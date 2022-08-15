Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Life-size dinosaur placed back atop downtown Louisville building after 14 years in storage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you look up to the roofs of downtown Louisville and see a dinosaur perched, your eyes are not deceiving you. Watch video of the dinosaur being lowered in the player below. A life-size triceratops that used to be on top of the Kentucky Science Center's...
Wave 3
UofL Health providing free health screenings at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Visitors heading to the Kentucky State Fair will be able to get a free check on their health. The team at UofL Health will be at the fair each day to provide free health screenings, demos and more. The booth will be located in the Health Horizons section, located in South Wing B, and will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wave 3
WATCH: WAVE Meteorologist Jessica Dobson checks out Opening Day at the Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair opened to the public on Thursday morning, bringing fried food, fun games and hundreds of farm animals. The fair was kicked off on Thursday morning with the annual commodity breakfast, celebrating the state’s agricultural industry. State officials such as Gov. Andy...
Wave 3
UofL freshmen welcomed to campus for move-in day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The incoming freshman class at the University of Louisville is as diverse as it is large. From first-generation college students to Jayden Thompson, a scholarship student by way of UofL’s new partnership with UofL Health. On Thursday, Thompson and hundreds of others moved in and...
wdrb.com
9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit will be on display at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new exhibit at the Kentucky State Fair this year hopes to ensure that all generations never forget 9/11. Tunnel to Towers Foundation's 9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit was escorted by a motorcade into Louisville on Tuesday. The 53-foot trailer features artifacts from the rubble of...
Wave 3
University of Louisville opens new residence hall to students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new residence hall has opened up at the University of Louisville’s Belknap campus. Simply titled “New Residence Hall,” it is the second residence hall to open in two years on the campus according to UofL. The five-floor building will accommodate 450 students...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Humane Society urges adoptions to help animals affected by eastern Kentucky floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When a natural disaster happens, it’s not just people who get displaced, pets do, too. So when the floods hit eastern Kentucky at the end of July, the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) went down to help clear animal shelters. However, they weren’t picking up animals...
Wave 3
Louisville’s Susan G. Komen 'More Than Pink Walk' needs volunteers, participants
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk is making a return to Louisville next month. Right now they need people to register to walk and volunteer for the September 10 event. This marks the first time since the pandemic started that the group is hosting...
Wave 3
Greater Clark County Schools hosts Q&A for proposed Parkview Middle School location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A community Q&A session is scheduled on Thursday evening to discuss a new middle school planned for Greater Clark County Schools that will replace Parkview Middle School. Parkview Middle School in Jeffersonville has been taking in students since 1961. Greater Clark County Schools Superintendent Mark Laughner...
WLKY.com
Meet K9 Callie: Four-legged hero helped recover eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A four-legged hero is back in Louisville after helping recover victims from the eastern Kentucky flooding. K9 Callie is the first search and rescue dog in the entire U.S. Military and an official member of the Kentucky Air National Guard. The 5-year-old Dutch Shepherd returned to...
WLKY.com
Homeless camp pops up in Portland neighborhood, turns out to be movie set
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents in a west Louisville neighborhood were outraged Wednesday after learning what they believed was a homeless camp that popped up in their neighborhood was actually part of a movie set. "When I drove up on it, I looked at it and I was stunned," Portland...
Wave 3
Swallowtail Forest School expands for new school year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kids are heading back to school, including preschoolers. The Louisville Nature Center hosts Swallowtail Forest School, an outdoor preschool for kids ages 3-5. The program started as a summer camp, then turned into a preschool during fall of 2020 because of the pandemic. The preschool expanded...
These 11 Kentucky Glamping Sites Are Fall-Ready…Just Like You, Right? [PICS]
I haven't camped a whole lot in my lifetime, but I've enjoyed it every single time. There's nothing like cutting yourself off from the world and vegging out. Whether it was in a cabin in a ravine in southwestern New Mexico or on a large plot of land in Grayson County that had to be "bush-hogged" before we could use it, it's an amazing time. (Seriously, at the Grayson County site, NONE of us could get a phone signal. I guess that's what disconnecting and decompressing is all about.)
Wave 3
Portland residents upset they weren’t informed of gritty movie set installation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People living in the Portland neighborhood want to know why they weren’t informed a production company would be turning one of their streets into a gritty looking movie set. “I didn’t know it was a movie set, because nobody said anything,” Portland resident Richard Meadows...
clayconews.com
Kentucky Association of Health Plans Giving $25 Gift Card and Unlimited Ride Wristband to Attendees Receiving a COVID-19 Vaccine or Booster at the Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, KY (August 17, 2022) – Kentucky Association of Health Plans (KAHP), the trade association representing all commercial insurers and Medicaid Managed Care organizations in the Commonwealth, today announced its second annual KY State Fair COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic and incentive giveaway. Throughout the KY State Fair kicking off...
wdrb.com
2 cases of 'potentially dangerous' disease found in Kentucky cattle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two cases of a "potentially dangerous" disease were detected in Kentucky cattle, according to the state's veterinarian. Theileria, which is typically carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, was diagnosed in beef herds in Fleming and Hart counties. In both cases, a beef breed bull became ill and then died.
Healthcare company to build new headquarters in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Confluent Health LLC is opening their new company headquarters in Louisville. The $10 million project will reportedly create 350 full-time jobs. The Kentucky-bred healthcare company will expand its previous office space in Lyndon, doubling from 18,000-square-feet to 36,000-square-feet, according to a press release. Jobs created with...
Wave 3
Kindergartner with sensory disorder gets dropped off at wrong JCPS school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools experienced another school bus mishap when a kindergartner with a sensory disorder ended up at the wrong school. When Brandy Vazquez-Ayala got home last Friday, she noticed something a little different about her son’s backpack. That detail made her realize that something about her son’s school day wasn’t right.
Wave 3
Kroger Mobile Market celebrates 3rd anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wouldn’t it be great if the grocery store came to you? That’s exactly how the Kroger Mobile Market works!. The team makes three trips a day every weekday to areas that don’t have convenient access to fresh food. The truck is stocked with...
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Ky. issued stop work order to yacht club 2 days before diver was electrocuted
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio described decisions on masking to be “excruciating,” acknowledging a sharply divided public. Plans move forward for apartments at site of burned down church. Updated: 7 hours ago. The site of the church that burned and was ultimately torn down on the corner of...
