Port Arthur, TX

KFDM-TV

Possible water and sewer rate increase in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont residents could face an eight percent increase in their water bills. The proposed increase was introduced to council during Tuesday's budget workshop. This would be the highest water and sewage rate increase in Beaumont since 2008. KDSM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has details.
BEAUMONT, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Port Arthur, TX
Government
City
Port Arthur, TX
beaumontbusinessjournal.com

Stuckey's construction underway in Orange County

Orange County will soon be home to a new Stuckey's convenience store. Some locals speculated that a Buc-ees was being erected at the location, but Sauceda Construction LLC confirmed its team is building a brand-new Stuckey's store on the corner of FM 1442 and Interstate 10 in Orange. Construction is...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Person
Randy Weber
Person
Larry Kelley
Orange Leader

TxDOT: I-10 down to 1 lane in Orange County

Interstate-10 eastbound at FM3247 (MLK) is currently down to one lane, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. A vehicle crash has caused the limitation, authorities said. Motorists should expect delays.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

'Imagine, innovate and inspire': Nederland ISD among Southeast Texas school districts that received 'A' rating from Texas Education Agency

NEDERLAND, Texas — Several Southeast Texas school districts received an "A" rating from the Texas Education Agency Monday after they released accountability ratings for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Nederland Independent School District was one of the districts to receive an "A" rating. These accountability ratings...
NEDERLAND, TX
#Infrastructure#Water Management
MySanAntonio

Texas has cheapest gas in US, Jefferson Co. less than $3.50 per gallon

Gas prices have fallen across the U.S. after record high costs were seen across the country in mid-June. As prices have fallen, Texas now has the cheapest average cost of gas in the nation at $3.459 per gallon, according to AAA data. That is more than a dollar less than the statewide record of $4.695 set on June 15.
TEXAS STATE
Infrastructure Construction
Politics
Jobs
Orange Leader

AND NOW YOU KNOW — Strange things on Sabine River island when woman left alone

A married woman alone while her husband is gone on a business trip, or for some other reason, is not too much out of the ordinary. She often has many ways to communicate. People nowadays have cellular phones. A lot of homes have landline telephones. A large majority of homes have computers, and a large margin of computer users are on a social network, such as Facebook and Twitter.
ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
