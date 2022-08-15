Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KJCT8
Oak Grove Road in Montrose planning reconstruction
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - The section of Oak Grove Road between Highway 90 and 6300 Road in Montrose, Colorado, will be closed to through traffic from August 22. 2022 through September 23, 2022 for road reconstruction work. Over the last several decades, this section of the road on the hill...
KJCT8
SimpliFed provides virtual baby feeding support to Coloradans
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - SimpliFed, a company that provides judgment-free breastfeeding and baby feeding support to parents, has come to Colorado in new contracts and agreements. The announcement mentions that all Colorado Medicaid and Health First Colorado beneficiaries would have free virtual access to baby feed and breastfeeding support.
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction Police Chief leaving for Denton, Texas
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction announced Wednesday that Grand Junction Police Department Chief Doug Shoemaker will be leaving the city after accepting a new position in Denton, Texas. Shoemaker was the GJPD chief for four years after being hired in June of 2018. Previously, Shoemaker...
KJCT8
Forest and wildlife grant program accepting applications
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) is now accepting applications for the Forest Restoration and Wildlife Risk Mitigation (FRWRM) Grant Program. A $15 million funding pool will allow community groups, homeowner associations, utilities and non-profit organizations, and other groups to apply for grants. Applications are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Do You Have Scorpions In Your Grand Junction Home?
Last night I came home to discover I had a house guest. When was the last time you found a scorpion in Grand Junction, Colorado?. Over the years I've encountered a total of five scorpions at this address. All appeared to be similar, with slight variations in size. Two encounters have been in my living room, one in the basement, and one in the front yard. Last night, this little dude was hanging out in my workshop.
Hey, Western Slope, There’s Really Not A Serial Killer On the Loose
The internet is such a great thing - except when it's not. A haunting post has been circulating on social media declaring there is a "serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Western Slope. My friend was almost taken by him." The post goes on to say the man in a truck hits cars of women who are alone and once they pull over he takes them.
When Will This New Orchard Mesa Restaurant Open For Business?
It won't be long now. Judging by the looks of things, Grand Junction will soon have another restaurant to choose from. In addition to housing, another popular fast-food chain is coming to Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa. As of today, August 16, 2022, it looks as though they are putting the final touches on the new Taco Bell.
KJCT8
Mesa County commissioners approve proposed solar farm
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Wednesday, the Mesa County commissioners unanimously approved a solar energy project proposal by SolarGen. That would bring more solar energy to the Grand Valley. “So the decision before us today was for the approval of a conditional use permit, which would allow Solar Gen,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reasons You Should Hike Grand Junction’s Mica Mines Right Now
Drop what you're doing and head up to Grand Junction's Mica Mine right now! The hike is excellent, the conditions are perfect, and you owe it to yourself to take this walk. Okay, so the Mica Mine isn't going anywhere. You could hike it this weekend. As true as that may be, here are a few reasons why you should hike this trail right now.
KJCT8
Rise of emergency calls in Palisade
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Palisade is the home of peaches, wine vineyards, and 2,783 people. Recent palisade staff reports reveal an uptick in emergency calls in the town. The police department reported a 27% increase. So 85 more calls compared to last year, and a 13% increase for the...
coloradopols.com
Tina Peters is Living in a Much Different World Now
Five months ago, embattled Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters was approaching what we now know to have been the peak of her status as a right-wing celebrity. In late March, Peters had bonded out of jail and was seemingly everywhere, her name filling the pages of major publications across the country. Six weeks later, Peters was appearing at red carpet-ish events and enjoying the trappings of being the top-line vote getter at the State Republican Party assembly in the race for Secretary of State.
nbc11news.com
Delta Health Family Medicine Clinic gained new location
DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Delta Health Family Medicine Clinic gained a new location today, August 15, 2022. The location moved from 555 Meeker Street to 70 Stafford Lane in Delta, Colorado. The move is designed to provide more convenient access between the hospital and clinic appointments. “It has been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KJCT8
Flash flood warning near Carbondale
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the Basalt Mountain and Lake Christine Fire burn area. The warning is in effect until 7:15 p.m.. The NWS asks that everyone take necessary precautions.
KJCT8
Do you recognize this man?
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Crime Stoppers in Mesa County need your assistance in identifying this man who is wanted for harassment. On Wednesday, August 15, 2022, a female was shopping at Walmart on North Ave. when she noticed a man attempting to place his cell phone under her dress and take a photo. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 20 to 25 years old, with dark curly hair.
KJCT8
Wine pairs well at a book signing
PALISADE, Colo. (KJCT) - A Grand Junction native will be signing copies of her book at Carlson Vineyards on August 23, 2022. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Toasted Pixie and Carlson Vineyards are hosting a Sip & Sign with author Allison McGill. McGill will be signing copies of her “Mommy Didn’t Say That” (A Parent Parody Book). Guests can enjoy wine from Carlson Vineyards and also purchase the signed book.
kdnk.org
BREAKING NEWS: Flash Flood Warning closes I-70 through Glenwood Canyon Sunday night
The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has extended the Flash Flood Warning for the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area through Glenwood Canyon until 9 p.m. Sunday night. Doppler radar indicates thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
nbc11news.com
Heavy storms possible early this week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cooling is becoming more evident. We’re still warm, but the normal high is still 91 degrees for August 14. There are only five more days for the entire rest of this year with record highs of 100 degrees or higher. Only one of those days is higher than 100, and it’s just 101. Historically, August is a month of fast cooling in Western Colorado. September is a month of much faster cooling.
D51 School Safety Standards
D51 spokesperson Emily Shockley said district security officers have completed two 16-hour active shooter training sessions since June of this year.
nbc11news.com
Student brought BB gun to Chipeta Elementary
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In a letter sent to Chipeta Elementary staff members and student families, Chipeta Principal Jayme Chiaro stated that a student was found with an unloaded BB gun on school grounds Tuesday morning. The letter also states that there were no threats made and the student...
nbc11news.com
497 gallons of fuel stolen from Montrose gas station
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - According to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of July 5, 2022, three trucks pulled into Blair’s Truck Stop and stole approximately 497 gallons of fuel. Three unknown males damaged one of the fuel pumps in effort to pump diesel fuel into...
Comments / 1