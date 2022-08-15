Read full article on original website
New Salem man sentenced to probation for altercation with law enforcement
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced a New Salem man to one year of probation for an altercation with law enforcement. Morton County Sheriff’s deputies say last October, 86-year-old Kenneth Groce pulled up next to a patrol vehicle conducting radar enforcement, accused deputies of harassing his grandsons, and attempted to trap the deputy in the patrol vehicle while threatening to kill him.
MN man in custody on a host of charges
DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — A Brooklyn Park, MN man is in custody on a host of charges following an investigatory stop in west Dickinson early Sunday morning. According to the Dickinson Police Department, police were initially called to the Hawthorne Suites around 12:30 a.m. to speak with a female who had been hitchhiking with the man, and observed him commit several crimes, including theft.
Stark County authorities search for armed robbery suspect
STARK COUNTY, N.D. (KQCD) - Authorities in Stark County are looking for the man they believe used a handgun to rob the County Line Truck Stop early Friday morning. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the truck stop in the north part of the county just before 1:30 a.m. but the suspect had already run off.
Highway 85 named ‘Highway Safety Corridor,’ project to begin in October
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 70-mile stretch of highway will soon become a Highway Safety Corridor. The North Dakota Department of Transportation named Highway 85 from Belfield to Watford City as the safety corridor. Travelers will notice additional signs indicating reduced speed, no-passing zones, road conditions, and reminders to drive safely. The project also involves an increase in law enforcement. It’s expected to be in place in October.
13th Annual Rods N Rock Car Show This Saturday – Carson
This is easily one of my favorite events of the year. August for me living here in Bismarck means on one particular Saturday, I take our station vehicle and head out of town to another time zone - ( Mountain ) - off to Carson, North Dakota. This is definitely a must if you are looking for entertainment for the whole family, and by the way, when was the last time you had a chance to come home with $25,000??? I'll get to that in a minute....The Rods N Rock Car show is from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm. Plan on getting there early and spend a whole relaxing day.
Medora, North Dakota’s Breathtaking “Hot Air” Balloon Rally
Don't miss your chance to watch the balloons go up, up, and away over the Badlands.
Medora Musical cancels show due to COVID
MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - The Medora Musical was canceled on Sunday due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the cast members. The musical does not have Monday shows but plans to be back in full swing on Tuesday with replacements for those affected. Tickets from Sunday were automatically refunded. The decision...
Bowman artist finds inspiration to paint again in an unlikely art studio
FT. LINCOLN STATE PARK (KFYR) – Art is coming to life in Bowman. The small town in southwestern North Dakota was selected as the 2021 Artists on Main Street Program by North Dakota Commerce. The initiative helps local artists bring art to their communities. This mural on the side...
