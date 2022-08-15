The Deshaun Watson settlement talks continue. Whether and when they end remains to be seen. One of the practical problems is that there’s no real deadline for getting a deal done. Appeals officer Peter Harvey will hold the ruling until the NFL tells him that the settlement possibilities have been exhausted. With the league apparently very willing to opt for settlement over imposing a lengthy suspension and taking their chances in court, the league apparently will be willing to let this play out a little longer.

