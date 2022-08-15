ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Moline, IL

Comments / 0

Related
KWQC

Section of 7th Avenue in Rock Island closed starting Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Section of westbound 7th Avenue in Rock Island will be closed for a new water service installation starting Monday, according to city officials. Between 20th and 24th streets on 7th Avenue, the westbound lane will be closed to traffic, city officials said. Delays can be expected around the area during construction.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf proposes multi-million-dollar water park, ice rink, rec center

The City of Bettendorf, in partnership with the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley, is proposing three new amenities to replace Splash Landing, Frozen Landing, and the Life Fitness Center off Middle Road and 23rd Street. City and YMCA officials will meet Wednesday to discuss the project with local journalists.
BETTENDORF, IA
WQAD

Bettendorf to open new water and recreation center next year

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Big splashes and ice skating will make a 'landing' in Bettendorf. The city is partnering with the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley to build The Landing, a new water park and ice rink that will replace the current Splash Landing Aquatic Center at Middle Road and 23rd Street.
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Bike path closure starting Monday in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A section of a bike path in Rock Island will be closed for tree removal starting Monday, according to City officials. According to the city, from 6th Avenue to 18th Avenue will be closed, weather pending thorough Wednesday. The city asks riders to follow all...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Moline, IL
Local
Illinois Education
East Moline, IL
Education
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island to work on stretch of 7th Avenue

Beginning on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, 7th Avenue between 20th and 24th Streets will have the westbound lane closed to traffic to install a new water service. Travel delays can be expected during the construction at or near this location, according to a city release Wednesday. Pending favorable weather and commencement, the anticipated date of completion and.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Freedom Fest | East Moline Main Street

East Molin Main Street’s President Patricia Hansen sat down with us to highlight a popular summer event that’s making it’s way back to 15th Avenue and Runner’s Park.
EAST MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Karaoke for half-price pet adoption at Quad City animal shelter

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - If you can sing, you could get a big discount on a pet adoption at a local animal shelter. The Quad City Animal Welfare Center is holding a clear-the-shelter-event offering half-price pet adoptions this week. Here’s the catch: you have to sing karaoke to a song of your choice in the shelter lobby in order to get the discount.
MILAN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Learning
KWQC

Crews respond to early morning house fire in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple firefighters responded to a house fire around 5:45 am. Tuesday, the Rock Island Fire Department said. The fire department said they responded to 27th Street and 29th Avenue. According to Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey, the fire was contained in the home’s basement and was...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Rock Island High School host 'Rally at the Rock'

This event will look and feel like a pep rally, with Bettendorf dancers, cheerleaders and band planning to perform. Organizers say families that qualify can sign one child up for an after school activity, for free. Exploring Jane’s Place. Updated: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT. The Jane’s...
BETTENDORF, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Environment
KWQC

Village of East Davenport’s 12th annual Wine Walk is Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A chance to sip, shop small, and support the Village of East Davenport will held in the historic neighborhood on Saturday, Aug. 20. Matt Moody, The Village Theatre’s General Manager, invites viewers to the 12th annual Village of East Davenport Wine Walk set for 3-6 p.m.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Stories from a local, first-year 5th grade teacher

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Sydney Erichsen graduated from Western Illinois University in 2021 with a degree in Education motivated by a deep desire to be a teacher. She was hired on (as a first-time teacher) to fulfill her career passion at Rock Island Academy where she will serve as a 5th grade English instructor.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Transitions Mental Health Services hosts community resource fair

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - On Sept 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Transitions Mental Health Services will host a resource fair. The fair will offer information regarding local food, housing, mental health care, education, job opportunities, and more. The fair is located in the Transitions Mental Heath Services parking...
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Rock Island fire injures one

One person was injured in an early morning fire in Rock Island. The Rock Island Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 5:46 a.m. on August 16 at a single family home on 27th Street near 29th Avenue in Rock Island. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes of arrival, but firefighters remained on […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Vision changes as we age

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A recent study found most adults in this country think vision loss with aging is inevitable. Dr. Martin O’Malley with Eye Surgeons Associates says some vision changes can be expected, like gray hair and wrinkles. Those include the loss of up-close vision or seeing in low light. But other conditions can be treated and sometimes delayed. The best advice is to take care of your overall health and get your eyes checked. He says after 65, you should have your eyes examined every two years.
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy