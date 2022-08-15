Read full article on original website
Guest
2d ago
Portland is not going back downtown because of violence and antifa and homeless zombies
Reply(1)
24
candycane
2d ago
The Berkeley team didn’t look at factors like homelessness, trash or crime, which are often cited by Portlanders for why they don’t go downtown as often. And the Berkeley team ignored homelessness and crime for good reason. They are liberal Democrats.
Reply
4
candycane
2d ago
In less than a generation we Democrats will turn America into a 3rd world cess pool. We Democrats are rock stars. During November elections, we will take a bow to our adoring fans as you vote for our policies again.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: Willamette River under health advisory near Cathedral Park due to toxinsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Community calling for action following another weekend of gun violence & moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Cooling centers reopen across the metro area amid another heat wave & moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
5 Places to Visit in Oregon on a Road TripBecca CPortland, OR
Related
Study: Portland near bottom of recovering downtowns
CORRECTION: The University of California Berkeley says only 41% of foot traffic has returned since the pandemic.A study published by the University of California Berkeley says Portland's downtown is one of the slowest to recover after the pandemic compared to other larger cities. The data comes from 62 cities across the U.S. and Canada, with Portland currently ranked 60. Researchers at U.C. Berkeley mapped two years' worth of cell phone data to see how many people are going back to downtown businesses such as shops and restaurants. For the last two years, downtown Portland has consistently ranked in the bottom...
$4.48 million SE Portland grocery-store home had an entire room for model trains
Portland has long been famous for converting warehouses into residential properties, but a corner building in the city’s Southeast Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood is more in the loft style tradition of New York’s Tribeca than Portland’s Pearl District. And there’s a reason for that: The owners are from Manhattan,...
pdxmonthly.com
Is Oregon Ready for the Coming Psilocybin-Fueled Mushroom Tourism Boom?
Nce upon a Dutch heyday, Amsterdam cornered the market on law-abiding-but-weed-loving tourists. Now the days of the Netherlands’ monopoly on the legal shroom trip industry are numbered, too. Next year, Oregon becomes the first state in the nation where it will be legal for adults to take psilocybin—the active...
restaurantclicks.com
Portland Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try
Portland has a reputation for being an edgy, alternative, and eco-friendly city. Its murals and neighborhoods are as colorful as its natural surroundings. With two liberal arts colleges, a great public transit system, and as many bike paths as there are roads, Portland is a young and energetic city. A...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWEEK
An Often-Empty Tong in Portland’s Chinatown Now Hosts Lightsaber Nights
How long it’s been empty: It’s not. A WW reader reported the Hop Sing Tong building in Chinatown as vacant. And on a recent Wednesday afternoon, it certainly appeared to be. The doors were barred. A shirtless man slept on a couch out front. But the building is...
psuvanguard.com
Lloyd Center becomes Portland’s newest arts district
In Nov. of 2021, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Portlanders took another hit with the announcement that the Lloyd Center shopping mall might be closing its doors for good. Many mourned the assumed closing of the mall, but the announcement proved premature. “The pandemic hit, and so a...
WWEEK
A Southeast Portland Church Is Left Behind as Mormons Leave Oregon
Address: 2931 SE Harrison St. Owner: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For two years, one of Oregon’s oldest Mormon churches has stood empty. After its congregation left four years ago, the Gothic-style Portland Stake Tabernacle in the Richmond neighborhood of Southeast Portland was briefly used solely as a library—until the pandemic closed that too.
12 theme parks and water parks in the Pacific Northwest
While Oregon and Washington don’t exactly have a surplus of thrilling rides, there are still several theme parks and water parks around the Northwest where people can get their adrenaline surging.
IN THIS ARTICLE
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Thai Food in Portland
Portlandia. Stumptown. Rip City. There are several ways to talk about Portland, Oregon. Regardless of the name you associate with it, you certainly know Portland as a hip, trendy, modern place to visit full of good drinks and exciting food. Portland is home to some stunning Thai restaurants you will...
