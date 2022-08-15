ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon

The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jimmie Ward
Patriots lose Malcolm Butler for season

Malcolm Butler‘s comeback season in New England was short-lived. Butler, the veteran cornerback who signed with the Patriots in March, was placed on season-ending injured reserve today. It’s unclear specifically what kind of injury Butler suffered, but he hasn’t practiced since last week’s preseason opener. The...
Eagles waive three to reach 85-player limit

The Eagles are down to 85 players on their roster. They cut a couple of players to get the ball rolling on Monday and completed the job by dropping three others on Tuesday. Wide receiver Lance Lenoir, safety Jared Mayden, and cornerback Jimmy Moreland were all waived with injury designations, so they will revert to injured reserve if not claimed by other teams.
Falcons sign KeeSean Johnson

The Falcons added a wide receiver to their roster on Wednesday. The team announced the signing of KeeSean Johnson. Wide receiver Tyshaun James was waived to make space for Johnson and the Falcons also announced that they have released defensive lineman Bryce Rodgers from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Deshaun Watson suspension: NFL, NFLPA negotiating potential settlement as appeal ruling looms, per report

Deshaun Watson's immediate NFL future currently lies in the hands of former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey, designated by the league to hear the appeal of initial disciplinary recommendations for the Browns quarterback. With Harvey's deliberation looming, however, the NFL and NFL Players Association are in "active settlement negotiations," according to Pro Football Network, in an effort to potentially reach a compromise regarding Watson's 2022 suspension.
Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury

Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
Deshaun Watson settlement remains possible at any time (but a real deadline would be helpful)

The Deshaun Watson settlement talks continue. Whether and when they end remains to be seen. One of the practical problems is that there’s no real deadline for getting a deal done. Appeals officer Peter Harvey will hold the ruling until the NFL tells him that the settlement possibilities have been exhausted. With the league apparently very willing to opt for settlement over imposing a lengthy suspension and taking their chances in court, the league apparently will be willing to let this play out a little longer.
Saints sign Derek Schweiger, waive Sage Doxtater

Offensive lineman Derek Schweiger is getting a second look from the Saints. Schweiger signed with the Saints after going undrafted out of Iowa State this year, but he lost his roster spot just before the start of training camp. Offensive lineman Sage Doxtater was waived with an injury designation. Schweiger...
Bears sign Corey Dublin, Jon Alexander

The Bears have made some moves at the end of their roster on Tuesday. Chicago announced the team has signed offensive lineman Corey Dublin and defensive back Jon Alexander. Dublin, an undrafted free agent out of Tulane, participated in Chicago’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. While he didn’t make the team then, he’s now been brought back for another opportunity.
Steelers sign Max Borghi

The Steelers announced a pair of roster moves involving running backs on Thursday. The team has signed Max Borghi to their 85-man roster. Master Teague III has been waived with an injury designation, so he will revert to injured reserve if he goes unclaimed. Borghi signed with the Broncos early...
Source: “There will be news today” on Deshaun Watson

The scramble began when Myles Simmons texted a tweet that the Browns have delayed their media availability for Thursday. Here’s what we learned. Per a source with knowledge of the ongoing Deshaun Watson situation, “There will be news today.”. The news will be either a settlement or a...
Eagles waive 3 players before deadline to 85 players

The Eagles trimmed three more players from their roster on Tuesday to get down to the NFL-mandated limit of 85 players. On Tuesday, the Eagles waived/injured WR Lance Lenoir, S Jared Mayden and CB Jimmy Moreland. These three players will revert to the Eagles’ IR list if they go unclaimed.
