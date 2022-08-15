ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

KATV

Cleburne County sheriff allowing seized firearms to be reclaimed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Cleburne County Sheriff's Office is issuing a notice to the public about firearms seized before 2019. Sheriff Chris Brown released a memo Wednesday alerting citizens they can reclaim firearms that have been stored in evidence or seized. "Individuals who have had firearms seized or...
KATV

Silver Alert issued for Poinsett County man

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police are asking for the public's help with locating a missing Poinsett County man. Ralph E. Tackett last was spotted on camera in Truman, at the intersection of Highway 69 and Industrial Ave. at 9:17 a.m. on Wednesday. He is 6 feet tall,...
KATV

'Shots fired' Conway police investigating a shooting incident Thursday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway police were investigating reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon, according to a post from the agency's Twitter account. Authorities said officers of the department responded to 100 block of Commerce Street in regards to a 'shots fired' call. Officials said there were no injuries...
KATV

LRPD investigating 2nd fatal hit-and-run over the weekend

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police were investigating a second fatal hit-and-run over the weekend. According to authorities, officers of the Southwest Patrol Division responded to the 5300 block of South University Ave for a pedestrian-involved traffic collision. A 911 caller reported a male was struck by a...
KATV

ASP arrests Beedeville man who they believe killed 2 people in house fire

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police have made an arrest in a late July house fire that officials ruled a homicide after two bodies were found in the burned residence. On July 29 at around 8:30 p.m., fire crews responded to a house fire at 10214 Arkansas Highway 37 in Beedeville, just north of Newport, a report said.
KATV

Thieves wanted by Sherwood police for stealing from Academy Sports

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Sherwood Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying suspects accused of stealing several items from an area retail business. Police said the incident involving the shoplifters occured on July 27 at Academy Sports. If you can identify the pictured suspects or...
KATV

LRPD investigating Tuesday shooting incident of pregnant mother & child

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police were investigating a shooting that left one mother and child injured Tuesday. According to authorities, officers responded to an early morning ShotSpotter activation at 16th and Fillmore Street. When officers arrived, they found Amiya Elmore, 23, of Little Rock suffering from gunshot...
KATV

LRSD security officers prep for school year with safety training

Little Rock (KATV) — The Little Rock School District security officers are preparing for the school to start next with their annual training. Ron Self, the district's director for safety and security said part of their training included CRASE, which means civilian response to an active shooter event. According...
KATV

Rutledge announces lawsuit against troubled Little Rock apartment complex

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Attorney General announced a lawsuit against apartment complex Big Country Chateau and its parent company Apex Equity Group on Wednesday for violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge presented photos investigators had taken of molded ceilings, holes in...
KATV

6 crew members of Kansas fire department expecting children

MCPHERSON, Kan. (WPDE) — Six crew members of a Kansas fire department are expecting bundles of joy before the end of the year. "The joy of welcoming a baby has multiplied by six!" the McPherson Fire Department said. The first baby is expected on Sept. 27 and the last...
KATV

Illinois first lady outbids husband for grand champion steer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It was Pritzker against Pritzker once again at the Illinois State Fair's sale of champions Tuesday evening. Gov. JB Pritzker and his wife, MK, competed for the championship steer. MK Pritzker won yet again this year for the second year in a row. The winning...
KATV

COVID-19 pandemic increased stress for women, UAMS research finds

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A study conducted by the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences Office of Community Health & Research and published by Dialogues in Health, concluded the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted women’s stress levels. Various factors were analyzed that affected women in Arkansas, particularly women who worked...
KATV

New LRSD superintendent highlights priorities ahead of new school year

Dr. Jermall Wright is a Jacksonville, FL native who has worked at school districts all over the country. He's been on the job as LRSD superintendent since July 1st. Wright says, "I've really spent the bulk of my time just trying to learn everything I can about things dealing with the historical nature of the school district. asking folks what do they think we're doing well? Asking folks what they think we need to improve upon, and really trying to get communities input as far as what are priorities for them."
