Cleburne County sheriff allowing seized firearms to be reclaimed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Cleburne County Sheriff's Office is issuing a notice to the public about firearms seized before 2019. Sheriff Chris Brown released a memo Wednesday alerting citizens they can reclaim firearms that have been stored in evidence or seized. "Individuals who have had firearms seized or...
Silver Alert issued for Poinsett County man
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police are asking for the public's help with locating a missing Poinsett County man. Ralph E. Tackett last was spotted on camera in Truman, at the intersection of Highway 69 and Industrial Ave. at 9:17 a.m. on Wednesday. He is 6 feet tall,...
Sheriff's office investigating fatal traffic accident on Lawson Road
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office alerted citizens to a fatal accident in southwest Little Rock on Wednesday. According to officials, the accident happened at the 17000 block of Lawson Road. Deputies urged the public to avoid the area and closed down Lawson Road as a...
'Shots fired' Conway police investigating a shooting incident Thursday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway police were investigating reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon, according to a post from the agency's Twitter account. Authorities said officers of the department responded to 100 block of Commerce Street in regards to a 'shots fired' call. Officials said there were no injuries...
LRPD investigating 2nd fatal hit-and-run over the weekend
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police were investigating a second fatal hit-and-run over the weekend. According to authorities, officers of the Southwest Patrol Division responded to the 5300 block of South University Ave for a pedestrian-involved traffic collision. A 911 caller reported a male was struck by a...
ASP arrests Beedeville man who they believe killed 2 people in house fire
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police have made an arrest in a late July house fire that officials ruled a homicide after two bodies were found in the burned residence. On July 29 at around 8:30 p.m., fire crews responded to a house fire at 10214 Arkansas Highway 37 in Beedeville, just north of Newport, a report said.
Thieves wanted by Sherwood police for stealing from Academy Sports
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Sherwood Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying suspects accused of stealing several items from an area retail business. Police said the incident involving the shoplifters occured on July 27 at Academy Sports. If you can identify the pictured suspects or...
LRPD investigating Tuesday shooting incident of pregnant mother & child
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police were investigating a shooting that left one mother and child injured Tuesday. According to authorities, officers responded to an early morning ShotSpotter activation at 16th and Fillmore Street. When officers arrived, they found Amiya Elmore, 23, of Little Rock suffering from gunshot...
Arkansas Stop The Violence pleads for state leaders to intervene amid shootings
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Following this weekend’s series of shootings, Arkansas advocates are speaking out against the violence that has plagued the city of Little Rock. As violence continues to rise in our communities, Arkansans are pleading for leaders to take action. With at least three people dead...
LRSD security officers prep for school year with safety training
Little Rock (KATV) — The Little Rock School District security officers are preparing for the school to start next with their annual training. Ron Self, the district's director for safety and security said part of their training included CRASE, which means civilian response to an active shooter event. According...
Benton County resident wins $1 million with an Arkansas lottery ticket Tuesday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Another lucky Arkansan has claimed a $1 million prize after purchasing an Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket. ASL officials said the winner took the prize home on Tuesday at their office location in Little Rock. The $20 '$1,000,000 Riches' scratch-off was purchased from a Walmart To...
Rutledge announces lawsuit against troubled Little Rock apartment complex
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Attorney General announced a lawsuit against apartment complex Big Country Chateau and its parent company Apex Equity Group on Wednesday for violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge presented photos investigators had taken of molded ceilings, holes in...
Therapeutic Thursday: how men can combat loneliness
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — John Norris with Rivendell Behavioral Health Services of Arkansas speaks on how men can decrease loneliness. For more information, click here.
6 crew members of Kansas fire department expecting children
MCPHERSON, Kan. (WPDE) — Six crew members of a Kansas fire department are expecting bundles of joy before the end of the year. "The joy of welcoming a baby has multiplied by six!" the McPherson Fire Department said. The first baby is expected on Sept. 27 and the last...
Candidates Landers, Henderson react to allegations of financial misuse against Mayor Scott
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Just ahead of the city board meeting on Tuesday night, two candidates for Little Rock mayor discussed their thoughts on allegations made against current Mayor Frank Scott, Jr.'s use of city funds. In late July, there was a FOIA request placed on all bank statements...
Illinois first lady outbids husband for grand champion steer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It was Pritzker against Pritzker once again at the Illinois State Fair's sale of champions Tuesday evening. Gov. JB Pritzker and his wife, MK, competed for the championship steer. MK Pritzker won yet again this year for the second year in a row. The winning...
SWEPCO helping with high bill concerns by waiving late fees, extending payment plans
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Southwestern Electric Power Co. announced Tuesday new measures to help customers facing high bills due to increased demand and rising fuel costs. Similar to the programs offered during the COVID-19 pandemic, all SWEPCO residential customers can get their late fees waived and participate in an extended payment plan.
COVID-19 pandemic increased stress for women, UAMS research finds
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A study conducted by the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences Office of Community Health & Research and published by Dialogues in Health, concluded the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted women’s stress levels. Various factors were analyzed that affected women in Arkansas, particularly women who worked...
'Shut down': Simmons Bank Arena no longer hosting graduation ceremonies
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials of the Simmons Bank Arena announced Wednesday that they will no longer host graduation ceremonies at their venue. For years, the area has been known to house the graduation commencements of many Central Arkansas high schools and colleges. Jana DeGeorge, who serves as the...
New LRSD superintendent highlights priorities ahead of new school year
Dr. Jermall Wright is a Jacksonville, FL native who has worked at school districts all over the country. He's been on the job as LRSD superintendent since July 1st. Wright says, "I've really spent the bulk of my time just trying to learn everything I can about things dealing with the historical nature of the school district. asking folks what do they think we're doing well? Asking folks what they think we need to improve upon, and really trying to get communities input as far as what are priorities for them."
