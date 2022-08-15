Read full article on original website
Spectrum Health breaks ground on previously wooded 10-acre lot in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Construction has begun on a new Spectrum Health long term care and rehabilitation facility in Grand Rapids. At the corner of Cedar and Fuller, the previously empty 10-acre lot will be home to the $37 million, 94-thousand-square-foot care center. The facility will cater mostly to...
Blandford Nature Center announces loss of Virginia opossum, Sylvia
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Blandford Nature Center is mourning after their Virginia opossum, Sylvia, passed away this week. Sylvia came to the nature center in 2020 after she was confiscated for being an illegally-kept pet. She had an injury to her foot that kept her from being released.
HEADS UP: Some stops will be eliminated on The Rapid's Route 10 Clyde Park service
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Beginning Aug. 29, The Rapid will be updating its stops on the Route 10 Clyde Park service. New stops will be added at the Special Olympics Michigan (SOMI) campus and Disability Advocates of Kent County, Pine Rest and the Spectrum Health South Pavilion. Several stops...
West Michigan-made film premieres in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Another West Michigan film is getting the red carpet treatment in Grand Rapids. ‘Miss Rainbow Magic’ will premiere Thursday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. at Celebration Cinema GR North. Written and directed by Nuri Bauswell, the film tells the story of a young girl...
‘I never pulled the generator away’: Firefighter grateful for CO detector
A Montcalm County firefighter says a carbon monoxide detector saved the lives of his girlfriend and their dog after he made a mistake.
All-female fire and rescue crew makes history in Grand Haven Township
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — History was made this summer at an Ottawa County fire department, as an all-female crew headed the station for the first time in more than 70 years. "I thought it was just a fun moment in the department's history," said Shawn Schrader, Fire Chief at Grand Haven Township Fire/Rescue.
Crowds stake out at West Michigan's first Whole Foods three hours before grand opening
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Crowds were lined up as early as 6 a.m. for the 9 a.m. grand opening of West Michigan's first Whole Foods. The grocery store, located at 2897 Radcliff Avenue SE, has more than 1,000 locally-sourced products. At the opening, store officials gave away a refrigerated van...
Fire starts in car, spreads to house on 4 Mile Road
Captain Bill Smith of GRFD said that when firefighters arrived on scene, the car was already "well-involved."
Calling all gear-heads: Metro Cruise '22 is right around the corner!
Organizers are putting the finishing touches on plans for this year's Metro Cruise, bringing in even more for you to enjoy.
Fire that hospitalized 2 in Muskegon started on a mattress, 1 remains in hospital
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A fire over the weekend that hospitalized two people was determined to be started on a mattress, according to the Deputy Director for the Muskegon Fire Department. The fire began around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday in the basement of Muskegon's Open Gates of Grace Church at...
K College student finds invasive jumping worms in county
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — They're creepy, they're crawly, and they're confirmed in Kalamazoo County. Katie Rock, a senior biology major at Kalamazoo College, discovered and documented several invasive jumping worms at Lillian Anderson Arboretum in Oshtemo Township. To the untrained eye, the worms might not look that unusual, but their...
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals August 16-31
It is the final couple of weeks of summer, but that doesn't mean things are slowing down when it comes to fair and festivals in the West Michigan area. In the next two weeks, we have almost 20 different events happening before the end of summer. Wednesday, August 17-Saturday, August...
Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019
Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
Spectrum Health breaks ground on new facility
Hospital leaders celebrated the start of construction on a residential care center. BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan broke ground Thursday, Aug. 18, on a new rehabilitation and nursing center at 1226 Cedar St. NE in Grand Rapids. The new facility will replace the current continuing care center located at 750...
Baby Face Nelson Robbed His First Major Bank – in Grand Haven
His name was actually Lester Joseph Gillis, but was known also as George Nelson or "Baby Face" Nelson. He got his nickname of Baby Face because of his age and youthful appearance. A Life of Crime. Baby Face Nelson started his life of crime at an early age of just...
Noticed we're having a mostly mosquito-free summer? Here's why
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're noticing you don't have as many mosquito bites this summer, there's a reason. Experts say the insect population is low this year compared to others. "Generally, we are out surveilling for most of the month throughout the summer as well as into the...
Free Salvation Army ‘Kroc Block Party’ takes place Friday
The Salvation Army is celebrating summer with a free block party at the Kroc Center.
'The baby is turning blue!': 911 calls reveal bystanders worked to help infant after near-drowning
HOLLAND, Mich. — The audio of two 911 calls shows how quickly bystanders worked to help a baby who nearly drowned at a women's shelter in Holland. The incident happened on August 9 at the Holland Gateway Mission Women and Children's Center when authorities say the 1-year-old baby was taking a bath.
After 30 years in the dark, Muskegon Heights' Strand Theater will soon turn the lights back on
As part of an effort to re-vitalize Muskegon Heights downtown corridor, officials will soon begin the restoration of the Strand Theater on Broadway Avenue. Officials say, the Strand Theater in downtown Muskegon Heights is woven into the city’s historical fabric, while its revitalization is a key part of a comprehensive plan to restore Broadway Avenue, a once bustling strip of shops and restaurants that now sits mostly empty in 2022.
Wyoming vegan meat company 'honored' to be sold at West Michigan's first Whole Foods
KENTWOOD, Mich. — The new Whole Foods in Kentwood opened Wednesday with crowds. In the freezer section, customers can now find plant-based meat from Nutcase Vegan Meats, a Wyoming, Mich. based company. "It's very exciting," said Monica Randels, co-founder of Nutcase Vegan Meats, "It's validating to us that it's...
