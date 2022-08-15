ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wbrc.com

Person injured in shooting at Birmingham service station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting at a service station on August 17, 2022. Authorities said officers responded to 1200 40th Street Ensley to a person down. There they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Teen struck by car in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service say a teenager was struck by a car on August 17, 2022. This happened on 71st Street South and 1st Avenue South. Authorities say the victim was a 17-year-old male, and that he suffered minor injuries. We will...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man shot near 40th Street Ensley Wednesday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday night. According to Public Information Officer Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin, officers responded to calls of a person shot near the 1200 block of 40th Street Ensley at approximately 5:58 p.m. Officers discovered an adult male who was wounded by […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

$20,000 reward offered for information on Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are now offering a $20,000 reward in exchange for information regarding a Birmingham homicide that happened last month. Reed Anderson Rigsby was found unresponsive inside of a home in the 4500 block on 6th Avenue South on the afternoon of July 22. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the incident […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Search underway for missing man last seen leaving relatives home

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing 33-year-old man. Thomas Millican was last seen Tuesday leaving a relatives home in the Bessemer area. He was wearing a blue shirt with khaki shorts, while driving a 2011 silver Toyota Tundra. He is described as being […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Inmate found dead in open dormitory at Alabama Correctional Facility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence in prison was found dead at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Tuesday morning. Anthony J. Gay, 42, was found unresponsive in an open dormitory by other inmates at approximately 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 6:09 a.m., he was […]
BESSEMER, AL
AL.com

Man injured when more than 30 shots fired in Ensley

A barrage of gunfire on a busy Ensley corridor Wednesday evening left one man injured. Police say the city’s gunfire detection system – ShotSpotter- registered more than 30 rounds fired, said Lt. Rod Mauldin. Police responded just before 6 p.m. to 40th Street Grocery, also known as Mystik,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man sentenced for first-degree animal cruelty in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 23-year-old man has been sentenced for first-degree animal cruelty in relation to a 2020 case. According to authorities, a disturbing video posted on Facebook showed Blane Colburn dumping three puppies from a crate and throwing two of them against a bathroom wall. One of the puppies suffered bruised ribs but […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Suspects involved in shooting near Cheaha State Park arrested

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Both suspects involved in the robbery near Cheaha State Park that left a man dead have been arrested, according to Clay County Sheriff’s Office. According to CCSO, Clay County Rescue Squad and Shinbone Valley Volunteer Fire Department arrived to National Forrest Service Road 600-3 near Cheaha Mountain on calls of […]
CLAY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Alabama woman sentenced to 1 year in prison for Mississippi bank fraud

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman from Pelham, Alabama was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison followed by five years of supervised release after being convicted of defrauding a bank in Mississippi. Tanya Shelby, 42, was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $621,411.51 for bank fraud. According to court […]
PELHAM, AL
CBS 42

Search canceled for missing 38-year-old woman last seen in Mobile

MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a canceled/closed investigation in the Missing and Endangered Person Alert for Ginger Ann Holmes Wednesday night. Moundville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 38-year-old woman. Ginger Ann Holmes was last seen Monday in the area of Delchamps Drive […]
MOUNDVILLE, AL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police: Women living ‘off the grid’ in Alabama behind kidnapping, shooting that killed UCF student

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. — A University of Central Florida student is dead and his girlfriend is grieving after their end-of-summer trip to Alabama turned tragic. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama said 22-year-old Adam Simjee was shot and killed on Sunday after being tricked by two women into pulling over at the Talladega National Forest before the shooting happened.
CLAY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson County’s HVIP is hiring

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A program designed to support victims and families of gun violence in Jefferson County is now hiring. Jefferson County’s health leaders are hoping to get the Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Program, or HVIP, up and running before the end of the year, but they need to hire some essential staff first.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Search underway for missing 18-year-old in Bibb County

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 18-year-old girl. According to authorities, Camya Shamir Toby was last seen on Aug. 13 wearing grey sweatpants and a grey or white t-shirt in the area of Duff Acres Lane in Brent. She may be […]
BIBB COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Victim of robbery near Cheaha State Park identified

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim of an attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park on Sunday morning has been identified. Clay County coroner Dale Rush identified the victim as Adam Simjee, 22, from Apopka, FL on Monday. According to Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Simjee was shot and killed on a National Forest Service Road due […]
CLAY COUNTY, AL

