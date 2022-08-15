Dr. Jermall Wright is a Jacksonville, FL native who has worked at school districts all over the country. He's been on the job as LRSD superintendent since July 1st. Wright says, "I've really spent the bulk of my time just trying to learn everything I can about things dealing with the historical nature of the school district. asking folks what do they think we're doing well? Asking folks what they think we need to improve upon, and really trying to get communities input as far as what are priorities for them."

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 11 HOURS AGO