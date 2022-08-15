ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comedy Thursdays (in LA)

Thursdays at LAMusArt are for laughs! Join us for comedy in the courtyard with some of LA’s hottest stand up comics. 6/23: stand-up from: Kyle Clark, Meg Indurti, JF Harris, Greg Santos. 7/7: stand-up from: Jasmine Ellis, Keith Johnson, Kyle Clark, Noah Gardenswartz. 7/14: stand-up from: Rachel Pegram, Shelby...
thecomedybureau.com

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and The Pool (in LA)

On the heels of his award-winning Broadway show The New One, which made its West Coast premiere on the Ahmanson stage, comedian and storyteller Mike Birbiglia returns to Center Theatre Group with a tale of life, death, and a highly chlorinated YMCA pool. With his unique form of comedic storytelling, Birbiglia chronicles a coming-of-middle-age story that asks the big questions: Why are we here? What’s next? And what happens when the items at the doctor’s office that you thought were decorative become quite useful?
thecomedybureau.com

Tiki Ha Ha (near LA)

Tiki Ha Ha is a monthly comedy night at Bamboo Club hosted by Christian Senrud each 3rd Thursday of the month from 7pm-10pm on our outdoor patio. This month featuring stand-up from: Gabby Lamb Harper Rose Omid Singh Adam Sepulveda. Our host Christian Senrud and of course our very special...
thecomedybureau.com

Pick of the Day: Must Love Dogs and Comedy (in LA) 8/18

Both live comedy and one’s dog bring a very concentrated dose of joy on their own. Together, potentially, they could make for an evening that will leave you smiling bigger than you ever imagined you might smile (so long as the pooches don’t bark at the comics?). Must...
thecomedybureau.com

Comedy at the Manor (in LA)

Every Thursday night come watch the best stand ups from LA & across the country in the speakeasy below York Manor. Show at 9pm PT, doors at 8pm PT. Tix are only $10 online/$15 door. Proof of vaccination required.
thecomedybureau.com

(6-8PM Hourly) Fourth Wall Comedy Cafe (in LA)

Mic runs every hour on the hour from 6PM PT-8PM PT (last hourly mic ends at 8:50PM) *Schedule may change on weekends due to booked shows. If too few comics sign-up, mic won’t happen; check sign-up at fourthwallcomedy.com. Venmo @fourth-wall or Cash. Proof of vaccination required by LA County.
thecomedybureau.com

Pick of the Day: Flagship (near LA) Fridays Starting 8/26

Throughout our tenure covering LA comedy, we’ve seen plenty a weekly comedy show and go and a crucial factor contributing to that is the day of the week that the show chooses. Fridays, in our experience, is one of the hardest to pull off as there are plenty of the big nights at the big comedy clubs, special events, in-town headliners, one-offs, monthlys on top of just the general idea of being at the weekend’s doorstep and folks wanting to just enjoy a drink with friends at their favorite local bar to compete with.
