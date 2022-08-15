Read full article on original website
Person injured in shooting at Birmingham service station
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting at a service station on August 17, 2022. Authorities said officers responded to 1200 40th Street Ensley to a person down. There they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Teen struck by car in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service say a teenager was struck by a car on August 17, 2022. This happened on 71st Street South and 1st Avenue South. Authorities say the victim was a 17-year-old male, and that he suffered minor injuries. We will...
Man shot near 40th Street Ensley Wednesday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday night. According to Public Information Officer Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin, officers responded to calls of a person shot near the 1200 block of 40th Street Ensley at approximately 5:58 p.m. Officers discovered an adult male who was wounded by […]
$20,000 reward offered for information on Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are now offering a $20,000 reward in exchange for information regarding a Birmingham homicide that happened last month. Reed Anderson Rigsby was found unresponsive inside of a home in the 4500 block on 6th Avenue South on the afternoon of July 22. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the incident […]
Alabama man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his stomach. “He passed away and I […]
Search underway for missing man last seen leaving relatives home
ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing 33-year-old man. Thomas Millican was last seen Tuesday leaving a relatives home in the Bessemer area. He was wearing a blue shirt with khaki shorts, while driving a 2011 silver Toyota Tundra. He is described as being […]
Inmate found dead in open dormitory at Alabama Correctional Facility
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence in prison was found dead at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Tuesday morning. Anthony J. Gay, 42, was found unresponsive in an open dormitory by other inmates at approximately 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 6:09 a.m., he was […]
Man injured when more than 30 shots fired in Ensley
A barrage of gunfire on a busy Ensley corridor Wednesday evening left one man injured. Police say the city’s gunfire detection system – ShotSpotter- registered more than 30 rounds fired, said Lt. Rod Mauldin. Police responded just before 6 p.m. to 40th Street Grocery, also known as Mystik,...
Man sentenced for first-degree animal cruelty in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 23-year-old man has been sentenced for first-degree animal cruelty in relation to a 2020 case. According to authorities, a disturbing video posted on Facebook showed Blane Colburn dumping three puppies from a crate and throwing two of them against a bathroom wall. One of the puppies suffered bruised ribs but […]
Suspects involved in shooting near Cheaha State Park arrested
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Both suspects involved in the robbery near Cheaha State Park that left a man dead have been arrested, according to Clay County Sheriff’s Office. According to CCSO, Clay County Rescue Squad and Shinbone Valley Volunteer Fire Department arrived to National Forrest Service Road 600-3 near Cheaha Mountain on calls of […]
Alabama woman sentenced to 1 year in prison for Mississippi bank fraud
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman from Pelham, Alabama was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison followed by five years of supervised release after being convicted of defrauding a bank in Mississippi. Tanya Shelby, 42, was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $621,411.51 for bank fraud. According to court […]
Search canceled for missing 38-year-old woman last seen in Mobile
MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a canceled/closed investigation in the Missing and Endangered Person Alert for Ginger Ann Holmes Wednesday night. Moundville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 38-year-old woman. Ginger Ann Holmes was last seen Monday in the area of Delchamps Drive […]
Georgia man arrested for operating chop shop — multiple firearms, over $75,000 seized
BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested one Marion County man after a search warrant resulted in the seizure of three vehicles with fake Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs), multiple firearms, and over $75,000 in U.S. currency. Jose Mezquite Ramirez, 45, was arrested on Aug. 10 following the search warrant executed […]
Deputies investigating deadly attempted robbery find armed 5-year-old in the forest
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. — Investigators say a woman who was living with a child “off the grid” in an encampment in the Alabama woods was behind a deadly attempted robbery that killed a Florida man. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies...
Police: Women living ‘off the grid’ in Alabama behind kidnapping, shooting that killed UCF student
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. — A University of Central Florida student is dead and his girlfriend is grieving after their end-of-summer trip to Alabama turned tragic. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama said 22-year-old Adam Simjee was shot and killed on Sunday after being tricked by two women into pulling over at the Talladega National Forest before the shooting happened.
Jefferson County District Attorney, business owner provide hand sanitizer for BCS students
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr and Jay Williams, owner of J-Wings, provided hand sanitizer for all Birmingham City Schools students Thursday. The school district said the sanitizer was provided through the Helping Family Initiative in the DA's Office. Carr and Williams said they want...
Jefferson County’s HVIP is hiring
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A program designed to support victims and families of gun violence in Jefferson County is now hiring. Jefferson County’s health leaders are hoping to get the Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Program, or HVIP, up and running before the end of the year, but they need to hire some essential staff first.
Search underway for missing 18-year-old in Bibb County
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 18-year-old girl. According to authorities, Camya Shamir Toby was last seen on Aug. 13 wearing grey sweatpants and a grey or white t-shirt in the area of Duff Acres Lane in Brent. She may be […]
Search underway for missing 15-year-old girl not seen for weeks in Jefferson County
FORESTDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl who has not been seen in almost two weeks. Simayah Branch was last seen Aug. 3 wearing black shorts and a black top in the Forestdale area. She is described as being 5’2″ and […]
Victim of robbery near Cheaha State Park identified
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim of an attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park on Sunday morning has been identified. Clay County coroner Dale Rush identified the victim as Adam Simjee, 22, from Apopka, FL on Monday. According to Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Simjee was shot and killed on a National Forest Service Road due […]
