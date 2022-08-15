Read full article on original website
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Veterans picnic on Sept. 2 set at White Oak Park
A veterans appreciation picnic for area veterans and their families will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Magnolia Pavilion at White Oak Park along Carpenter Lane from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 2. Food at the picnic will be a boxed meal catered by Mission...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Experts to discuss spotted lanternfly invasion at North Park
Penn State Extension is hosting a meeting about the invasive and destructive spotted lanternfly in the region at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 22 at the lodge in North Park. Populations of the spotted lanternfly, the invasive plant hopper from Asia, have skyrocketed in Allegheny County: From Jan. 1 to July 11, there were 2,944 reports of spotted lanternfly, compared with only 102 reports during the same time in 2021, for all of Allegheny County, according to the state Department of Agriculture.
PhillyBite
Exploring Buttermilk Falls in Armstrong County
Philadelphia, PA - The most dramatic waterfall in western Pennsylvania is located just east of Pittsburgh in the nature area of Buttermilk Falls in Armstrong County. Despite its soaring 46-foot height, Buttermilk Falls is easy to reach and off the beaten path, with an accessible trail to the waterfall platform that does not venture into the gorge. Further along the trail, less-maintained trails lead across the creek for additional views. A walk to the waterfall is less than a quarter mile.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Community Free Fridge now open in Sharpsburg for anyone needing food
A free, community food program has opened at the nonprofit Second Harvest Community Thrift Store in Sharpsburg. The Community Free Fridge is an outdoor, full-size refrigerator, freezer and pantry area, stocked with perishable and nonperishable donated food items available to anyone who needs them. It is open 24/7 every day and located in the parking lot area of Second Harvest, at 624 Clay Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Back to school: Tenth Street Elementary in Oakmont welcomes large influx of kindergartners
Aug. 25 marks the return to the classroom for students in all three Riverview School District buildings, and one of the notable changes this year is an extra-large group of kindergartners at Tenth Street Elementary in Oakmont. The school will be inviting 70 kindergartners, and according to Principal David Zolkowski,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg's Lynch Field site for 2nd annual Back 2 School Jam
Greater Parkview Church’s Back 2 School Jam promises games, food and music for those attending the second annual event this Saturday in Greensburg. With the help of partners and sponsors, the church also plans to distribute more than 260 book bags to local students. That’s double the number of bags that were handed out at last year’s event.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Beer business reopening under new ownership in Allegheny Township
A beer distributor shuttered for more than three years in Allegheny Township is set to reopen with a new name and owner. The former Big Boys Beer at 5743 Leechburg Road closed in December 2018, after the death of owner Corey Snyder. Big Boys originally was started by Snyder and his brother, Jay.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland Fair gears up for 2022 — from rides to rabbit agility shows
With contest entry numbers back to pre-pandemic averages, the Westmoreland Fair will offer nine days of food, animals, amusement rides, grandstand arena events and more. The fair will kick off at 4 p.m. Friday and conclude Aug. 27. Some attraction highlights include a square dance social, rabbit agility show, pork chop review, bottle rocket competition, demolition derbies and petting zoo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Highlands Dems host environmental rally at Harrison Hills
Highlands Dems are hosting an environmental rally Thursday at Harrison Hills, where participants are encouraged to don Super Hero capes and accept the challenge to help climate-friendly candidates get elected in November. “This is a call to action,” said Autumn Monaghan, organizer. “All of us green heroes will channel our...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gateway Clipper cruises on Allegheny River in Freeport slated for Oct. 1
After a sold-out Gateway Clipper cruise in Armstrong County last year, the county’s tourism agency is offering three Allegheny River cruises on Oct. 1. Tickets for cruises lasting several hours aboard the clipper fleet’s Princess are selling fast, said Experience Armstrong, Inc. Director Cheyenne Filous. As of Tuesday, the sightseeing cruise is sold out, while some tickets remain for a breakfast cruise ($55) and a dinner cruise ($75).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Floral mural created by Export native, touts borough's history
There is little doubt that the Westmoreland Heritage Trail has helped reinvigorate downtown Export. Shops along Washington Avenue that were once shuttered have sprung back to life, and projects large and small signal changes to come. Where the trail ends, walkers and cyclists will be treated to the work of...
explore venango
Future of Cranberry Mall in Question as Property Hits the Market Again
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Cranberry Mall has been a cornerstone of our community since its opening in 1981. Of course, forty years ago, every town in America had a mall just like ours: sprawling one-story indoor bazars of shoes, cinnamon rolls, movie theaters, gadgets, and clothing. Every step was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Banana split celebration returns to Latrobe this weekend
There is a bunch of appeeling fun in store for Latrobe this weekend. Beginning Friday, the city will kick off the 2022 Great American Banana Split Celebration to commemorate the invention of the dairy delight. Latrobe pharmacist David Strickler created the fruity treat in 1904 at Tassell Pharmacy on Ligonier Street.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
McCandless museum features West View history
Before North Allegheny and North Hills senior high schools, there was West View High School. And long-gone West View Park rivaled the Kennywood back in the day. Artifacts from the former high school and old amusement park are part of a special display at the McCandless/Northern Allegheny Heritage Center until the end of September. Admission is free to the museum, located on 830 Aufman Lane in McCandless.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg wants to raze vacant house listed for county tax bureau sale
A dilapidated house on Harrison Avenue in Greensburg might be razed with help from Westmoreland County’s demolition program. The county already has an interest in the property at 447 Harrison, as it is among those listed by the county Tax Claim Bureau for inclusion in a Sept. 12 upset sale at the courthouse.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Raising Cane's will open first Pittsburgh location in South Fayette
The popular and super-specialized fried chicken chain restaurant Raising Cane’s has finally found a location for its first Pittsburgh restaurant. Nine months after revealing its plans to open its first restaurants in Pennsylvania in 2022, Raising Cane’s has announced it will be moving into The Piazza in South Fayette. The Piazza is a new 50,000-square-foot retail development currently under construction by Burns Scalo Real Estate Services.
wtae.com
What will 6 pm look like in the coming months?
Pittsburgh's last 8:00 p.m., or later, sunset of 2022 is just around the corner on Aug. 26. Video above: The Science Behind Sunsets and Sunrises. The sun will set at 8:01 p.m. that day, making it the last sunset at or prior to 8:00 p.m. until April 17, 2023. With hours of daylight shrinking, we're taking a look look at what the 6:00 p.m. hour will look like in the coming months.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
East Huntingdon auto parts stores just one example of clustering effect
Jill Dechicchis knows how convenient it is for Reliable Auto Repair to have a slew of auto parts stores to choose from as mechanics tackle the bustle of their day-to-day business. Located on North Urania Avenue in Greensburg, Reliable is close to several stores, such as O’Reilly, AutoZone and Advance...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
2-day home-school program in Vandergrift doubles enrollment after 1st year
A hybrid home-school program has doubled its fledgling enrollment since opening last year in Vandergrift. Willow Tree Academy opened last September at The Center on Franklin Ave. Classes are held in two sessions, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. All students enrolled are required to be in a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rostraver landfill owner files plan to evaporate liquid runoff
A Rostraver landfill operator’s plans to heat and evaporate 45,000 gallons of liquid runoff at the Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill will be discussed at two public hearings being held by state environmental regulators. The Department of Environmental Protection will take comments about the proposed leachate evaporation system at the landfill...
Comments / 1