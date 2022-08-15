ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, NY

WRGB

"...Still pulling boxes of ashes out of a graveyard", funeral home investigation ongoing

The man at the center of a disturbing case, accused of mishandling human remains and operating without a license, is still waiting to appear in court on charges. Police say Brian M. Barnett, then the owner of Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home, had lost his license to practice as a funeral home director back in November of 2021, and that the Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home was not a licensed funeral business.
JOHNSTOWN, NY
WRGB

Washington County employee accused of using county equipment for personal use

FORT EDWARD, NY (WRGB) — A Washington County employee was charged with grand larceny and government fraud charges, accused of using county equipment for personal use. 40-year-old Allan Burnham who is an employee of the county sewer district, is accused of using "issued equipment to obtain benefits over a course of time that resulted in a financial gain to himself.", according to investigators.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Driver complicates DWI with alleged assault

LAKE GEORGE | Warren County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Corinth woman early Wednesday morning for allegedly driving while intoxicated. At about 4:30 a.m. Aug. 17, the Sheriff's Office was notified of a possibly intoxicated driver in the vicinity of Route 9N near I-87 Exit 21 in Lake George. Officers were dispatched to the location and quickly located the vehicle in a nearby parking area.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Former funeral home director to plead guilty

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (News10)-The former funeral home director accused of improperly storing corpses and containers of human remains is expected to plead guilty to the charges against him. News10’s Anya Tucker The owner and former director of Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home in Johnstown is accused of improperly storing 3 corpses and upwards of 20 containers of human […]
JOHNSTOWN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Woman charged for DWI, assaulting officer

On Wednesday, a Corinth woman was charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor counts after an altercation with an officer while being processed by the Warren County Sheriff's Office. The woman was brought in after having been found to have been driving an automobile while intoxicated.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

Man pleads guilty in connection to Motel 6 murder

A third suspect now admits his role a homicide at a motel in Colonie. Desirique Johnson, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of assault in the first degree. He is the third and final suspect to accept a plea deal in the death of Xiaa Price. The two other suspects...
COLONIE, NY
iheart.com

Greene County Man Facing Charges Following Deadly Crash in Bethlehem

A Greene County man is facing charges following deadly crash that happened in Bethlehem over the weekend. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says 52-year-old Samuel Keir of Hannacroix was driving in the area of Route 396 and Starr Road Sunday night when his pickup truck struck a vehicle that rolled through a stop sign. The woman in that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff says Keir's license had been revoked due to a previous drunk driving conviction. He's scheduled to be in court next month.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Concerns raised in Fulton County over new NY gun laws

New York’s new gun laws passed right before the Fourth of July have caused some confusion for those permitted to carry concealed weapons. A meeting hosted by Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino and Assemblyman Robert Smullen was held at the Meco Fire Station to explain the new laws. “It’s...
FULTON COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Two plead guilty for 2021 death at Colonie Motel 6

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men involved in the shooting death of 20-year-old Xiaa Price last May at the Motel 6 in Colonie pleaded guilty Monday morning to separate charges. 25-year-old Paul Streeks and 46-year-old Kenneth Spencer took plea deals to be convicted on lesser charges in connection with Price’s death. Streeks appeared in the […]
COLONIE, NY
Syracuse.com

12-year-old shot in the face at vigil in Upstate NY

Utica, N.Y. - A 12-year-old and one other person were seriously injured after a shooting at a candlelight vigil in Utica on Tuesday. Around 8:15 p.m., police received reports that a 12-year-old was injured in a shooting, according to a news release from Utica police. The child was attending a...
UTICA, NY

