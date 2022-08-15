Read full article on original website
New upscale restaurant set to open in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new restaurant is coming to downtown Memphis. SupperClub on 2nd is described as a "contemporary fine-casual urban bistro and cocktail kitchen," and will open Tuesday, August 23rd at 4pm. General Manager Tunya Batts said, "SupperClub has a vibe that is nothing like Memphis at all....
Klinke Brothers Ice Cream plant in Memphis for sale
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Klinke Brothers Ice Cream Company plant in Memphis is for sale. The company first opened in the 1890s in Bartlett and its 3,600-square-foot plant closed recently. For years, Klinke Brothers owned the largest Baskin-Robbins territory in the corporate system. It was a seven-state area that...
Memphis entrepreneur gives look into newly renovated downtown restaurant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since 2004, August has been known as National Black Business Month. Alcenia’s, a Memphis staple, not only survived the peak of the pandemic but has relocated and plans to expand. The Main Street restaurant closed during the peak of the pandemic and reopened in April.
10 Day Trips From Memphis
Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
Memphis optometrist who revolutionized field for infants retires after 53 years
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis optometrist who revolutionized the field for infants is retiring after decades of practice. Dr. Glen Steele is retiring from the Southern College of Optometry (SCO) next Friday after 53 years of working as a faculty member and pediatric vision provider. His career marks several...
Wine on the River Memphis 2022
Join us October 1st, 2022 from 5PM-9PM for the 7th Annual Wine on the River Memphis! Enjoy samples from over 200 different wine and spirits on hand for tasting. Live music, food available for purchase and great people watching along the Mississippi River in downtown Memphis. You won't want to miss this! For more information visit our website www.wineontherivermemphis.com.
YMCA reopening its newly renovated Fogleman Downtown location
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — YMCA will reopen its newly remodeled Fogleman Downtown facility Thursday, August 18 with a ribbon cutting at noon. Fogleman Downtown is YMCA’s oldest and founding location, which was built in 1909. YMCA said the location has been a highlight of Downtown’s infrastructure. After the...
Crumbl Cookies opening new location in Germantown
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - A new Crumbl Cookies location is opening in the Mid-South!. The new location at 7605 West Farmington Boulevard will be hosting its grand opening on Friday, August 19. The bakery’s doors will open at 8 a.m. and remain open until midnight.
Former Ole Miss player Luke Knox dead
MIAMI (WTVA) - A former member of the Ole Miss football team and player at Florida International University (FIU) has died. Luke Knox played at Ole Miss from 2018-2021. FIU made the announcement on Thursday, Aug. 18. The Brentwood, Tennessee, native had transferred to FIU. No explanation for the cause...
Get ready for some rain, Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A slow-moving area of low pressure will bring significant rainfall to the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, WREG meteorologist Todd Demers says. More than 4 inches of rain could fall in Memphis over a 12-hour period, according to one model. Other areas may see less,...
West Memphis woman celebrates 110th birthday
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG)– The City of West Memphis honored its oldest living resident on Monday. Mrs. Leola Porter, who was born in 1912, received a proclamation for her 110th birthday from Mayor Marco McClendon. In a Facebook post, the City of West Memphis shared Porter has survived two world wars, 20 presidents, the Great […]
Tigers Women’s Basketball perfect in Greece
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In college hoops, the Memphis Tigers Women wrap up a very successful international tour in Greece Tuesday night, beating the Greece All Stars 78-50. The Tiger Women finish the trip with a perfect 3-0. Go Tigers Go!
Separate Raleigh shootings drawing national attention, local outrage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday, Memphis community advocates expressed their pain and urged others to do more. They reacted to connected overnight shootings in Raleigh that ended near Methodist North Hospital and resulted in the charges of three teenagers. That followed another deadly shooting in Raleigh this past weekend, which...
Lane Kiffin once again trolls Tennessee Vols but this time it hurt
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin seems to spend a significant amount of time tweeting about the Tennessee Vols. Kiffin famously spent one season as the Vols’ head coach before leaving Knoxville for his “dream job” at USC. While Kiffin has maintained that he has no...
1 Person Dead In A Multi-Vehicle Collision In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to Memphis Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred on Sunday evening. The officials stated that a man riding his motorcycle collided with a fire truck on East Holmes Road near Waldrup Street in Whitehaven.
Memphis Police cruiser crashes into Frayser home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after an MPD squad car crashed into a home in Frayser. ABC24 crews were on the scene Wednesday afternoon after the Memphis Police cruiser crashed into the home on Clifton Ave. across from Grandview Heights Middle School. Investigators said the crash happened...
Exotic reptile convention comes to Landers Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Repticon, an exotic reptile and animal convention, took place at the Landers Center the weekend of August 13th and August 14th. Supplies, feeders, cages, merchandise, and animal seminars were offered as well during this event. Repticon returns to the Landers Center this December. Repticon. 1 /...
Minority-run businesses prioritized for job slots in Ford's Blue Oval City project
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC24 learned new details Wednesday about the largest investment in Tennessee history and in Memphis' backyard: Ford's Blue Oval City. Those details were outlined in an informational session held at Lemoyne-Owen College in South Memphis. The project will build Ford electric trucks and their batters at...
45 years ago: A look into the day Elvis died
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the 45th anniversary of the death of Elvis Presley, one of Elvis’ best friends was interviewed along with the firefighter who photographed that momentous week in Memphis history. In 1977, Raymond Chiozza was a fresh-faced recruit with the Memphis Fire Department (MFD), just 21...
How two Memphis martial artists came to train with Elvis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Did you know Elvis Presley was a Black Belt in Karate?. Our Elvis, ABC24 Visual Storyteller Elvis Hardwick, caught up with Bill "Superfoot" Wallace at the Tennessee Karate Institute. Wallace, a professional fighter who won 23 consecutive fights from 1974 to 1980, trained with the King...
