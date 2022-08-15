Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Francisco shows why it’s so specialClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
The 1970s Cop Show That Shows San Francisco in its Liberal HeydayAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Jewish Gateways To Explore Music of Jewish Icon Leonard CohenVince MartellacciiOakland, CA
San Francisco Arthouse Short Festival to Screen Emmy Award-Winning Film Wade in the Water Drowning in RacismShe Got Game MediaSan Francisco, CA
Related
Loco moco lowdown: Morning Wood brings its Hawaiian-Japanese-Korean fusion breakfasts back in a new location
Five years after first opening to long lines in San Bruno, the popular brunch spot is reopening in San Mateo. When Morning Wood began dishing up traditional Hawaiian and Japanese breakfast dishes out of its San Bruno restaurant in 2017, it quickly drew a lengthy line outside the front entrance every morning. The popular restaurant where customers could order loco moco and French toast with adzuki bean syrup outgrew the small San Bruno space after a few years, and in 2021 it transformed into Diamond Head General Store, a market and takeout-only restaurant. The market is stocked with beloved Japanese and Hawaiian grocery items like Hawaiian Sun Pass-O-Guava Nectar and Kewpie mayo. Customers can order poke bowls, Hawaiian-style plates, breakfast items and grab-and-go items such as musubi, bento boxes and sushi rolls.
SF’s Excelsior District Is Hosting A Block Party And Motorcycle Show On August 21
SF’s Excelsior District is hosting its 3rd annual block party on Sunday, August 21st from 12-5 pm. This free outdoor event will feature coffee, tattoos, art, music, and an exciting motorcycle show. The block party, dubbed “Forever Forward” is sponsored by Excelsior district businesses Excelsior Coffee and The Helm tattoo shop and serves as an anniversary party for both businesses. The party will feature tasty bites from Filipino American food truck Barya Kitchen as well as smash burgers from Excelsior restaurant The Dark Horse Inn. The Helm will be offering discounts on flash tattoos, featuring six amazing artists on site....
9 Eclectic San Francisco Tiki Bars To Get Lost In
Tiki bars take us out of our foggy city, to a far-flung tropical paradise–for the simple cost of a Mai Tai or Piña Colada. Tiki originated in 1930s Califonia, built on a romanticized notion of an island oasis by a bunch of white guys who longed for a little tropical escapism. The Bay Area was home to some of the earliest tiki bars in the US, and the genre has both evolved and endured in SF. At its best tiki offers a brief reprieve from reality, dropping you into an imagined vacationland with extravagant drinks and good vibes. Here are...
diablomag.com
Diablo Dish: Ok’s Deli Is Primed to Launch
The sandwich pop-up made a name for itself during the pandemic with Asian-inspired creations like Sichuan hot chicken and Black Tiger ebi katsu. Now Ok’s Deli appears set to launch its first brick-and-mortar location in Oakland’s Temescal. Ok’s dropped a large hint that it would be opening by month’s end, stating on Instagram that fans should “clear your schedule this entire month.” Expect the menu to include favorites from chef-owner Albert Ok's pop-ups, along with some more traditional standards like Italian combo and roast beef sandwiches.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
marinmagazine.com
Where to Get Marin’s Best Indian Food; and Across the Bay Area, Find a Masala in Every Style
“Masala,” a varying blend of spices, and “curry,” a sauce that is also seasoned with a varying blend of spices, are ubiquitous terms in the Indian and Indian-American culinary cannon. Modern or traditional, restaurants interpret the myriad flavors of the region’s distinct cuisines via their own take on these Indian staples. The trick is to try them all, and then tell us which ones you liked best and why.
11 Hidden Gems in San Francisco We’re Pretty Sure You’ve Never Visited
You know when you feel like you’ve been there, done that? Us, too, which is why we dug super deep into the quirky, wonderful hidden gems around San Francisco that surprised and delighted us to uncover—some of which have been hiding in plain old sight! These are just the sort of places and experiences that confirms why we love living here (and for rainy day suggestions, check out our SF guide to some of our favorite kid-friendly museums). Certify your street cred. and see if you’ve ever been to these hidden gems in SF.
brentwoodnewsla.com
Home Built for Rock N Roll Legend Lists for $13M: Brentwood Real Estate Report – August 15th, 2022
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside. * Game of Thrones Creator Purchases $21M Brentwood Home in Off Market Deal. * Home Built for Rock N Roll Legend Lists for $13M. * Local Properties for Sale and Rent in Your Neighborhood!. Host – @juliet.lemar. Sponsor this video by contacting...
Eater
Step Inside La Société, SoMa’s New French Bistro Backed by a Squad of Mina Group Alumni
Starting this week, there’s a new place for San Franciscans to dive head first into a steaming bowl of moules-frites paired with a glass of zingy white wine or dip into a hot bowl of French onion soup, nuzzled under a cheesy blanket torched to a crisp. New French restaurant La Société begins serving dinner Tuesday, August 16 with plans to add lunch service down the line. The restaurant, nestled in the corner of the lobby of the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown Soma, is the first San Francisco opening from TableOne Hospitality, the spinoff restaurant group led by Patric Yumul, Mina Group co-founder and former president.
