ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

Related
Wave 3

UofL Health providing free health screenings at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Visitors heading to the Kentucky State Fair will be able to get a free check on their health. The team at UofL Health will be at the fair each day to provide free health screenings, demos and more. The booth will be located in the Health Horizons section, located in South Wing B, and will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UofL freshmen welcomed to campus for move-in day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The incoming freshman class at the University of Louisville is as diverse as it is large. From first-generation college students to Jayden Thompson, a scholarship student by way of UofL’s new partnership with UofL Health. On Thursday, Thompson and hundreds of others moved in and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Government
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
City
Center, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Wave 3

University of Louisville opens new residence hall to students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new residence hall has opened up at the University of Louisville’s Belknap campus. Simply titled “New Residence Hall,” it is the second residence hall to open in two years on the campus according to UofL. The five-floor building will accommodate 450 students...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Dinosaur#Landmarks#Sinclair Oil
Wave 3

Swallowtail Forest School expands for new school year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kids are heading back to school, including preschoolers. The Louisville Nature Center hosts Swallowtail Forest School, an outdoor preschool for kids ages 3-5. The program started as a summer camp, then turned into a preschool during fall of 2020 because of the pandemic. The preschool expanded...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
KISS 106

These 11 Kentucky Glamping Sites Are Fall-Ready…Just Like You, Right? [PICS]

I haven't camped a whole lot in my lifetime, but I've enjoyed it every single time. There's nothing like cutting yourself off from the world and vegging out. Whether it was in a cabin in a ravine in southwestern New Mexico or on a large plot of land in Grayson County that had to be "bush-hogged" before we could use it, it's an amazing time. (Seriously, at the Grayson County site, NONE of us could get a phone signal. I guess that's what disconnecting and decompressing is all about.)
clayconews.com

Kentucky Association of Health Plans Giving $25 Gift Card and Unlimited Ride Wristband to Attendees Receiving a COVID-19 Vaccine or Booster at the Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, KY (August 17, 2022) – Kentucky Association of Health Plans (KAHP), the trade association representing all commercial insurers and Medicaid Managed Care organizations in the Commonwealth, today announced its second annual KY State Fair COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic and incentive giveaway. Throughout the KY State Fair kicking off...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

2 cases of 'potentially dangerous' disease found in Kentucky cattle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two cases of a "potentially dangerous" disease were detected in Kentucky cattle, according to the state's veterinarian. Theileria, which is typically carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, was diagnosed in beef herds in Fleming and Hart counties. In both cases, a beef breed bull became ill and then died.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Healthcare company to build new headquarters in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Confluent Health LLC is opening their new company headquarters in Louisville. The $10 million project will reportedly create 350 full-time jobs. The Kentucky-bred healthcare company will expand its previous office space in Lyndon, doubling from 18,000-square-feet to 36,000-square-feet, according to a press release. Jobs created with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kindergartner with sensory disorder gets dropped off at wrong JCPS school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools experienced another school bus mishap when a kindergartner with a sensory disorder ended up at the wrong school. When Brandy Vazquez-Ayala got home last Friday, she noticed something a little different about her son’s backpack. That detail made her realize that something about her son’s school day wasn’t right.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Kroger Mobile Market celebrates 3rd anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wouldn’t it be great if the grocery store came to you? That’s exactly how the Kroger Mobile Market works!. The team makes three trips a day every weekday to areas that don’t have convenient access to fresh food. The truck is stocked with...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy