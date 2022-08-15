Read full article on original website
"...Still pulling boxes of ashes out of a graveyard", funeral home investigation ongoing
The man at the center of a disturbing case, accused of mishandling human remains and operating without a license, is still waiting to appear in court on charges. Police say Brian M. Barnett, then the owner of Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home, had lost his license to practice as a funeral home director back in November of 2021, and that the Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home was not a licensed funeral business.
Washington County employee accused of using county equipment for personal use
FORT EDWARD, NY (WRGB) — A Washington County employee was charged with grand larceny and government fraud charges, accused of using county equipment for personal use. 40-year-old Allan Burnham who is an employee of the county sewer district, is accused of using "issued equipment to obtain benefits over a course of time that resulted in a financial gain to himself.", according to investigators.
Amsterdam woman charged after fatally striking bicyclist
An Amsterdam woman is facing four traffic ticket charges after a car accident that killed a bicyclist.
Salem man jailed for allegedly stealing credit cards
A Salem man has been jailed without bail after he allegedly broke into a car and stole several credit cards and personal belongings from it.
Driver complicates DWI with alleged assault
LAKE GEORGE | Warren County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Corinth woman early Wednesday morning for allegedly driving while intoxicated. At about 4:30 a.m. Aug. 17, the Sheriff's Office was notified of a possibly intoxicated driver in the vicinity of Route 9N near I-87 Exit 21 in Lake George. Officers were dispatched to the location and quickly located the vehicle in a nearby parking area.
Former funeral home director to plead guilty
JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (News10)-The former funeral home director accused of improperly storing corpses and containers of human remains is expected to plead guilty to the charges against him. News10’s Anya Tucker The owner and former director of Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home in Johnstown is accused of improperly storing 3 corpses and upwards of 20 containers of human […]
NYSP continues to investigate death of Johnstown boy
The New York State Police (NYSP) continue to investigate the death of a 7-year-old Johnstown boy. Hunter Degroat died on August 9.
Woman charged for DWI, assaulting officer
On Wednesday, a Corinth woman was charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor counts after an altercation with an officer while being processed by the Warren County Sheriff's Office. The woman was brought in after having been found to have been driving an automobile while intoxicated.
Man pleads guilty in connection to Motel 6 murder
A third suspect now admits his role a homicide at a motel in Colonie. Desirique Johnson, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of assault in the first degree. He is the third and final suspect to accept a plea deal in the death of Xiaa Price. The two other suspects...
Parole absconder arrested, weapons recovered
The Albany Police Department worked alongside the United States Marshals Service to arrest a parole absconder who was wanted out of Catskill.
Scotia PD sounds alarm after recent car larcenies
The Village of Scotia Police Department is sounding the alarm after several car break-ins were reported in the area.
Amsterdam man accused of assault after car crash
An Amsterdam man is facing charges after a car crashed into a scooter.
Greene County Man Facing Charges Following Deadly Crash in Bethlehem
A Greene County man is facing charges following deadly crash that happened in Bethlehem over the weekend. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says 52-year-old Samuel Keir of Hannacroix was driving in the area of Route 396 and Starr Road Sunday night when his pickup truck struck a vehicle that rolled through a stop sign. The woman in that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff says Keir's license had been revoked due to a previous drunk driving conviction. He's scheduled to be in court next month.
Police: Horse trainer Chad Brown arrested
Saratoga Race Course top trainer standings leader, Chad Brown, was arrested for obstruction of breathing
DOJ: Hudson Falls woman pleads guilty to bank fraud, identity theft
Renee Burnell, 49, of Hudson Falls, pleaded guilty to federal bank fraud and aggravated identity theft charges
Concerns raised in Fulton County over new NY gun laws
New York’s new gun laws passed right before the Fourth of July have caused some confusion for those permitted to carry concealed weapons. A meeting hosted by Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino and Assemblyman Robert Smullen was held at the Meco Fire Station to explain the new laws. “It’s...
Car chase ends with DWI charge for Rensselaer man
A car chase on I-90 on Wednesday ended with DWI charges for a Rensselaer man, who police said has been convicted of similar crimes within the past 10 years.
Two plead guilty for 2021 death at Colonie Motel 6
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men involved in the shooting death of 20-year-old Xiaa Price last May at the Motel 6 in Colonie pleaded guilty Monday morning to separate charges. 25-year-old Paul Streeks and 46-year-old Kenneth Spencer took plea deals to be convicted on lesser charges in connection with Price’s death. Streeks appeared in the […]
12-year-old shot in the face at vigil in Upstate NY
Utica, N.Y. - A 12-year-old and one other person were seriously injured after a shooting at a candlelight vigil in Utica on Tuesday. Around 8:15 p.m., police received reports that a 12-year-old was injured in a shooting, according to a news release from Utica police. The child was attending a...
Troy police arrest wanted man, 4 handguns seized
The Troy Police Department said it has seized eight illegal handguns over the past two weeks. In an incident on August 10, officers arrested a wanted man and seized four handguns, drugs, and money.
