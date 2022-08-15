On August 14th, around 11:30 p.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of E Mulberry St. in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived, they located two adult victims with gunshot wounds. The female victim had been shot in her arm and leg. The male victim had been shot in the chest. Both victims were conscious on scene and were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO