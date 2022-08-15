Read full article on original website
Related
TxDOT asking Texas drivers to take survey to help them prepare for future I10 projects
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans and beyond have a chance to share their opinions concerning Interstate 10 thanks to a Texas Department of Transportation survey. To get around Southeast Texas, most drivers usually ride on Interstate 10. Those who drive on major highways are well aware of the issues the road can sometimes have.
12newsnow.com
Cheniere Sabine Pass presents check to City of Port Arthur to help with boat ramp construction
The public boat ramp was damaged in storms like Harvey and Rita. Texas Parks and Wildlife also donated $1.2 million to help get the ball rolling.
Drainage District 6 manager retires, board will meet to discuss replacement
BEAUMONT, Texas — The general manager of Jefferson County Drainage District 6 retired last week. Joseph Majdalani, general manager of Drainage District 6, retired on Friday, August 12, 2022, after working at the job for about 2 and a half years according to the district's attorney Thad Heartfield. Majdalani...
KFDM-TV
Possible water and sewer rate increase in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont residents could face an eight percent increase in their water bills. The proposed increase was introduced to council during Tuesday's budget workshop. This would be the highest water and sewage rate increase in Beaumont since 2008. KDSM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has details.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPLC TV
Social Security recipient asks how low-income people can be expected to pay rising Entergy bills
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -About a hundred people showed up for a town hall meeting with their incumbent public service commissioner. People asked a wide range of questions ranging from infrastructure concerns to surviving on a fixed income. At the meeting, people came to get a face-to-face with the incumbent...
Man dies after possible electrocution at Sabine River Authority construction site in Orange County
ORANGE, Texas — A man is dead after an accident Friday at a construction site at the Sabine River Authority north of Orange. Officials believe the 37-year-old man was electrocuted at a building under construction at the Sabine River Authority facility at 12777 North Highway 87 according to Captain Joey Jacobs of the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
Stuckey's construction underway in Orange County
Orange County will soon be home to a new Stuckey's convenience store. Some locals speculated that a Buc-ees was being erected at the location, but Sauceda Construction LLC confirmed its team is building a brand-new Stuckey's store on the corner of FM 1442 and Interstate 10 in Orange. Construction is...
Pest control experts, county officials give advice on how to repel mosquitoes in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — In Southeast Texas, it’s hot, humid and rains a lot, meaning there’s a lot of bugs. One bug in particular, mosquitoes, get worse this time of year. But because winters are short, the problem exists basically all year round. Experts on both the private...
RELATED PEOPLE
Orange Leader
TxDOT: I-10 down to 1 lane in Orange County
Interstate-10 eastbound at FM3247 (MLK) is currently down to one lane, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. A vehicle crash has caused the limitation, authorities said. Motorists should expect delays.
Orange Leader
SIGN OF THE TIMES: New markers highlight benefit of Old Orange Historic District
Orange city leaders are looking to preserve the past for the future by installing signs welcoming visitors to the city’s historic districts. The red signs being installed indicating the Old Orange, as well as the Dupont-Bennett Edition Historic Districts, contain some of the oldest buildings and homes in the city.
Driver cited after 2 commercial vehicles crash on Interstate 10 eastbound in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a non-injury crash involving two commercial vehicles. It happened Wednesday, August 17, 2022 on Interstate 10 eastbound at Martin Luther King Drive. Troopers believe that at around 2:45 p.m., a 2020 Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling...
'Imagine, innovate and inspire': Nederland ISD among Southeast Texas school districts that received 'A' rating from Texas Education Agency
NEDERLAND, Texas — Several Southeast Texas school districts received an "A" rating from the Texas Education Agency Monday after they released accountability ratings for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Nederland Independent School District was one of the districts to receive an "A" rating. These accountability ratings...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MySanAntonio
Texas has cheapest gas in US, Jefferson Co. less than $3.50 per gallon
Gas prices have fallen across the U.S. after record high costs were seen across the country in mid-June. As prices have fallen, Texas now has the cheapest average cost of gas in the nation at $3.459 per gallon, according to AAA data. That is more than a dollar less than the statewide record of $4.695 set on June 15.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team pulls 2 vehicles from water after fisherman’s discovery
For the second time in a week, the Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team recovered two vehicles from a nearby waterway. According to Fire Chief Greg Benson, the latest search began after a fisherman called Sunday saying he believed he’d located a vehicle in Taylor’s Bayou while using his depth finder.
Port Arthur ISD looking to nearly double current staff of bus drivers as classes begin
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Many districts across Southeast Texas are dealing with a bus driver shortage. The Port Arthur Independent School District has been struggling to cover all their bus routes as school starts this year according to Corey Metts, director of transportation for the district. The district currently...
$13.6M grant to help bring safe, efficient infrastructure to Port of Port Arthur, Senator John Cornyn hopes
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Change could soon be coming to the Port of Port Arthur thanks to a multi-million-dollar grant. The Department of Transportation awarded the Port of Port Arthur a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant, also known as a RAISE grant. The Rebuilding American Infrastructure...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Southeast Texas arts community mourning death of artist known for area murals
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Southeast Texas arts community is mourning the loss today of a beloved Beaumont artist known for many iconic local murals. Kimberly Brown, of Beaumont, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. She was 48. Brown was born in Port Arthur and lived in Beaumont and...
'We care about our citizens': City of Groves recognizes firefighters credited with saving a man's life
GROVES, Texas — Three firefighters were honored at the Groves City Council meeting on Monday after being credited with saving a man's life. The victim's wife says her husband was having chest pains, and responding firefighters talked him into going to the emergency room because he had "red flags" on his vital signs.
Orange Leader
SEE THE NAMES: 100 graduate college in Orange; 75% are 1st-generation college graduates
Lamar State College Orange hosted its Summer 2022 Graduation over the weekend. The graduation was held Saturday at J. Michael and Bridget Shahan Events Center, and 100 students graduated. President Tom Johnson served as the commencement speaker. College officials said 75 percent of the graduates were first-generation college graduates. To...
Orange Leader
AND NOW YOU KNOW — Strange things on Sabine River island when woman left alone
A married woman alone while her husband is gone on a business trip, or for some other reason, is not too much out of the ordinary. She often has many ways to communicate. People nowadays have cellular phones. A lot of homes have landline telephones. A large majority of homes have computers, and a large margin of computer users are on a social network, such as Facebook and Twitter.
12NewsNow
Beaumont, TX
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Beaumont local newshttps://www.12newsnow.com/
Comments / 1