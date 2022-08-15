ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royals’ Hunter Dozier heads back to Kansas City with third child on the way

By Lynn Worthy
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Royals infielder/outfielder Hunter Dozier went on the road trip with the club to Minnesota, but he had to return to Kansas City before appearing in a game.

The Royals placed Dozier on the paternity list prior to Monday’s series opener against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

Dozier, 30, left the team to return to his wife, Amanda, who was about to give birth to the couple’s third child. Dozier got word around 1 p.m. Monday, shortly after he’d arrived at the ballpark, according to Royals manager Mike Matheny.

The Royals recalled infielder Maikel Garcia to fill the open spot on the roster, though he’ll primarily serve as infield depth with the Royals carrying a bevy of infield options who can play multiple positions such as Nicky Lopez, Bobby Witt Jr. and Michael Massey.

Rookie outfielder Nate Eaton has also played the infield, and outfielder Brent Rooker, a former member of the Twins, provides a right-handed hitting power bat.

In 97 games this season, Dozier has slashed .244/.307/.403 with 10 home runs, a team-high 21 doubles, three triples and 35 RBIs.

The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

