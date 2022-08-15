Read full article on original website
Lombardo’s plan to fix all Nevada’s problems? Jailing people for running stop signs.
Policy, politics and progressive commentary During remarks last weekend at Adam Laxalt’s Annual Wingnuts/Lambnuts Hootenanny for Fox News Viewers (not the event’s official name), Republican candidate for governor Joe Lombardo indicated that to him, crime is not just an important issue. It’s the only issue. “One of the most important things,” Lombardo said, “is the wrong direction we’re going in […] The post Lombardo’s plan to fix all Nevada’s problems? Jailing people for running stop signs. appeared first on Nevada Current.
California couple who disappeared after attending Hot August Nights in Reno found dead
This story was updated to clarify where the car was found near Penn Valley, Calif. A Yuba City, California, couple who went missing after attending Hot August Nights in Reno on Aug. 6 were found dead outside their crashed car off Highway 20 in Nevada County. The bodies of Janette Pantoja, 29, and Juan...
Democrat running for Northern Nevada congressional seat has many Vegas ties
The lean-Republican district is a tough one for Democrats; in 2020, Democrat Patricia Ackerman lost to Amodei by about 16 percentage points. The post Democrat running for Northern Nevada congressional seat has many Vegas ties appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Record-Courier
Man sent to prison for felony domestic battery
A man who went to prison for felony domestic battery who had been out for less than a year is going back after he received a 2-5-year prison sentence for yet another domestic battery. John William Hamrick, 36, initially denied the March 19 incident his attorney said stemmed from an...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
EDSO debunks ‘Public Safety Alert’ social media post
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has debunked a social media claim that a double homicide is being investigated at Lake Tahoe and an unnamed individual is considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff’s office on Tuesday was made aware of a fake “Public...
Record-Courier
Woman facing felony in stabbing
A Carson City woman facing a felony in connection with a Jan. 2 stabbing is scheduled to be in East Fork Justice Court today. Kassidy Robin Martin, 25, is being held on a warrant charging her with battery with a deadly weapon that was issued in March. According to court...
963kklz.com
Nevada Officials Destroy Tiny Homes Meant For Las Vegas Homeless
Nevada residents are angry this week about Nevada officials demolishing a group of tiny homes that were being used Las Vegas homeless residents. As reported by KTNV in Las Vegas, the tiny homes were built on private land owned by Joseph Lankowski. Lankowski specifically bought the parcel of land to build these small residences. And he did so with the help of volunteers and an organization called New Leaf Community. This organization is able to make a tiny home in about an hour for just $600. These structures provide shelter and peace of mind for those living on the streets. While not very large, at about just 50 square feet in size, these were places people could sleep at night and lock up during the day. Giving much-needed sense of ownership and safety.
California, Nevada lawmakers pledge action on climate change
NEVADA (KTXL) — Amid record wildfires and a years-long drought, some of California’s elected officials met with their Nevada counterparts across state lines Tuesday to pledge action on climate change. At the Sand Harbor Nevada State Park Amphitheater, next to the lake, hundreds gathered to hear from California and Nevada elected leaders, including Gov. Gavin […]
Record-Courier
Man accused of taking vehicle with two children arrested in Carson City
An accused carjacker, who allegedly stole a vehicle containing two children in Reno on Monday, is being held without bail in Washoe County Jail on kidnapping and child endangerment charges. Jason Day, 48, was arrested around 5 p.m. after Carson City deputies spotted a 2017 gray Equinox near the intersection...
2news.com
City Attorney Announces 9th Circuit Win in Case Filed Against City of Sparks
Sparks City Attorney Wes Duncan has announced a Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals victory in a case alleging a civil rights violation against an officer at the Sparks Police Department. On May 31, 2019, Zyhere Fichman filed a civil rights lawsuit alleging that a Sparks Police Officer had a vendetta...
Record-Courier
Judge denies former Genoa manager’s appeal
The conviction of former Genoa Town Manager Matt Bruback was upheld by District Judge Tod Young in an order issued on Tuesday. “Having reviewed the entire trial record, viewing evidence in a light most favorable to the prosecution, the court concludes that any rational trier of fact could have found that the essential elements of the crime at issue occurred beyond a reasonable doubt,” Young said in his ruling.
Lt. Gov.'s cousin killed in Taylorsville murder-suicide
A man and a woman were found dead in Taylorsville Wednesday morning with gunshot wounds, and police say there are likely no suspects on the run in relation to the incident.
2news.com
Missing California Couple Found Dead Near Crashed SUV
A sad development in the search for a missing California couple that hadn't been seen since Hot August Nights in Reno. Authorities confirm they have died after their bodies were discovered Wednesday outside near their crashed car. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol located them around 5...
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City Sheriff’s office said stolen truck recovered
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday asked for the public’s help locating a stolen truck taken from the area of State Street and Handelin Road on Aug. 15, then about three hours later reported it had been recovered. According to police, the...
focushillsboro.com
2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)
According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
Traffic Stop on U.S. 93 in Nevada Finds Guns, Drugs, and Cash
WELLS, Nevada (KLIX)-A traffic stop in Elko County resulted in multiple felony charges for a Washington man when multiple firearms, marijuana, and a large amount of cash were allegedly found during a search. According to the Nevada State Police, 24-year-old Triston Steinman is in the Elko County Jail on 38 counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, 38-counts of possession or transportation of a firearm without a serial number, 38 counts of manufacture or assemble of a firearm without a serial number, one count of possession of marijuana grater than an ounce, and one count of possession of marijauna with intent to sell.
America: 'I quit! (putting in any extra effort)' | Reno Memo
Get a six-month subscription to RGJ.com for just $1! Americans say they're over work because they're feeling overworked, and many are putting in only minimal effort lately in a trend called "quiet quitting." It's not really "quitting" in the traditional sense that workers actually tell their bosses about it -- everyone enjoys the "getting paid" part, but not the part where we read email at home or volunteer for new projects or stop playing Murdle on company time. ...
KCRA.com
9-month-old, 10-year-old and 2 adults rescued in Sierra County
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — The Nevada County sheriff's search and rescue team assisted in saving several people on Tuesday night in Sierra County. Two adults, a 10-year-old child, a 9-month-old baby and a dog were rescued after experiencing vehicle issues in rough terrain which left them stranded, according to a Facebook post from the county.
KOLO TV Reno
Deputies asking for public’s help finding suspects in Douglas County tool theft
STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying people they say were involved in a tool theft in the Casino Core area in Stateline, Nevada. The plea comes after the sheriff’s office says they have exhausted all their leads...
Many embrace tiny homes for homeless; officials in Southern Nevada bulldoze them
Multiple efforts to establish tiny homes for some homeless people in Las Vegas were literally crushed. Officials had shelters destroyed at two locations, impounded trailers.
