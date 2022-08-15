SF’s de Young museum is hosting the Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs Ramses the Great reigned from 1279-1213 BCE and is regarded as the mightiest and most celebrated pharaoh of the New Kingdom—Egypt’s Golden Age. In addition to the physical objects from Ramses the Great’s life, the exhibit will use state-of-the-art multimedia displays and immersive VR experiences to demonstrate the opulence and power of ancient Egyptian civilization. Over 180 objects will be on display, many of which are newly discovered and had never previously left Egypt. This is a rare opportunity to see these ancient treasures in person. The exhibit was made possible by a partnership with Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities and was curated by Zahi Hawass, a world-renowned Egyptologist and former Egyptian Minister of Antiquities.

