustle. To learn more, we are talking to Dr. Vanessa Slots, the Division Chief of Pediatrics at Renown Health.
FOX Reno
Thousands of NV Energy customers without power in Sparks Wednesday night
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Thousands of NV Energy customers in Sparks were without power Wednesday night. Around 9:00 p.m., many residential and commercial buildings around the Victorian Avenue area reported having no power. When the News 4 / Fox 11 Team reached out to NV...
FOX Reno
Over 25,000 ducks to race down Truckee River for annual Duck Race this month
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — If you happen to walk along the Truckee River and spot a rubber duck in the water, it's because the annual Duck Race & Festival is kicking off at Wingfield Park later this month. On Saturday, August 27 from 10:00 a.m....
