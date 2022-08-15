ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATN Local Memphis

New upscale restaurant set to open in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new restaurant is coming to downtown Memphis. SupperClub on 2nd is described as a "contemporary fine-casual urban bistro and cocktail kitchen," and will open Tuesday, August 23rd at 4pm. General Manager Tunya Batts said, "SupperClub has a vibe that is nothing like Memphis at all....
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Klinke Brothers Ice Cream plant in Memphis for sale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Klinke Brothers Ice Cream Company plant in Memphis is for sale. The company first opened in the 1890s in Bartlett and its 3,600-square-foot plant closed recently. For years, Klinke Brothers owned the largest Baskin-Robbins territory in the corporate system. It was a seven-state area that...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Memphis entrepreneur gives look into newly renovated downtown restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since 2004, August has been known as National Black Business Month. Alcenia’s, a Memphis staple, not only survived the peak of the pandemic but has relocated and plans to expand. The Main Street restaurant closed during the peak of the pandemic and reopened in April.
MEMPHIS, TN
momswhothink.com

10 Day Trips From Memphis

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open It#Land Use#Sporting Goods
iheart.com

Wine on the River Memphis 2022

Join us October 1st, 2022 from 5PM-9PM for the 7th Annual Wine on the River Memphis! Enjoy samples from over 200 different wine and spirits on hand for tasting. Live music, food available for purchase and great people watching along the Mississippi River in downtown Memphis. You won't want to miss this! For more information visit our website www.wineontherivermemphis.com.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Crumbl Cookies opening new location in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - A new Crumbl Cookies location is opening in the Mid-South!. The new location at 7605 West Farmington Boulevard will be hosting its grand opening on Friday, August 19. The bakery’s doors will open at 8 a.m. and remain open until midnight.
GERMANTOWN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Germantown, TN
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Chattanooga, TN
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
County
Shelby County, TN
City
Nashville, TN
wtva.com

Former Ole Miss player Luke Knox dead

MIAMI (WTVA) - A former member of the Ole Miss football team and player at Florida International University (FIU) has died. Luke Knox played at Ole Miss from 2018-2021. FIU made the announcement on Thursday, Aug. 18. The Brentwood, Tennessee, native had transferred to FIU. No explanation for the cause...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Get ready for some rain, Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A slow-moving area of low pressure will bring significant rainfall to the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, WREG meteorologist Todd Demers says. More than 4 inches of rain could fall in Memphis over a 12-hour period, according to one model. Other areas may see less,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

West Memphis woman celebrates 110th birthday

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG)– The City of West Memphis honored its oldest living resident on Monday. Mrs. Leola Porter, who was born in 1912, received a proclamation for her 110th birthday from Mayor Marco McClendon. In a Facebook post, the City of West Memphis shared Porter has survived two world wars, 20 presidents, the Great […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

Tigers Women’s Basketball perfect in Greece

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In college hoops, the Memphis Tigers Women wrap up a very successful international tour in Greece Tuesday night, beating the Greece All Stars 78-50. The Tiger Women finish the trip with a perfect 3-0. Go Tigers Go!
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Separate Raleigh shootings drawing national attention, local outrage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday, Memphis community advocates expressed their pain and urged others to do more. They reacted to connected overnight shootings in Raleigh that ended near Methodist North Hospital and resulted in the charges of three teenagers. That followed another deadly shooting in Raleigh this past weekend, which...
MEMPHIS, TN
atozsports.com

Lane Kiffin once again trolls Tennessee Vols but this time it hurt

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin seems to spend a significant amount of time tweeting about the Tennessee Vols. Kiffin famously spent one season as the Vols’ head coach before leaving Knoxville for his “dream job” at USC. While Kiffin has maintained that he has no...
OXFORD, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis Police cruiser crashes into Frayser home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after an MPD squad car crashed into a home in Frayser. ABC24 crews were on the scene Wednesday afternoon after the Memphis Police cruiser crashed into the home on Clifton Ave. across from Grandview Heights Middle School. Investigators said the crash happened...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Exotic reptile convention comes to Landers Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Repticon, an exotic reptile and animal convention, took place at the Landers Center the weekend of August 13th and August 14th. Supplies, feeders, cages, merchandise, and animal seminars were offered as well during this event. Repticon returns to the Landers Center this December. Repticon. 1 /...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

45 years ago: A look into the day Elvis died

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the 45th anniversary of the death of Elvis Presley, one of Elvis’ best friends was interviewed along with the firefighter who photographed that momentous week in Memphis history. In 1977, Raymond Chiozza was a fresh-faced recruit with the Memphis Fire Department (MFD), just 21...
MEMPHIS, TN
WMAZ

How two Memphis martial artists came to train with Elvis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Did you know Elvis Presley was a Black Belt in Karate?. Our Elvis, ABC24 Visual Storyteller Elvis Hardwick, caught up with Bill "Superfoot" Wallace at the Tennessee Karate Institute. Wallace, a professional fighter who won 23 consecutive fights from 1974 to 1980, trained with the King...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy