Eugene, OR

247Sports

WATCH: Chase Cota explains growth at wide receiver room

Oregon Duck senior wide receiver Chase Cota discusses Oregon's development at wide receiver, why the Ducks are starting to stack good practices on top of each other, his role as a leader, and where the Ducks are going halfway through camp. Make sure you like and subscribe to the Autzen...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Jaeden Moore, 3-star edge defender, commits to Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks have added a second commitment this week to their 2023 recruiting class. Jaeden Moore, a three-star edge defender from Visalia, Calif., announced his commitment to the Ducks on Wednesday. He chose Oregon over Washington, Arizona and Cal. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Moore is the No. 39 player in...
EUGENE, OR
College Sports
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks went from 2 scholarship running backs this winter to 5 this fall, now faced with how to split carries among them

EUGENE — On multiple occasions this offseason, it appeared as though Oregon’s running back room was going to be thin in terms of depth. CJ Verdell remained in the NFL Draft and Travis Dye eventually transferred to USC. Both of those departures came after Seven McGee and Sean Dollars each entered the transfer portal only to reverse course and return to UO after meeting with coach Dan Lanning.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Tyrone Williams, nation’s leading junior college scorer, to join Oregon men’s basketball program in coming weeks

EUGENE — Tyrone Williams, the leading scorer in junior college basketball each of the past two seasons, is in the final stages of the process to arrive at Oregon. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard, who was the No. 3 junior college prospect last year in the 247Sports Composite, signed with UO last fall. He isn’t listed on Oregon’s roster and hasn’t joined the program yet because he was completing summer school work, according to Oregon coach Dana Altman.
EUGENE, OR
Dana Altman
The Oregonian

Dan Lanning feels Oregon Ducks had their best practice yet of fall camp

EUGENE — Dan Lanning felt Tuesday’s practice was Oregon’s best yet of fall camp, which is effectively halfway complete. “Really good energy,” Lanning said. “Guys really pushed, great strain, looking for second effort and I think everybody was trying to find that 1% (Tuesday) so I thought it really showed up. I think guys are starting to take ownership of what practice looks like is really relatively to their performance and their energy that they bring. I think guys came out here with the right mindset saying, ‘I want to get better today; I’m not looking for this just to be another day’ and they did a good job of that.”
EUGENE, OR
#Ducks
The Oregonian

SMU’s president called Oregon’s Michael Schill in late July; neither they nor Pac-12 deny conference realignment was discussed

Is the Pony Express exploring a potential return to the West Coast?. Less than four weeks after the Pac-12′s presidents and chancellors authorized the conference to “explore all expansion options” in the wake of UCLA and USC departing for the Big Ten, the president of Southern Methodist University called University of Oregon president Michael Schill, according to documents obtained by The Oregonian/OregonLive.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State Beavers hit stretch run of camp, OLB Ryan Franke out for season, rising stars

There are six practices remaining in Oregon State’s 2022 preseason camp, and it’s beginning to show. These are the dog days of camp, and the heat from brilliant sunshine and clear blue skies can help take a toll. Players are starting to show some leg weariness, as the walk to the sidelines is little slower and pronounced. Nerves are fraying, as Tuesday there were a couple scuffles between the offensive and defensive lines during 11 vs. 11 at Prothro Field.
CORVALLIS, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon

If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

University of Oregon Board appoints interim president

The University of Oregon’s Board of Trustees appointed an interim president at its meeting Tuesday morning. UO Provost and Senior Vice President Patrick Phillips will serve as the university’s leader for now, after president Michael Schill announced his departure last week, after leading the university the last seven years. Schill is leaving UO to become Northwestern University’s president.
EUGENE, OR