Pacific Northwest heat waves are going to get continually worse, model shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new interactive model predicts that the heat waves we've seen in the Pacific Northwest over the past several years are not going away — in fact, they're going to get progressively worse year after year. To help show us what's coming, a nonprofit created...
WWEEK
You Pointed Us to the Eeriest Vacant Buildings in Portland. We Found Out Why They’re Empty.
Empty buildings are like missing teeth or blank pages in a photo album—the story lies in what isn’t there. They are untapped potential, forgone wealth, and a narrative arc gone wobbly. Last month, WW chronicled two vacancies we found especially puzzling: the emptying of a downtown senior living...
Willamette River under Recreational Health Advisory near Cathedral Park
The Oregon Health Authority has issued a Recreational Health Advisory for the Willamette River, near Cathedral Park in North Portland, due to harmful cyanotoxins the Oregon State Marine Board announced Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWEEK
A Housing Nonprofit Collects Nuisance Complaints at Its Empty House in East Portland
Address: 1485 NE 128th Ave. Owner: Portland Community Reinvestment Initiatives. How long it’s been empty: At least three years, but a neighbor says nearly 20. Why it’s empty: There’s no money to redevelop it. The decrepit ranch-style house with a collapsing garage, peeling teal paint, a moss-covered...
WWEEK
Shows of the Week: Portland’s First Interpol Tribute Act Returns
Interpol is still touring and even put an album out this year, but that hasn’t stopped New York Kids, Portland’s first Interpol tribute act, from putting together a 20th-anniversary celebration of the band’s debut, Turn on the Bright Lights, at Revolution Hall’s Show Bar. What’s more, Victoria will open by paying tribute to Beach House, whose debut came out in 2006! It’s official: The midstream rock of the 2000s is now definitively classic rock. Stay tuned in 20 years for Portland’s hottest Wet Leg tribute. Show Bar, 1300 SE Stark St., #203. 9 pm. $10. 21+.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Breakfast in Portland
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and some people would argue that breakfast food is the best type of cuisine. There is no shortage of breakfast variations, from waffles to omelets to crispy bacon. While Portland might be known for its excellent West Coast seafood, the culinary...
WWEEK
Portland’s Only Bookmobile Has Been Stolen
The Bookmobile Babe has been without wheels before. When Christie Quinn started a children’s book giveaway in the summer of 2018, she didn’t have a car. So she rode the MAX train, lugging a backpack heavy with children’s books, to Southeast Portland’s Creston and Lents parks and gave them away to kids who came to the city’s free lunch program.
WWEEK
When a Burger King Closes In Portland, It’s Difficult to Replace
The closure of the city’s third-best Burger King, tucked off Broadway on the lip of Interstate 84, isn’t all that mysterious. But its nomination by a reader gives us a chance to explore what happens to the husks of fast food franchises when they fold. The distinctive shapes of former Wendy’s and Pizza Huts can be spotted across Portland, recognizable even after they’ve been repurposed.
New heat wave poised to roast the Northwest
Temperatures have been trending upward across the Pacific Northwest since this past weekend, and AccuWeather meteorologists say that Mother Nature will turn the thermostat up higher for the remainder of the week. The heat began to expand on Wednesday with temperatures reaching about 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal in Seattle,...
Will Portland be able to see the northern lights Wednesday night?
It’s rare for aurora lights to show up in Portland’s night sky, but geomagnetic storm watches have stargazers excited for chances of seeing the light show south of its usual viewing points. The storm watches are in effect Wednesday through Friday, Aug. 17-19. The Space Weather Prediction Center...
KATU.com
People living in and around a giant treehouse on city property are terrorizing neighbors
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland couple says they've been terrorized for years by campers living in and around a massive treehouse built on city property. We talked with Kerry Stickler as he gave us a tour of his expansive property, just off Southeast Foster Road. He beamed with pride as he showed us the grove of trees where he and his wife got married a few years ago. The setting, right near Johnson Creek, seems serene. But Stickler's stories paint a much different picture.
Comments / 15