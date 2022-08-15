Effective: 2022-08-18 14:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-18 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Southwest Utah; Western Millard and Juab Counties An area of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Millard and north central Beaver Counties through 315 PM MDT At 251 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 19 miles north of Milford, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Black Rock. This includes Utah Route 21 between mile markers 50 and 59. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

