Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The 3 Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets in Los Angeles Today, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Jan & Dean's Dean Torrence on the Birth of Surf RockFrank MastropoloLos Angeles, CA
Gorgeous waterfalls to visit near Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Leaves Team, Heads Home to Texas
As the Dodgers complete a central states turn around, they do so without their ace around. Left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who’s on the injured list with a back issue, took the opportunity to leave the team and head home to Texas to spend time with his family while continuing his rehab.
Dodgers News: LA Announces Dustin May's First MLB Start Since Tommy John
Dodgers pitcher Dustin May is finally back!
Dodgers: Rangers Axe Former LA Coach Who Convinced Corey Seager to Sign in Texas
Rangers manager Chris Woodward, former Dodgers third base coach and who helped recruit Corey Seager to Texas, unexpectedly gets fired.
Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Rejoins Time Following Emergency Family Leave
Backup catcher Austin Barnes has rejoined the Dodgers after being placed on the family emergency list.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers News: Dodgers Bullpen About to Get a Bazooka-Powered Boost
Brusdar Graterol, who has been injured since mid-July, is nearing the completion of his rehab assignment in Triple-A and should rejoin the Dodgers this weekend.
MLB・
dodgerblue.com
Justin Turner Taped Body Outline After Dodgers Reporter David Vassegh Injured Going Down Brewers’ Slide
Los Angeles Dodgers reporter David Vassegh fulfilled a goal of his by going down the Milwaukee Brewers’ slide, only to come away with injuries to his right hand/wrist and ribs. After initially going down the slide at American Family Field for the Dodgers’ TikTok account, Vassegh made the climb...
Fernando Tatis Jr. meeting with Padres GM A.J. Preller
San Diego Padres president of baseball operations and general manager A.J. Preller is meeting with his suspended superstar shortstop Fernando
Dodgers Highlights: Dodgers Beat Brewers Behind Outstanding Gonsolin Start
The Dodgers beat the Brewers, 2-1, behind seven shutout innings from Tony Gonsolin, solid relief pitching, and just enough offense. The Dodgers’ runs came on a pair of solo homers by Austin Barnes and Max Muncy. After appearing to have Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer on the ropes in the first inning, they couldn’t get Mookie Betts in from third base with no outs and Lauer was able to wiggle out and settle down to get through seven innings. Still, Los Angeles was able to tag him with the loss.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Feeling Locked In After 7 Shutout Innings
In Tony Gonsolin‘s start for the Dodgers in Kansas City last Friday, he carried a shutout (and a no-hitter) into the seventh inning, but a single, a double, and a walk spoiled his no-hitter and shutout and chased him from the game after 6.2 innings. Yesterday in Milwaukee, Gonsolin...
Dodgers Starter Walker Buehler to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
The two-time All-Star pitcher hadn’t played since June 10 but was expected to return to the mound for the stretch run.
Comments / 0