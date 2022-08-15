Read full article on original website
lptv.org
Candidates File for Bemidji, Brainerd School Board Elections
Today was the last day candidates could file for school board elections in Minnesota, and there will be no shortage of candidates in Brainerd and Bemidji. In Brainerd, there are 16 candidates for five seats. Three seats for four-year terms will come from this pool of seven candidates:. Charles Black...
knsiradio.com
Sandra Brakstad Declared Winner of St. Cloud City Council Ward 2 Primary After Hand Recount
(KNSI) — After a hand recount of votes cast in the August 9th primary for St. Cloud City Council Ward 2, officials have declared Sandra Brakstad the winner. Brakstad and Seal Dwyer finished just three votes apart after all precincts had reported August 9th. KNSI spoke with Brakstad immediately...
knsiradio.com
Drought Nearly Over For Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – St. Cloud is drought-free. Consistent rains, which are continuing, have moved the area out of even abnormally dry conditions. A stretch from St. Augusta to Paynesville is still working off a small moisture deficit in about a third of Stearns County. Only 29% of Benton County is...
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud City Council Unanimously Approves Ballot Language for November Questions
(KNSI) — The St. Cloud City Council unanimously approved the wording on two questions on the November ballot asking voters to approve a half-cent sales tax and a property tax increase. St. Cloud wants to use the half-cent sales tax to pay for $21.1 million in upgrades to the...
knsiradio.com
Two St. Cloud Organizations Receive Otto Bremer Grant
(KNSI) – The Otto Bremer Trust has announced the results of its most recent grantmaking cycle. Two Saint Cloud organizations will receive a share of $14.8 million in overall awards. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota is set to get $70,000 for general operations and youth programs....
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Area School District to Welcome New Families at Their Homes
(KNSI) — St. Cloud Area School District 742 says it is going on a door-knocking mission to welcome new families. On Tuesday, 742 administrators will conduct a welcome wagon of sorts for new families with kindergarten through 12th grade students. Each student will receive a swag bag with goodies, a welcome letter, a book for elementary students, or affirmation cards for secondary students.
knsiradio.com
City of Cold Spring May Revamp Administrator Position
(KNSI) – Cold Spring City Council discussed finding a replacement for departing administrator Brigid Murphy at a workshop meeting on Monday. Several members are considering reducing the responsibilities that come with the job. Murphy says revamping the position was one of the primary points of discussion at the workshop.
knsiradio.com
City Clerk: Hand Recount Went by the Book
(KNSI) — Election officials say St. Cloud’s recount in Ward 2 between Sandra Brakstad and Seal Dwyer went as smooth as possible. St. Cloud City Clerk and Recount Official Seth Kauffman says the process was done by the book. “For this recount, everything went according to the guidance...
knsiradio.com
Minnesota State Fair Preview
(KNSI) – The Minnesota State Fair opens to the public in nine days!. If you want to be one of the first people through the gate, just remember the Great Minnesota Get Together gets going an hour later this year, according to spokesperson Maria Hayden. “The gates will be...
knsiradio.com
Staples Man Charged With Multiple Tax Crimes
(KNSI) — A Staples man is charged with four felonies after allegedly failing to file income tax returns. According to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office complaint, Blaine Butler failed to file his state income tax returns for tax years 2017 through 2020, despite earning enough income through his employers during those years to be required to file income tax returns in Minnesota. They also accuse Butler’s wife, Melony Butler, the director of the Eagle’s Healing Nest in Sauk Centre, of taking money from the nonprofit and using it for personal expenses. That money should have been reported as taxable income on their joint returns.
knsiradio.com
Governor Celebrates July Job Gains
(KNSI) – The State of Minnesota added 19,100 jobs in July, according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development. A majority of the gains came from manufacturing, construction, and leisure and hospitality. St. Cloud area businesses have hired over 3,000 people in the past year, expanding faster than similar sized metros like Rochester and Fargo-Moorhead.
Verdict is in already in almost all judge contests in Minnesota
The Nov. 8 ballots in Minnesota will be crowded with candidates for governor, attorney general, Congress, the Legislature and county offices. One thing they won’t have in nearly the entire state: a contested race for judge. There are two Supreme Court seats on the ballot, 10 for the Court of Appeals and 94 for District Court. In only one race — a District Court race in Shakopee — is there more than a single choice for voters.
knsiradio.com
Wright County Gives Update On I-94 Construction
(KNSI) – Wright County says traffic on Interstate 94 between Monticello and Hasty is quickly getting back to normal. Overnight work on I-94 west is reducing available lanes as crews remove the temporary barriers installed to divide two-way traffic that was in place during construction and repaint the highway surface.
nypressnews.com
White teachers would be laid off first under Minnesota teachers contract
Minneapolis public school teachers of color will have additional job protections this upcoming school year under a new contract that would allow them to keep their jobs in favor of white instructors with more seniority. The labor agreement’s intent was to protect “underrepresented populations” and keep the district’s predominantly white...
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
18% of Minnesotans who applied for "Hero Pay" checks will not receive them
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Roughly 18% of people who applied won't be getting a hero pay check from the state of Minnesota. Minnesota's Department of Labor yesterday denied nearly 215 thousand applications for checks for people who worked during the worst of the coronavirus. The state says most of the rejected requests were because people didn't fill-out the forms properly, but people were also told 'No' because they maxed-out their unemployment benefits or simply didn't qualify.
Burnsville approves measure that will make its landfill much taller
The Burnsville Sanitary Landfill is seen on the horizon in the Rose Bluff neighborhood in Savage, Minn. on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. The Burnsville City Council on Tuesday approved plans to greatly expand capacity at the Burnsville Sanitary Landfill, bringing new...
boreal.org
From its start one year ago, Greenwood Fire changed landscape of northeast Minnesota
Photo: Areas burned by the Greenwood Fire -- which was first spotted near Greenwood Lake north of Two Harbors on Aug. 15, 2021 -- are seen one month after the fire passed through. Photo by Michael Furtman. Picture this: A lightning bolt reaches down to the ground, hits a tree...
KARE
Woman killed in UTV crash in west-central Minnesota
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn — A woman from Alexandria died in a utility task vehicle (UTV or side-by-side) crash on Tuesday. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a call about the accident shortly before 8 p.m. The callers said they "were driving by and saw the UTV in the ditch...
knsiradio.com
Local Heroes Days Begins In Monticello
(KNSI) – For the next three days, you have a chance to show your appreciation for the men and women who protect and serve. Local Heroes Days is the product of conversations between Vietnam War veterans and organizer Scott Kunz. “Really, where this comes from is how the kids...
