Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers Highlights: Dodgers Beat Brewers Behind Outstanding Gonsolin Start

The Dodgers beat the Brewers, 2-1, behind seven shutout innings from Tony Gonsolin, solid relief pitching, and just enough offense. The Dodgers’ runs came on a pair of solo homers by Austin Barnes and Max Muncy. After appearing to have Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer on the ropes in the first inning, they couldn’t get Mookie Betts in from third base with no outs and Lauer was able to wiggle out and settle down to get through seven innings. Still, Los Angeles was able to tag him with the loss.
