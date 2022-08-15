Read full article on original website
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon
The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Adrian Peterson knocks out sparring partner ahead of boxing debut
Former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson takes his violent running style from the gridiron to the ring.
Antonio Brown calls out Tom Brady, threatens his TB12 trainer
Months after he ended his Tampa Bay Buccaneers tenure in the middle of a game, Antonio Brown is still airing grievances against his former quarterback and his personal trainer. Brown, whose sideline tirade during the Bucs’ road game against the New York Jets last season included removing most of his...
NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson's suspension increased from 6 games to 11 — and now he also has to pay a $5 million fine to charity, report says
Watson was previously facing a suspension of 6 games until the NFL and NFLPA came to a new agreement Thursday.
'The Pay's Not Good!' Deion Sanders Hires Ex Cowboys Coach Mike Zimmer at Jackson State
Zimmer will surely make the program better ... even though his pay is now worse.
NBC Sports
Patriots lose Malcolm Butler for season
Malcolm Butler‘s comeback season in New England was short-lived. Butler, the veteran cornerback who signed with the Patriots in March, was placed on season-ending injured reserve today. It’s unclear specifically what kind of injury Butler suffered, but he hasn’t practiced since last week’s preseason opener. The...
NBC Sports
Eagles waive three to reach 85-player limit
The Eagles are down to 85 players on their roster. They cut a couple of players to get the ball rolling on Monday and completed the job by dropping three others on Tuesday. Wide receiver Lance Lenoir, safety Jared Mayden, and cornerback Jimmy Moreland were all waived with injury designations, so they will revert to injured reserve if not claimed by other teams.
NBC Sports
Report: Aqib Talib was “just feet” away from the shooter in fatal incident at youth football game
The brother of Aqib Talib allegedly shot and killed a man at a youth football game over the weekend. Aqib Talib was reportedly close to the gunman at the time the incident happen. TMZ.com reports that a video of the incident shows that Aqib Talib was “just feet” away from...
NBC Sports
Falcons sign KeeSean Johnson
The Falcons added a wide receiver to their roster on Wednesday. The team announced the signing of KeeSean Johnson. Wide receiver Tyshaun James was waived to make space for Johnson and the Falcons also announced that they have released defensive lineman Bryce Rodgers from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
CBS Sports
Deshaun Watson suspension: NFL, NFLPA negotiating potential settlement as appeal ruling looms, per report
Deshaun Watson's immediate NFL future currently lies in the hands of former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey, designated by the league to hear the appeal of initial disciplinary recommendations for the Browns quarterback. With Harvey's deliberation looming, however, the NFL and NFL Players Association are in "active settlement negotiations," according to Pro Football Network, in an effort to potentially reach a compromise regarding Watson's 2022 suspension.
NBC Sports
Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury
Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
NBC Sports
Patriots, Panthers engage in huge practice fight as several players get ejected
The atmosphere at Tuesday's joint practice between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers in Foxboro got so heated that a fight broke out. In fact, it was actually a pretty large scrap that included many players from both teams. It all started when Kristian Wilkerson found himself on the...
NBC Sports
Deshaun Watson settlement remains possible at any time (but a real deadline would be helpful)
The Deshaun Watson settlement talks continue. Whether and when they end remains to be seen. One of the practical problems is that there’s no real deadline for getting a deal done. Appeals officer Peter Harvey will hold the ruling until the NFL tells him that the settlement possibilities have been exhausted. With the league apparently very willing to opt for settlement over imposing a lengthy suspension and taking their chances in court, the league apparently will be willing to let this play out a little longer.
NBC Sports
Saints sign Derek Schweiger, waive Sage Doxtater
Offensive lineman Derek Schweiger is getting a second look from the Saints. Schweiger signed with the Saints after going undrafted out of Iowa State this year, but he lost his roster spot just before the start of training camp. Offensive lineman Sage Doxtater was waived with an injury designation. Schweiger...
NBC Sports
Bears sign Corey Dublin, Jon Alexander
The Bears have made some moves at the end of their roster on Tuesday. Chicago announced the team has signed offensive lineman Corey Dublin and defensive back Jon Alexander. Dublin, an undrafted free agent out of Tulane, participated in Chicago’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. While he didn’t make the team then, he’s now been brought back for another opportunity.
NBC Sports
Steelers sign Max Borghi
The Steelers announced a pair of roster moves involving running backs on Thursday. The team has signed Max Borghi to their 85-man roster. Master Teague III has been waived with an injury designation, so he will revert to injured reserve if he goes unclaimed. Borghi signed with the Broncos early...
NBC Sports
Source: “There will be news today” on Deshaun Watson
The scramble began when Myles Simmons texted a tweet that the Browns have delayed their media availability for Thursday. Here’s what we learned. Per a source with knowledge of the ongoing Deshaun Watson situation, “There will be news today.”. The news will be either a settlement or a...
Polygon
NFL legend Jerry Rice just found out just how good he was in Tecmo Bowl
The look on Jerry Rice’s face was priceless. It’s not every day you tell a Pro Football Hall of Famer — much less a superstar as thoroughly dominating as Rice — something he didn’t know about how great he actually was. “No, no, no. Are...
NBC Sports
Eagles waive 3 players before deadline to 85 players
The Eagles trimmed three more players from their roster on Tuesday to get down to the NFL-mandated limit of 85 players. On Tuesday, the Eagles waived/injured WR Lance Lenoir, S Jared Mayden and CB Jimmy Moreland. These three players will revert to the Eagles’ IR list if they go unclaimed.
