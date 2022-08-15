Read full article on original website
KWQC
Section of 7th Avenue in Rock Island closed starting Monday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Section of westbound 7th Avenue in Rock Island will be closed for a new water service installation starting Monday, according to city officials. Between 20th and 24th streets on 7th Avenue, the westbound lane will be closed to traffic, city officials said. Delays can be expected around the area during construction.
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf proposes multi-million-dollar water park, ice rink, rec center
The City of Bettendorf, in partnership with the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley, is proposing three new amenities to replace Splash Landing, Frozen Landing, and the Life Fitness Center off Middle Road and 23rd Street. City and YMCA officials will meet Wednesday to discuss the project with local journalists.
Bettendorf to open new water and recreation center next year
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Big splashes and ice skating will make a 'landing' in Bettendorf. The city is partnering with the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley to build The Landing, a new water park and ice rink that will replace the current Splash Landing Aquatic Center at Middle Road and 23rd Street.
KWQC
Bike path closure starting Monday in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A section of a bike path in Rock Island will be closed for tree removal starting Monday, according to City officials. According to the city, from 6th Avenue to 18th Avenue will be closed, weather pending thorough Wednesday. The city asks riders to follow all...
KWQC
Bettendorf Community School District to host 1st Annual Bett Community Expo
The Jane’s Place program inside the Center for Active Seniors is eastern Iowa’s only licensed adult day service. Look for comfortably cool conditions tonight, with more sunshine and warmth tomorrow.
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island to work on stretch of 7th Avenue
Beginning on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, 7th Avenue between 20th and 24th Streets will have the westbound lane closed to traffic to install a new water service. Travel delays can be expected during the construction at or near this location, according to a city release Wednesday. Pending favorable weather and commencement, the anticipated date of completion and.
ourquadcities.com
Freedom Fest | East Moline Main Street
East Molin Main Street’s President Patricia Hansen sat down with us to highlight a popular summer event that’s making it’s way back to 15th Avenue and Runner’s Park.
KWQC
Karaoke for half-price pet adoption at Quad City animal shelter
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - If you can sing, you could get a big discount on a pet adoption at a local animal shelter. The Quad City Animal Welfare Center is holding a clear-the-shelter-event offering half-price pet adoptions this week. Here’s the catch: you have to sing karaoke to a song of your choice in the shelter lobby in order to get the discount.
KWQC
Qualification shoot for Muscatine deer bow hunting scheduled
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine 2022/23 deer bow hunting season qualification shoot is scheduled for the end of Aug and the beginning of Sept. Aug 27 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Aug 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The...
KWQC
SE Davenport Little League players and Davenport businesses prepare for LLWS
The Red & Gold scrimmage football game will start at 5 p.m. following Rally at the Rock. Bettendorf Community School District to host Inaugural Bett Community Expo. This event will look and feel like a pep rally, with Bettendorf dancers, cheerleaders and band planning to perform. Moline Parks and Recreation...
KWQC
Crews respond to early morning house fire in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple firefighters responded to a house fire around 5:45 am. Tuesday, the Rock Island Fire Department said. The fire department said they responded to 27th Street and 29th Avenue. According to Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey, the fire was contained in the home’s basement and was...
KWQC
Rock Island High School host 'Rally at the Rock'
This event will look and feel like a pep rally, with Bettendorf dancers, cheerleaders and band planning to perform. Organizers say families that qualify can sign one child up for an after school activity, for free. Exploring Jane’s Place. Updated: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT. The Jane’s...
KWQC
Rebuild Downtown Illinois grants $106 million to revitalize downtown areas across the state
GALESBURG and ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - On Monday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced over $100 million dollars in grants to revitalize the downtowns of nearly 50 Illinois communities. Several cities in the Quad City area received money such as Aledo,...
KWQC
Village of East Davenport’s 12th annual Wine Walk is Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A chance to sip, shop small, and support the Village of East Davenport will held in the historic neighborhood on Saturday, Aug. 20. Matt Moody, The Village Theatre’s General Manager, invites viewers to the 12th annual Village of East Davenport Wine Walk set for 3-6 p.m.
WQAD
Harbor Freight moving into old Gordmans Moline location
The new store is anticipated to bring up to 30 jobs to the Quad Cities. It's expected to open this fall.
KWQC
A group of citizens effort one last plea to keep the old Rock Island County Courthouse at Tuesday’s board meeting
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) -Going on four years, the Courthouse Revitalization Committee is fighting once again to change the minds of the Rock Island County Board, to keep the old courthouse standing. Back in 2018, the board voted to demolish the old courthouse because of several issues. Over the years...
KWQC
Stories from a local, first-year 5th grade teacher
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Sydney Erichsen graduated from Western Illinois University in 2021 with a degree in Education motivated by a deep desire to be a teacher. She was hired on (as a first-time teacher) to fulfill her career passion at Rock Island Academy where she will serve as a 5th grade English instructor.
KWQC
Transitions Mental Health Services hosts community resource fair
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - On Sept 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Transitions Mental Health Services will host a resource fair. The fair will offer information regarding local food, housing, mental health care, education, job opportunities, and more. The fair is located in the Transitions Mental Heath Services parking...
Rock Island fire injures one
One person was injured in an early morning fire in Rock Island. The Rock Island Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 5:46 a.m. on August 16 at a single family home on 27th Street near 29th Avenue in Rock Island. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes of arrival, but firefighters remained on […]
KWQC
Vision changes as we age
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A recent study found most adults in this country think vision loss with aging is inevitable. Dr. Martin O’Malley with Eye Surgeons Associates says some vision changes can be expected, like gray hair and wrinkles. Those include the loss of up-close vision or seeing in low light. But other conditions can be treated and sometimes delayed. The best advice is to take care of your overall health and get your eyes checked. He says after 65, you should have your eyes examined every two years.
