Cameron County, TX

Over 400 new COVID-19 cases in Cameron County

By Gabriela Gonzalez
 2 days ago

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County reported 413 additional cases of COVID-19.

According to the county’s daily COVID-19 report, the additional cases were reported between Aug. 13 and Aug. 15.

Richard Molina voter fraud trial begins Tuesday

Of the 413 new cases, 229 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing. 183 of the reports received were based on antigen testing. The remaining was one self-report of an at home testing.

Cameron County Public Health reported three additional COVID-19 related deaths. Of the reported deaths, one was fully vaccinated.

This raises the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County to 2,280.

