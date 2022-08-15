Read full article on original website
Wife and convicted murderer both charged in death of Evansville firefighter
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people have been charged with murder in the death of Evansville Firefighter Robert Doerr. One suspect is Doerr’s wife, Elizabeth Fox-Doerr. In July, she pleaded not guilty to perjury charges connected to the case. [Wife of murdered firefighter pleads not guilty to perjury charges]
EPD: 13 murder investigations remain open since 2021
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 13 murders from 2021 and 2022 are still marked as active investigations by the Evansville Police Department, meaning no arrests have been made. Four times in the past week, police have been dispatched to the area of East Mulberry Street for a shots fired call, according to EPD’s crime analysis map.
Man, woman and child shot at in Evansville late Wednesday night
Multiple teens may have been involved in an attempted shooting in Evansville, Indiana late Wednesday night. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of South Morton Avenue and Powell Avenue late Wednesday around 11 p.m. While in the area, an officer got flagged...
Mt. Vernon man sentenced following drug dealing conviction
MT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mount Vernon man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted of drug dealing. The Posey County Prosecutor says 50-year-old Steven R. Robinson was sentenced after pleading guilty to dealing methamphetamine and synthetic marijuana. Police records show that Robinson’s vehicle was...
Hold up under investigation at Evansville bank
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a hold up at the Old National Bank on First Ave. It happened before 1 p.m. Employees tell us nobody was hurt. We are working to get more information.
Suspects shoot victim, try to escape on bikes and get caught
The Evansville Police Department (EPD) received a report of a shooting in the 4900 block of Fairmont Ave on Tuesday around 6:30 a.m. Officers transported the victim to a local hospital. According to a press release, the victims injuries were not life threatening.
Funeral arrangements made for woman allegedly murdered by boyfriend
(WEHT) - Funeral arrangements have been made for Heather Davidson. Heather, 31, loved country music concerts, Monster Truck shows and Flea markets. Her boyfriend is accused of killing her on August 13.
Police: Parents arrested after leaving child car for over an hour at Evansville restaurant
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after an officer said he found their child alone in a running car outside an Evansville restaurant. Officers went to Mister B’s Tuesday afternoon for a welfare check. Authorities say they found a small child alone in the backseat of a...
One Man Shot Near Downtown Evansville
Officers were dispatched to a shots fired run at South Morton and Powell Avenue around midnight. While in the area, an officer was flagged down at the Marathon Gas Station at the corner of SE 8th and Bellmeade. A man stated that he had been shot and didn’t know who...
The Investigation For Missing Teen Has Stepped Up Their Search
The U.S. Marshals are now involved in the search for a missing Spencer County teen. Kendall King has been missing since the end of July. The Santa Claus police chief thinks getting the Marshals involved will help push the investigation along quicker. Her case started as a runaway, but now...
Man & juvenile cousin arrested following shooting at Evansville apartment complex
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police arrested two people following a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday morning. Dispatch says that happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Fairmont Drive. Police say when they arrived on scene they found one person shot. According to a press release, a...
Family sets funeral arrangements for Heather Davidson
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for the woman troopers say was killed by her boyfriend over the weekend. Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called dispatch on Saturday saying he strangled his girlfriend, 31-year-old Heather Davidson, to death. [Previous Story: KSP: Man facing murder charge...
Judge Issues Warning To Reckless Homicide Defendent
The judge in the Robert Jackson reckless homicide case cautioned him Wednesday concerning possible bond violations. Judge Andrew Self told Jackson in Christian Circuit Court that he has what he believes is a less than ideal report from Davis McGregor of the Christian County Alternative Services that indicates Jackson has gone to places he isn’t supposed to go without proper approval or communication.
Man accused of nearly hitting police officer after getting pulled over in Muhlenberg County
A man is behind bars in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, after authorities say he nearly hit a police officer with his vehicle after getting pulled over. The Central City Police Department says one of its officers pulled Jimmy Bryant over late Tuesday night around 11:55 p.m. Police say that Bryant was...
Shooting/Attempted Murder 1000 blk of E Mulberry St
On August 14th, around 11:30 p.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of E Mulberry St. in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived, they located two adult victims with gunshot wounds. The female victim had been shot in her arm and leg. The male victim had been shot in the chest. Both victims were conscious on scene and were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.
"Instinct kicked in": police couple first on scene speak on Evansville explosion
Matt and Kayleigh Hastings are more than husband and wife. The officer and detective are also coworkers, both donning the Evansville Police Department badge. Working the same shift, carpooling is standard practice for the couple but the commute Wednesday, Aug. 10, was anything but routine. "We were just driving down...
Officials provide update in Weinbach Ave. explosion investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Evansville fire officials gave an update on the explosion that killed three people on Weinbach Avenue. It’s been a week since the house explosion happened. The road is open and the main investigators are no longer on the scene. Evansville Fire Chief Mike...
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - We’re learning new information on the Evansville house explosion. Fire officials say the status of all the buildings in the area has been determined. The search continues for a missing Spencer County teen. Santa Claus police say the U.S. Marshals Service is now involved in the search for Kendall King.
Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim
DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Evansville family and Webster County community members are still in shock about a murder that happened over the weekend in their area. On Saturday, troopers with the Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called Webster County Dispatch and told operators that he strangled his girlfriend to death. Once officials arrived on scene, they say they found the dead body of 32-year-old Heather Davidson.
Two arrested in Evansville shooting incident, police say
Knight Township Trustee’s Office to reopen Monday, but not inside building. Knight Township Trustee’s Office to reopen Monday, but not inside building. Funeral arrangements set for couple killed in Evansville home explosion. Updated: 7 hours ago. Funeral arrangements set for couple killed in Evansville home explosion. Updated: 7...