RELATED PEOPLE
San Francisco Weekly
‘Big Trouble in Little China,’ the most San Francisco of the ’80s movies, returns
Of all the movies shot in San Francisco in the 1980s — from “Star Trek IV” to “A View to a Kill,” from “48 Hrs.” to “Innerspace” — none feels quite like they belong to the Bay as much as “Big Trouble in Little China.”
sjpl.org
Home & Garden Highlight: Low-Water Gardens
Much of the western United States is in the midst of an extreme drought. This has many of us with gardens thinking about how we can achieve a beautiful green spaces while also not using very much water. Thankfully, SJPL's Home & Garden collection supports water-conscious gardeners, such as yourself, with many richly photographed and approach-ably written gardening books to help you make the change.
‘Ramses The Great’ Exhibit Opens At SF’s De Young Museum August 20
SF’s de Young museum is hosting the Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs Ramses the Great reigned from 1279-1213 BCE and is regarded as the mightiest and most celebrated pharaoh of the New Kingdom—Egypt’s Golden Age. In addition to the physical objects from Ramses the Great’s life, the exhibit will use state-of-the-art multimedia displays and immersive VR experiences to demonstrate the opulence and power of ancient Egyptian civilization. Over 180 objects will be on display, many of which are newly discovered and had never previously left Egypt. This is a rare opportunity to see these ancient treasures in person. The exhibit was made possible by a partnership with Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities and was curated by Zahi Hawass, a world-renowned Egyptologist and former Egyptian Minister of Antiquities.
SF's Stern Grove Fest ends with epic set from Grateful Dead founding member
"I'm still the luckiest man alive," said Grateful Dead member Phil Lesh.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eater
How These Iconic Restaurants Are Keeping a Lost San Francisco Tradition Alive
It’s a familiar tale for those who’ve lived in San Francisco long enough when the end of one city tradition must make way for a new one. And with the reopening of the Sir Francis Drake Hotel as the Beacon Grand this spring, the 80-year-old tradition of the Beefeaters has come to an end. But for Eddie Strickland, who wore the red uniform at the Union Square hotel for nearly 20 years, the tradition lives on in a new way: Strickland is hanging his flower-rimmed hats in four San Francisco dining institutions, as symbols of days now gone.
walnutcreekmagazine.com
Jean-Charles Boisset Transforms Napa’s Historic Calistoga Depot
Built in 1868, Napa Valley’s historic Calistoga Depot has opened as Calistoga Depot Provisions, a modern mercantile and wine shop offering the best in Napa Valley varietals, artisanal foods, and unique gift items. Calistoga Depot Provisions is the first phase of an entire renewal and reimagining of California’s second oldest train station.
Caught on video: Coyote walking around downtown SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A coyote was caught on video casually strutting around downtown San Francisco, just a few days after one of the animals reportedly attacked a runner near Golden Gate Park. In the video, shot by KRON4 Sports Anchor Jason Dumas, the coyote is seen dodging cars as it walks down Broadway toward […]
pioneerpublishers.com
Mount Diablo a sacred, bountiful place for Miwoks
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (August 16, 2022) — The various tribes of indigenous people living around Mount Diablo knew the mountain by several names, but to all it was a place where humans, plants and animals were created. Different Miwok groups defined their territories by the watersheds or creeks...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Bay Area city is one of the 3 best BBQ towns in US
New research ranked the barbecue experience at the 50 largest metro areas in the U.S. across a variety of metrics with different weighted values.
The 1970s Cop Show That Shows San Francisco in its Liberal Heyday
“The streets of San Francisco” was a very popular 1970s (September 16, 1972, and June 9, 1977) cop tv series that showed the Golden gate city in all its 70s glory. At the time in the United States, the 1960s counterculture movement was coming to an end, the sexual revolution was in full swing, the disco era was about to reach the zenith and San Francisco, was at the center of all it all.
The Daily 08-16-22: Price reductions soar in Bay Area as home sales plunge
The Bay Area housing market continues to cool, with new data from Compass showing that price reductions in the region are up nearly 200%. Read more. • 13-year-old SF Bay Area girl reported missing • Scorching heat, thunderstorms enter Northern California forecast
sfrichmondreview.com
The Unofficial Historian of SF’s Quirky Side
When she moved to San Francisco in 1982, Lakeside resident Monika Trobits immediately fell in love with all the usual things – the weather, the views, the people, you name it. But in time she developed a deep fascination with the stranger and more unusual aspects of life in the city. She decided to launch an informal second career studying, touring, and teaching about some of the odder aspects of life in the city by the bay.
Comments / 0