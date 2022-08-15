ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

14news.com

EPD: 13 murder investigations remain open since 2021

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 13 murders from 2021 and 2022 are still marked as active investigations by the Evansville Police Department, meaning no arrests have been made. Four times in the past week, police have been dispatched to the area of East Mulberry Street for a shots fired call, according to EPD’s crime analysis map.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Man, woman and child shot at in Evansville late Wednesday night

Multiple teens may have been involved in an attempted shooting in Evansville, Indiana late Wednesday night. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of South Morton Avenue and Powell Avenue late Wednesday around 11 p.m. While in the area, an officer got flagged...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Mt. Vernon man sentenced following drug dealing conviction

MT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mount Vernon man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted of drug dealing. The Posey County Prosecutor says 50-year-old Steven R. Robinson was sentenced after pleading guilty to dealing methamphetamine and synthetic marijuana. Police records show that Robinson’s vehicle was...
MOUNT VERNON, IN
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
14news.com

Hold up under investigation at Evansville bank

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a hold up at the Old National Bank on First Ave. It happened before 1 p.m. Employees tell us nobody was hurt. We are working to get more information.
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

One Man Shot Near Downtown Evansville

Officers were dispatched to a shots fired run at South Morton and Powell Avenue around midnight. While in the area, an officer was flagged down at the Marathon Gas Station at the corner of SE 8th and Bellmeade. A man stated that he had been shot and didn’t know who...
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

The Investigation For Missing Teen Has Stepped Up Their Search

The U.S. Marshals are now involved in the search for a missing Spencer County teen. Kendall King has been missing since the end of July. The Santa Claus police chief thinks getting the Marshals involved will help push the investigation along quicker. Her case started as a runaway, but now...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Family sets funeral arrangements for Heather Davidson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for the woman troopers say was killed by her boyfriend over the weekend. Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called dispatch on Saturday saying he strangled his girlfriend, 31-year-old Heather Davidson, to death. [Previous Story: KSP: Man facing murder charge...
EVANSVILLE, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whvoradio.com

Judge Issues Warning To Reckless Homicide Defendent

The judge in the Robert Jackson reckless homicide case cautioned him Wednesday concerning possible bond violations. Judge Andrew Self told Jackson in Christian Circuit Court that he has what he believes is a less than ideal report from Davis McGregor of the Christian County Alternative Services that indicates Jackson has gone to places he isn’t supposed to go without proper approval or communication.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
city-countyobserver.com

Shooting/Attempted Murder 1000 blk of E Mulberry St

On August 14th, around 11:30 p.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of E Mulberry St. in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived, they located two adult victims with gunshot wounds. The female victim had been shot in her arm and leg. The male victim had been shot in the chest. Both victims were conscious on scene and were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Officials provide update in Weinbach Ave. explosion investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Evansville fire officials gave an update on the explosion that killed three people on Weinbach Avenue. It’s been a week since the house explosion happened. The road is open and the main investigators are no longer on the scene. Evansville Fire Chief Mike...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We’re learning new information on the Evansville house explosion. Fire officials say the status of all the buildings in the area has been determined. The search continues for a missing Spencer County teen. Santa Claus police say the U.S. Marshals Service is now involved in the search for Kendall King.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim

DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Evansville family and Webster County community members are still in shock about a murder that happened over the weekend in their area. On Saturday, troopers with the Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called Webster County Dispatch and told operators that he strangled his girlfriend to death. Once officials arrived on scene, they say they found the dead body of 32-year-old Heather Davidson.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Two arrested in Evansville shooting incident, police say

Knight Township Trustee’s Office to reopen Monday, but not inside building. Knight Township Trustee’s Office to reopen Monday, but not inside building. Funeral arrangements set for couple killed in Evansville home explosion. Updated: 7 hours ago. Funeral arrangements set for couple killed in Evansville home explosion. Updated: 7...
EVANSVILLE, IN

