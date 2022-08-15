ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe County, NM

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

2 brothers charged with conspiracy in deadly smuggling crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Two brothers from Mexico are facing federal charges after fleeing from U.S. authorities in late July and crashing their vehicle, killing two and injuring 10 others just miles from the international border. Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that Jorge Garcia-Rascon, 21 and Julio Garcia-Rascon, 19, have...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WNYT

Ex-congressman from California arrested, charged with fraud

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A former U.S. Congressman from central California was arrested Tuesday by federal agents on wire fraud, money laundering, and campaign contribution fraud charges stemming from “multiple fraud schemes,” federal prosecutors said. Terrance “T.J.” Cox was arrested by agents with the Federal Bureau of...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
WNYT

Pakistani doctor pleads guilty to terror charge in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Pakistani doctor and former Mayo Clinic research coordinator pleaded guilty Tuesday to a terrorism charge, more than two years after he was arrested for telling paid FBI informants that he pledged his allegiance to the Islamic State group and that he wanted to carry out lone wolf attacks in the U.S.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WNYT

Ex-Indiana top lawyer brushes off groping case in House bid

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is dismissing as “old news” the question of whether allegations that he drunkenly groped four women during a 2018 party could hurt his chances of replacing Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski following her death in a highway crash.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
County
Santa Fe County, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
Santa Fe County, NM
Crime & Safety
WNYT

Concerns raised in Fulton County over new NY gun laws

New York’s new gun laws passed right before the Fourth of July have caused some confusion for those permitted to carry concealed weapons. A meeting hosted by Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino and Assemblyman Robert Smullen was held at the Meco Fire Station to explain the new laws. “It’s...
FULTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Anti-abortion groups allege 60 errors in Michigan proposal

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An anti-abortion coalition in Michigan filed a challenge Thursday against a potential ballot initiative that seeks to enshrine abortion rights into the state’s constitution, claiming that 60 errors in the proposed amendment should disqualify it from the November ballot. The alleged 60 errors deal...
LANSING, MI
WNYT

New Gun Safety Legislation

Governor Kathy Hochul signed new legislation today making it illegal to have fake guns that look like the real thing. Now, fake guns must be easily identifiable with bright colors or made of entirely see-through materials. This legislation is meant to clarify and strengthen New York state laws on toy...
POLITICS
WNYT

Arizona’s border wall delayed after 2 containers topple

PHOENIX (AP) — An effort by Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to use shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma suffered a brief setback when two stacked containers somehow toppled over. Claudia Ramos, a correspondent for the digital platform of Univision Noticias...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
WNYT

Oklahoma governor grants 60-day reprieve to Richard Glossip

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt granted death row inmate Richard Glossip a 60-day stay of execution on Tuesday while a state appeals court considers his claim of innocence. Stitt signed an executive order delaying Glossip’s execution for the 1997 killing of Glossip’s boss, motel owner Barry...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WNYT

Mother advocates for HALT act, union rep calls to repeal law

With mid-term elections less than four months away, the union representing New York’s Correctional Officers is calling for the repeal of the HALT Solitary Confinement Act. The Act limits solitary confinement durations, but those in favor of the Act say it’s necessary. News Channel 13 spoke to a...
COXSACKIE, NY
WNYT

South Carolina lawmakers consider near total abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A small group of South Carolina lawmakers have given their approval to a near total abortion ban that does not include exceptions for pregnancies’ caused by rape or incest. The 3-1 vote Tuesday — all Republicans for it and the lone Democrat against —...
POLITICS
WNYT

Man arrested in 3 highway shootings in Alabama, Georgia

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. One man was seriously wounded. Jerel Raphael Brown of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Fbi
WNYT

Protection sought for rare butterflies at Nevada site

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists who are already suing to block a geothermal power plant where an endangered toad lives in western Nevada are now seeking U.S. protection for a rare butterfly at another geothermal project the developer plans near the Oregon line. The Center for Biological Diversity is...
RENO, NV
WNYT

Palin, Murkowski highlight Alaska’s 2 elections on Tuesday

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska voters got their first shot at using ranked voting in a statewide race Tuesday in a special U.S. House election in which Sarah Palin seeks a return to elected office. Also, Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski faces 18 challengers in a primary in which...
ALASKA STATE
WNYT

North Carolina tightens rules for partisan poll watchers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — After receiving more than a dozen reports of conduct violations by party-appointed poll watchers during the May primaries in North Carolina, the state elections board tightened regulations for precinct observers Tuesday to prevent partisan interference in the November general election. The board unanimously voted to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNYT

Oregon justice fires panel due to lack of public defenders

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s chief justice fired all the members of the Public Defense Services Commission on Monday, frustrated that hundreds of defendants charged with crimes and who cannot afford an attorney have been unable to obtain public defenders to represent them. The unprecedented action comes as...
OREGON STATE
WNYT

Sports betting set in Kansas state-owned casinos Sept. 1

Sports fans who want to bet on their favorite teams should be able to make their wagers in Kansas beginning Sept. 1 if some final regulatory details are worked out, state officials announced Thursday. The four state-owned casinos in Kansas will have a tentative “soft launch” of sports betting at...
KANSAS STATE
WNYT

North Dakota board to reconsider nixing Pledge of Allegiance

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The school board in North Dakota’s largest city will reconsider its decision to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at each of its meetings, after the move drew widespread criticism and threats of retaliation from some conservative state lawmakers. Fargo Board of Education President...
FARGO, ND
WNYT

More storms forecast for flooded areas of West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More thunderstorms were forecast this week for much of West Virginia, including areas that flooded Monday after up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell in some areas, the National Weather Service said. Storms were expected to develop Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy