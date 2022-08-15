EUGENE — Dan Lanning felt Tuesday’s practice was Oregon’s best yet of fall camp, which is effectively halfway complete. “Really good energy,” Lanning said. “Guys really pushed, great strain, looking for second effort and I think everybody was trying to find that 1% (Tuesday) so I thought it really showed up. I think guys are starting to take ownership of what practice looks like is really relatively to their performance and their energy that they bring. I think guys came out here with the right mindset saying, ‘I want to get better today; I’m not looking for this just to be another day’ and they did a good job of that.”

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO